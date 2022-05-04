PURA and USMJ Partnership with ALKM Looks Promising In Pursuit of $643 Million Market

Dallas, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand to advance and profit from the potential of industrial hemp. PURA has a multifold strategy that includes generating revenue from consulting on the implementation of hemp strategies into conventional product and service offerings, the sale of hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp Co-Op, and through investing in industrial hemp solutions.

PURA holds a 5% stake in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM). PURA established its relationship with ALKM originally engaging ALKM to produce a CBD infused beverage created by PURA. In reorganizing to focus on the broader, overall industrial hemp market, PURA moved its CBD beverage operation to its sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pïnk: USMJ). ALKM continues to produce the CBD infused beverage for USMJ.

ALKM is growing as a co-packer in general and as a recognized expert in CBD products. ALKM announced this week beginning production for a new client on a new CBD hemp beverage . ALKM also announced earlier today a new large jam production contract . PURA is optimistic on ALKM’s overall future and the value of PURA’s stake in ALKM.

The CBD infused beverage market is expected to reach over $643 million by 2026 .

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

