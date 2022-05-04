Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2022, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Earnings per share of $0.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down 15 cents from the comparable 2021 period.

Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 13.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 18.45% for the same period in 2021.

Tangible book value per common share of $18.63 as of March 31, 2022, up 8.1%, or $1.39, from $17.24 as of March 31, 2021.

Period end loans of $434.5 million, up 1.1% (4.5% annualized) from December 31, 2021.

Period end allowance for loan losses of $3.9 million, up 3.6%, from $3.8 million on December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets of $1.0 million, down 65.2% from $3.0 million on December 31, 2021.

Period end deposits of $541.6 million, up 6.4% (26.0% annualized) from December 31, 2021.

Through March 31, 2022, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) forgave, and the Bank recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 92% on the $80.0 million of first and second rounds of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 given the reduction in the bank’s income from 2021 to 2022 as our participation in the PPP program ends. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the ever changing economic and social environment. In the first quarter of 2022, we experienced solid loan growth despite the reduction in PPP loans, and deposit growth was strong as well. Additionally, our nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.16% on March 31, 2022.”

The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank has adopted the community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement, and as of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.2%, unchanged from December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2022, was $50.3 million, down 1.9% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021, due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income was $5.4 million, compared to $5.6 million during the same period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.07% compared to 4.26% for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 19 basis points.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $88,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $112,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 0.91% on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries. Nonperforming assets represented 0.16% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $779,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $671,000 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $108,000 or 16.1%. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in Income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”), gain on sale of SBA non-PPP loans, and debit and credit card interchange income of $69,000, $30,000, and $22,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $293,000, or 7.8%, from the same period in 2021. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in salaries (because of annual salary increases as of November 1, 2021, and lower 2021 payroll tax expense), professional and advertising, and other expense of $163,000, $133,000, and $73,000, respectively.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)

(Dollars in thousands)

2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,831 $ 8,998 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 96,711 79,086 Total cash and cash equivalents 107,542 88,084 Securities available-for-sale 54,370 46,948 Securities held-to-maturity 370 387 Restricted stock, at cost 1,347 1,324 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,891 and $3,756 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 430,640 425,900 Property and equipment, net 9,655 9,907 Accrued interest receivable 1,819 1,842 Bank owned life insurance 6,034 6,014 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,493 1,594 Other assets 5,413 4,921 Total assets $ 618,683 $ 586,921 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 143,338 $ 116,525 Interest-bearing 398,294 392,754 Total deposits 541,632 509,279 Long-term borrowings 617 683 Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 9,873 9,863 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,493 1,594 Accrued interest payable 273 110 Other liabilities 6,204 5,816 Total liabilities 568,340 535,593 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 25,700 25,532 Retained earnings 24,291 22,815 Accumulated other comprehensive income 352 2,981 Total stockholders’ equity 50,343 51,328 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 618,683 $ 586,921

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,489 $ 5,874 Interest on deposits in banks 27 24 Restricted stock dividends 18 20 Interest on investment securities 356 336 Total interest and dividend income 5,890 6,254 Interest expense Deposits 257 375 Short-term and long-term debt 211 321 Total interest expense 468 696 Net interest income 5,422 5,558 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 88 (112 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,334 5,670 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 136 135 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 73 77 Insurance commissions 114 121 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans 30 - Debit and credit card interchange income 277 254 Income from Small Business Investment Company 69 - Income earned on bank owned life insurance 20 21 Other service charges and fees 60 63 Total noninterest income 779 671 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,016 1,853 Employee benefits 247 294 Occupancy 295 286 Equipment 252 277 Data and item processing 446 446 Professional and advertising 290 157 Stationary and supplies 27 39 Impairment loss on securities - 10 Telecommunications 108 95 FDIC assessment 54 58 Other expense 302 229 Total noninterest expense 4,037 3,744 Income before income taxes 2,076 2,597 Income tax expense 414 542 Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,662 $ 2,055 Basic income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.77 Diluted income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.77 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,682,982 2,675,500 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,682,982 2,675,500













Selected Financial Data March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 13.07 % 15.70 % 16.40 % 14.71 % 18.45 % 9.17 % Tangible book value per share $ 18.63 $ 19.20 $ 18.53 $ 17.93 $ 17.24 $ 16.85 Return on average assets1 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.20 % 1.49 % 0.73 % Net interest margin1 4.07 % 3.65 % 3.94 % 3.79 % 4.26 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio 65.10 % 69.73 % 63.08 % 62.80 % 59.94 % 67.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.64 %

1Annualized