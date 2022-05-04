Swinerton, Top 10 U.S. Contractor, Selects alwaysAI® to Bring Innovative Computer Vision Applications to Construction and Manufacturing Projects





SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swinerton, a national general contractor with over 4,000 employees from coast-to-coast, announces a partnership with computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI®, to develop CV applications bringing new levels of safety and real-time insight to construction projects and timber manufacturing. With alwaysAI, Swinerton will leverage the advanced power of computer vision applications and machine learning technology to monitor site safety and project productivity, as well as improve materials tracking at their Timberlab, a Swinerton Incorporated company.

“The construction industry is rapidly changing and leveraging new technologies to build smarter, manage people and materials more efficiently, and improve ROI. alwaysAI provides a unique computer vision platform to help us rapidly prototype and deploy a wide variety of CV apps on the edge to improve our business,” says Aaron Anderson, Director of Innovation at Swinerton.

alwaysAI® will initially work with Swinerton to build a “Safety Score” application to track overall safety at construction sites, especially around high-traffic areas like entrances and exits. In addition, the company will work with Timberlab to better track timber components during the manufacturing process. Other CV applications will be developed to improve ROI across a wide variety of construction projects.

"Construction is one of the largest industries in the world and traditionally one of the most conservative; but the world is changing, and construction is quickly becoming one of the most innovative technology spaces on the market. We are thrilled to partner with Swinerton to develop and deploy deep-learning computer vision apps to improve safety and ROI across their many projects," says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI.

