Spectra Logic Vail® Software Wins Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing and Storage Category at NAB 2022

BOULDER, Colorado, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra Vail, a distributed multi-cloud data management software, won the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in the Cloud Computing and Storage category. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of the NAB Show.

Spectra Vail Multi-Cloud Data Management Software

Spectra Vail centralizes data management across on-premises and multi-cloud architectures, enabling on-demand data access and placement within a single global namespace. Vail delivers policy-based data orchestration, streamlining workflows and reducing overall costs and complexities for organizations that want to leverage the power of the cloud without the hefty egress fees. With Vail, organizations can take advantage of cloud services no matter where data is created or stored, whether in a public cloud, on-premises or a hybrid set-up.

In addition to the 2022 NAB Product of the Year award, Vail has also been recognized as a finalist for the Storage Innovation of the Year award for the 2022 DCS Awards and finalist for Best Cloud Migration Solution in the 2021 Cloud Computing Awards.

“We are thrilled that NAB has recognized the inherent value that Vail, our new multi-cloud data management software, delivers to organizations to ensure that their data is accessible regardless of physical location,” said Spectra Logic Vice President of Corporate Marketing Betsy Doughty. “This award validates the excitement we are seeing as customers pursue more efficient ways to manage and optimize hybrid storage architectures.”

NAB Product of the Year Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

“The 2022 NAB Product of the Year Awards Program honors innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. “We congratulate Spectra Logic on this award in recognition of Spectra Vail software and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

At this year’s NAB Show, Spectra showcased its portfolio of data management and storage solutions and demonstrated its suite of award-winning software solutions, including Vail®, for distributed multi-cloud data management; StorCycle®, for storage lifecycle management; and RioBroker®, for fast data migration; as well as its BlackPearl® Object Storage Platform and Spectra® Stack Tape Library.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

