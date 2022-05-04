Vibe Inu is here to close the gap between Artists and Fans by Launching Decentralised Video sharing Platform

Toronto, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Inu is a decentralized video streaming application that is developed to support upcoming music artists and video content creators. It will enable them to strive in the music industry and will also help content creators to monetize their content on web3. Vibe Inu will also be offering NFT Marketplace to enable trading of NFT’s of their favorite artists and dedicated music streaming application to artists to make the world listen to their songs. Their goal is to bring together passionate music fans, artists, producers, creative content makers and enhance the music industry while Vibing in the process.

They have system in place to aid the artists by making donation, helping in the marketing, organizing road tours and concerts. New artists will be joining every week for live performance on Vibe Inu’s telegram community.

Vibe Studio:

A decentralized video streaming service that is built on the Ethereum main net. It offers a platform for various new and upcoming artist to showcase their talent and deliver their content to their fans across the world.

Vibe virtual Shows:

Vibe will be hosting a weekly show on their telegram community where featured artists will perform to the community. A Top 100 Most Streamed artist will be featured on the platform as well.

Vibe Music NFT Marketplace:

Vibe will be the first music NFT Marketplace. It will feature a wide variety of artists ranging from all kinds of genre and popularity. All music will be available in the form of NFT’s and can be streamed on our platform. It is the first of its kind in the crypto market and is the innovation that the music industry desperately needs.

Vibe Artist Fund:

Payments will go out to Content creators on Vibe Studio and Vibe Music for each view and each stream respectively. The artists can keep track of their payments and manage it for marketing and publicity to unlock new opportunities.

Vibe Dao:

Vibe will establish a DAO to provide holders governance on how funds are distributed to creative artists and content creators.

Roadmap and Development plans for the year 2022-2023

Phase 1:

Launching on Uniswap followed by listing on CoinMarketCap and Coin Gecko. Organizing community events and launch of streaming Dapp and starting advertising campaigns. Holding YouTube live streams and AMA sessions.

Phase 2:

Launch of our music streaming application. Getting the audit done of our contract by reputed agencies. Launching the token on centralized exchange followed by DAO integration.

Phase 3:

Onboarding influencers and celebrities for promoting our platform and advertising on Billboards. Launching merchandise store and getting more centralized exchanges.

Phase 4:

Launching NFT Staking and NFT Marketplace. Getting Certik Audit and registering a music agency. Roadmap expansion.

