Truxton Trust Announces New Role for Founding Leader of Wealth Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust has announced a new role for its founding leader of Wealth Management. In addition to serving as counsel to the Wealth Management team, Executive Vice President Derrick Jones will focus on Corporate Development specifically Strategy, Recruiting, Training, and Business Development.



“Since our inception over 17 years ago, Derrick led our Wealth Management business. By metrics most important to clients and shareholders, under Derrick’s leadership we built one of the most successful bank-owned wealth management businesses of our era. Our aim is to replicate those practices and attendant results throughout Truxton Trust as we grow and evolve,” said Tom Stumb, CEO.

Truxton Trust recently named Drew Mallory as Chief Fiduciary Officer and appointed three new Managing Directors within the Wealth Management business. Derrick commented, “Our team is very strong both in credentials and experience and is guided by an unwavering commitment to do the right thing. This capability allows me to refocus and double down on strategic efforts on behalf of Truxton Trust. We are blessed with the best colleagues and clients.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.