Disinfectants Market to Expand at CAGR of 7.1% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disinfectants market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The market is anticipated to cross the valuation of US$ 14.9 Bn by 2030. Companies in the global disinfectants market have benefited from the unusually high demand for surfactants and disinfectants during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to meet the demand of consumers in hospital, business, and residential facilities, manufacturers have begun developing disinfectants at breakneck speeds. Retailers have seen a dramatic rise in sales of the product, since the WHO suggested the use of disinfectants to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Disinfectants have been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Researchers from Germany's Ruhr-Universitat Bochum (RUB) discovered that their key components, such as alcohol ethanol and isopropanol, effectively inactivate the virus. Firms in the global disinfectants market are ramping up the production of alcohol-based hand disinfectants that has proven to be effective against the new virus.

In 2019, the global disinfectants market was led by North America and trailed by Europe. Due to considerable rise in ongoing R&D activities and high degree of awareness about cleanliness among people, North America is likely to account for a large proportion of the global disinfectants market during the forecast period. The demand for disinfectants is also predicted to rise with increasing demand for various non-disposable surgical equipment such as distractors, endoscopic devices, and forceps. These devices require regular sterilization.

Key Findings of Market Report

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a leading cause of deaths across the globe. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, HAI is responsible for one out of every 20 illnesses in the country. High prevalence of different HAIs is predicted to drive disinfectant usage worldwide, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the global disinfectants market in the years to come.

In order to expand their supply chains as well as improve commercial options, manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly disinfection products. They are devoting more resources to R&D activities for electrochemically activated solutions, which employ a potent biocidal liquid effective in destroying bacteria and germs.

Increase in usage of endoscopes and accessories in clinics and hospitals, as well as rise in R&D activities by different firms for more effective preprocessors are expected to strengthen the healthcare providers segment of the global market

Since hydrogen peroxide disintegrates into naturally occurring components of oxygen and hydrogen, it is regarded as greener and far more environment-friendly option. Growth of the segment is driven by rise in use of hydrogen peroxide for cleaning pharmaceutical, surgical, and life-science instruments, as well as rise in the number of hospitals throughout the world.

Global Disinfectants Market: Growth Drivers

Consumers, particularly in developing countries, have grown increasingly conscious of the need of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. This factor is expected to result in increased demand for surface disinfection solutions for disinfecting diverse surfaces such as ceilings, washrooms, walls, floors, tiles, and furniture. The global disinfectants market is projected to develop in response to the growing urbanization.





Market players are expected to benefit from the highly advanced industrial disinfection technology. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are stepping up their efforts to address the need of industrial-scale disinfection technologies such as electrochemically activated solution disinfection (ECAS).





Global Disinfectants Market: Key Competitors

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Clorox Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Global Disinfectants Market: Segmentation

Type

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Phenolic Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Ethylene Oxide

Aldehydes

Alcohols

Iodine

Others





Mechanism of Action

High Level Disinfectants

Intermediate Level Disinfectants

Low Level Disinfectants





End User

Healthcare Providers

Commercial Users

Domestic Users





