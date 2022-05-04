Offering a Modern, Engaging Option for Mortgage Education, the CE Shop Launches Pre-Licensure and Continuing Education Courses

DENVER, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By combining their purpose-built platform of Online Self Study (OSS) with personalized feedback, The CE Shop, the trusted provider of professional education, now offers a more engaging and modern approach to taking NMLS-approved courses.

The CE Shop's courses, which allow students to obtain or maintain a mortgage license online, are an exciting new update in contrast to the stale offerings available from other educational providers. This coursework will also shake up the industry because of the opportunities it provides to compliance officers, who are now able to easily track Continuing Education completion and success within their team.

Early adopters are touting the flow of the MLO coursework, with additional praise like, "It is very user friendly. The navigation is very easy. The content is very digestible and well broken up. It keeps you engaged and gives you practical examples, as well as being comprehensive."

The expansion into mortgage education is an important step in The CE Shop's mission to become the leader in professional education, as it expands the opportunity for related professions to bolt on another area of expertise and revenue stream. The CE Shop has been a trusted provider of real estate education for nearly two decades, and it also offers home inspection education through AHIT.

Licenses for mortgage professionals are regulated through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). Both Pre-Licensure Education (PE) and Continuing Education (CE) students must complete a minimum number of hours of NMLS-approved education, in addition to any state-specific requirements.

The CE Shop's initial course offerings include national Pre-Licensure Education and Continuing Education courses for mortgage professionals. They provide 8-hour and 7-hour CE courses to fulfill all national education needs, as well as a 20-hour national PE course, which will help prepare students for the National Mortgage Loan Officer SAFE Test.

The CE Shop's mortgage courses are available in every state plus the U.S. territories and are offered in one of two formats — online self-paced or online instructor-led — depending on the specific course.

"The CE Shop's expansion into mortgage education will offer prospective Mortgage Loan Officers and industry veterans alike a convenient way to engage with their required education and explore free resources to help them find long-term success in the industry," said Gary Weiss, CEO of The CE Shop. "With the launch of our mortgage education offerings, The CE Shop further solidifies its role as an industry-leading course provider."

The CE Shop, which was founded in 2005, is dedicated to helping professionals start and build rewarding careers. Its real estate students report a 96% satisfaction rating in their end-of-course surveys and boast some of the highest national pass rates on their licensing exams. The CE Shop is excited to enable that same level of success for those working in the mortgage industry.

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional education with online mortgage and real estate courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

