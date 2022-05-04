Personal Hygiene Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal hygiene refers to the practice of regular grooming and cleaning the body. It consists of sanitizing, cleaning, washing, or covering body parts to protect the body from illnesses caused by viruses and germ infections. Antibacterial wipes, face masks, stretchable caps, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, gloves, and feminine hygiene products are the most commonly used products. Personal hygiene improves confidence and strength and individual, social, and psychological well-being. The beauty & Personal Hygiene Market includes consumer goods for body care and cosmetics. Deodorants, hair care, shaving products, beauty cosmetics for fragrances, skincare products, and face and lips are all examples of personal care items. Personal care for the elderly includes showering and bathing, and bed-baths.

Growing concerns about grooming, fitness, and appearance have gained significant traction in the global Personal Hygiene Market. Personal care products include bath and shower products, deodorants and antiperspirants, and soaps. Globally, major organizations and governments are launching campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of personal hygiene. These steps have accelerated the market's development.

The global personal hygiene market is expected to reach ~USD 737.2 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.





Key players profiled in this report are:

Unilever

Johnson and Johnson

Carrefour

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Publix

Costco

Helen of Troy

Kroger

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Henkel

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf

The Clorox Company





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

The region's healthcare infrastructure development and rising initiatives by government and private organizations are propelling the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global personal hygiene market during the forecast period. This is due to the region's economic development as well as increased awareness of personal hygiene. The region's growing population is a driving force in the market. Rising demand for low-cost personal care products is also propelling the region's market. With the emergence of COVID-19 and chronic diarrhea in children as a result of poor hygiene and sanitation, the government launched public awareness campaigns and promoted personal hygiene. This helped the region's market gain a significant share.

North America

The presence of major vendors in North America contributes to the region's personal hygiene.

The combined markets of North America and Europe contribute to the major share of the global market. The presence of major vendors in the region contributes to the region's fast-growing market. Furthermore, the region's market is profiting from the widespread acceptance of advanced and modern hygiene products and a substantial consumer spending capacity.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

· Increased disposable income of the people

Personal hygiene products are used to improve the quality of life, and maintain optimal health. The primary driver of growth in the personal hygiene market is rising disposable income and willingness to pay for these products. Furthermore, h3 competition among global leaders in Personal Hygiene products and advanced product launches will boost the market. Moreover, premium products are gaining popularity in both developing and developed countries, propelling the market globally.



· Increased public awareness of personal hygiene due to government and private sector marketing campaigns.

Governments and companies worldwide are conducting public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of personal hygiene. Increased awareness leads to increased purchases of products such as soaps, sanitizers, and hand washes and aggressive promotional programs by organizations that boost customers' courage. The marketing strategies used by private players increase product sales.



· The rapid growth of urban populations and the introduction of high-end personal care products are key drivers of the global personal hygiene market.





Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Personal Hygiene Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Personal Hygiene Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Personal Hygiene Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Personal Hygiene Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Personal Hygiene Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Personal Hygiene Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Personal Hygiene Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Personal Hygiene Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Personal Hygiene Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Personal Hygiene Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Personal Hygiene Market?

Who are the prominent players in Personal Hygiene Market?

Read Overview of the Report





