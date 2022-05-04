Proactive news headlines including Pfizer, Mountain Boy Minerals, Southern Silver Exploration, Playgon Games, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, QC Copper and Gold and Power Nickel

New York , May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Pfizer accused of profiteering after reporting further leap in Covid vaccine sales click here
- Sonoro Gold says it has filed an environmental impact statement for its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico click here
- Vuzix set to reveal its OEM design and manufacturing platform offering at SID Display Week 2022 click here
- Aftermath Silver finds silver, copper, manganese intercepts in first assay results from Berenguela project in Peru click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals continues data collection at Telegraph copper-gold property ahead of 2022 field season click here
- Southern Silver Exploration extends silver-polymetallic mineralization at North Felsite and El Sol targets at CLM project, in Mexico click here
- Bloom Health Partners invited to join BC MedTech trade mission to UK click here
- African Gold Group announces plans for ASX dual listing as it tweaks its board click here
- Naturally Splendid shows off Plantein plant-based meals on trade show circuit click here
- Doubleview Gold puts logistical pieces in place ahead of a 2022 exploration program at its Hat property in British Columbia click here
- Marble inks licensing agreement with thirdstream for its Connect API and Inverite Open Banking Software click here
- Gratomic says trenching at Jacobina project in Brazil indicates highly prospective graphite resource click here
- Camino Minerals executes agreement to commence 1,500 metres of core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project in Peru click here
- Casa Minerals gears up for 10,000-metre drill program at the formerly producing Congress gold property in Arizona click here
- New Age Metals updates on progress of its pre-feasibility study for the River Valley palladium project, Ontario click here
- Playgon Games applies for Gaming Related Supplier license in Ontario click here
- Cloud DX signs third paramedical service provider with Peterborough County Paramedics click here
- Marvel Discovery CEO sees rare earth potential at British Columbia project after neighboring deposit reports promising results click here
- Unrivaled Brands outlines 100-day transformation plan to drive profitability click here
- Adastra reports impressive 2021 revenue increase as company focuses on production rollout and market expansion click here
- Fabled Copper reports on Davis Keays Eagle Vein area with six new parallel veins discovered and values as high as 6.73% copper click here
- Copper Fox Metals gears up for proposed 2022 drill program at its Eaglehead project in British Columbia click here
- Starton Therapeutics updates on phase 1 of STAR-LLD lenalidomide clinical program click here
- QC Copper and Gold reveals encouraging new intersections from Opemiska, expanding size of starter pit click here
- Aurion Resources advances Helmi discovery in Finland with Aurion-B2Gold joint venture winter drilling click here
- Ultra Lithium says it has closed second tranche of private placement for gross proceeds of C$570,200 click here
- Guardforce AI announces deployment of more than 4,800 robots in nine countries click here
- Kodiak Copper confirms Dillard zone as "substantial" porphyry target with drilling at MPD project click here
- Usha Resources announces the listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies secures US patent for its ORTHO-R soft tissue repair platform click here
- Planet 13 announces expansion of STIIIZY partnership with new shop-in-shop at Las Vegas SuperStore click here
- Looking Glass Labs announces roadmap for GenZeroes live-action NFT series click here
- Sunrise Resources holds talks with potential partners during chairman's recent visit to US click here
- Horizonte Minerals appoints ESG veteran Philipa Varris as head of sustainability click here
- CULT Food Science says CELL AG portfolio company partners with CCRM to scale up cell-based fish manufacturing click here
- Tocvan Ventures says will shortly close non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$346,200 click here
- Power Nickel adds $833,568.7 to the capital of the company as a result of warrant exercises click here
- DRDGOLD says cash and cash equivalents increased in quarter ended March 31, 2022 click here
