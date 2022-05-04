Radix Predicting the Future of Manufacturing Working with AWS IoT TwinMaker

HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s world of highly automated manufacturing, most manufacturers are either looking for a competitive advantage or an innovation to allow older process equipment to remain competitive. When applied correctly in this scenario, digital twins can be just what they are looking for, the “automatic spell checker” of a manufacturing process.



As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner, Radix Engineering and Software is proud to be a launch partner for AWS IoT TwinMaker, which makes it easier for customers to create digital twins that mirror real-world systems. As a global technology company that provides consulting, engineering, operations technology (OT), and digital solutions into multiple manufacturing verticals, Radix’s diverse engineering and OT staff will integrate AWS IoT TwinMaker outputs into clients’ existing business, process control, or data historian systems.

“Digital twins can be engineered to provide both real-time exceptions and predict future issues or performance,” said Elliott Bell, Program Director, at Radix Engineering and Software. “They can provide guidance to operators, engineers, or maintenance to help run and optimize overall process performance.”

A long-standing obstacle to the development of digital twins was the effort necessary to locate and build the relationships between metadata and the process equipment. Radix found that AWS IoT TwinMaker helps systematically build relationships between engineering documentation, process data, business systems, and maintenance systems, all without human interaction. AWS IoT TwinMaker greatly reduces the activities involved in building digital twins, including reducing a major burden of metadata mapping, thereby freeing Radix engineers to assist Radix customers to reach higher levels of value creation much faster.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately held global engineering, software, and Operations/Information Technology consulting company with more than 1000 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial customers focused on the Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Food & Beverage industries, as well as non-industrial customers focused on Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Financial, and Entertainment industries. Radix’s North American headquarters are in Houston, TX with the Global HQ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 35 countries worldwide.​

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07a9d0f0-b1a3-4155-b7fa-9db19b7d410e