stake2earn announces a new AMA on Solana Daily

Bucharest, Romania, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stake2earn, a decentralized staking provider, announced that on Thursday, 5th May, 11:00 AM UTC will have an AMA on Solana Daily Telegram Group.





Image Source - https://twitter.com/solana_daily/status/1521547389496356866



In order to fully participate, we recommend you to:

Join stake2earn Telegram Group (https://t.me/stake2earn ) and Solana Daily Telegram Group (https://t.me/solana_daily), as well as Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/stake2earn) and Subscribe to our Newsletter to be always updated with the most recently information regarding our activity (https://stake2earn.com/#contact)

The AMA will focus on staking services questions, we will answer community questions and offer as much information as possible regarding Solana and Solana staking. During the AMA there will also be 10 people that will win some rewards. Five people will be rewarded for asking live questions and another 5 for winning at the mini game presented during the session.

Stake2earn is a non-custodial and decentralized validator that joined Solana blockchain since testnets, fulfilling all the needed steps until stake2earn was chosen to join mainnet as a validator too. In addition to this, stake2earn also published tutorial articles on its Blog section such as how to stake guidelines for beginners, as well as supporting the community channels dedicated to staking.

This is being sustained by the positive feedback from our delegators as well:

“Very good and transparent crypto staking provider!” ,

“The whole experience was very professional and very helpful to me, nice trustworthy guys behind it. Definitely going for it!”,

“Perfect for staking your crypto at a good rate.”

Those more familiar with staking world know how important is to find a validator that can offer you support when you have questions, transparency, great technical infrastructure, knowledgeable tech team and friendly approach.

About stake2earn

stake2earn is a professional blockchain validator in POS networks, offering you complete transparency, stability and security staking crypto services. Stake2earn is available to anyone in the world as long as they own one of the 15 networks we support, such as The Graph, Avalanche, Agoric, Regen Network, Stafi, etc. The company has approx. 300 active delegators since 2019 when stake2earn was founded. For more information, please visit https://stake2earn.com



About Solana

Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world. Also, it is a crypto computing platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds without sacrificing decentralization. For more details check https://solana.com/

