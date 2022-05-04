Blue Biofuels Partners with Leading Machine Builder K.R. Komarek to Build Blue Biofuels’ CTS Machines

This will accelerate and solidify the scale-up and commercialization of Blue Biofuels’ patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (“CTS”) process for the production of cellulosic ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel.



PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (PINK: BIOF). – Blue Biofuels, Inc. announces that its 5th generation of the Cellulose-to-Sugar (“CTS”) machine is on schedule and that testing and further engineering towards larger volumes have started. Additionally, Blue Biofuels has laid out the roadmap forward and contracted K.R. Komarek, Inc. to build the successors of the 5th generation CTS machine through to commercialization.

“This partnership with Komarek enables us to accelerate our development towards commercialization. Komarek machines provide enhanced process control and capacity with proven robustness and durability. The first Komarek machine is scheduled to be delivered at the end of the first half of 2022”, said Ben Slager, CEO of Blue Biofuels. "Komarek was selected based on their consistent delivery of superior quality products. We are pleased to have them build the semi-commercial and commercial versions of the CTS machines going forward. We expect that the industry-leading expertise of Komarek will enable us to accelerate to a commercial-scale system in a little over 12 months. We are excited to work with them in a long and mutually successful relationship," continued Slager.

In tandem with building the successor of the 5th generation CTS model, Blue Biofuels is completing the process optimization to enable the building of industrial-scale CTS systems. This includes the engineering and building of all auxiliary systems for larger-scale feedstock/catalyst preparation and the processing of sugars into cellulosic biofuels.

“The CTS technology is the future of energy, being renewable, sustainable, and affordable. Blue Biofuels has created the ultimate solution for a circular economy, in sharp contrast to the take-make-waste model of the past. We are excited to collaborate with them and leverage our 100+ years of experience to bring this game-changing solution to market. We look forward to working with Blue Biofuels as they scale to meet the worldwide demand for biofuels,” said Jan Pflugfelder, CEO of Komarek.

Komarek has done process optimization and scale-up for many companies in a variety of industries, and has the capacity, engineering strength, and expertise to accomplish this with Blue Biofuels as well. We expect to be able to leverage their existing solutions, saving the Company significant time, and a more robust path forward. Komarek also has the capacity and expertise to ramp up production of industrial- scale machines as needed when Blue Biofuels commences commercial production of cellulosic ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) using its patented CTS technology.

ABOUT KOMAREK

Komarek is a US-based member of the Koppern Group, a privately-held family-owned German manufacturing company based in Hattingen, Germany, that has been in existence since 1898. KOMAREK is an industry leader in briquetting machines and compaction / granulation systems with throughput capacities up to 50 tons per hour. Komarek has built over 800 machines that are installed worldwide in a variety of industries, including chemical, energy, agricultural, mineral, metal, and recycling. Komarek has a dedicated staff of process engineers that, in collaboration with its customers, test and optimize processes at its own plants, backed up by trials of more than 1000 different materials.

ABOUT BLUE BIOFUELS’ CTS TECHNOLOGY

Blue Biofuels’ Cellulose to Sugar (“CTS”) technology is an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and 100% renewable green energy system. It is a near-zero carbon footprint process that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels. Lignin may be used in specialty chemicals, ion exchange resins, or further converted into bioplastics. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

Blue Biofuels’ management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”). The D3 RIN is currently around $3.40/gallon of ethanol, which could provide income in addition to that from ethanol sales. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. The Environmental Protection Agency’s newly proposed revised mandate for cellulosic ethanol is 620 million gallons for 2021 and 770 million gallons for 2022.

