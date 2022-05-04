Nanophase Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call Details

Romeoville, IL., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the First Quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with an investor conference call to follow on Thursday, May 12.

F irst Quarter 20 2 2 Conference Call

Nanophase will host its First Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007. The conference ID is 1360727. Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the link in the conference call announcement release.

