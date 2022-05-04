Fate Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

FT596+R Enrollment Ongoing in Single- and Multi-dose, Multi-cycle Cohorts for R/R BCL



SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today reported business highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We have made significant progress across our disease areas, operations, and collaborations in early 2022, including preparing for submission to the FDA of our multi-disciplinary RMAT briefing package to inform pivotal study readiness in relapsed / refractory aggressive lymphoma, as well as our FT596 plus R-CHOP clinical protocol to initiate investigation in first-line patients,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “We are also poised to treat the first solid tumor patient with FT536, our multi-antigen targeted CAR MICA/B NK cell product candidate, and have initiated IND-enabling activities for two CAR NK cell product candidates under our collaboration with Janssen. We look forward to providing clinical updates for our multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived NK and T-cell product candidates across our disease franchises in the second half of 2022.”

B-cell Malignancy Disease Franchise

FT596+R Enrollment Ongoing in Single- and Multi-dose, Multi-cycle Cohorts for R/R BCL. The Company’s multi-center Phase 1 study of FT596 in combination with rituximab (FT596+R) for relapsed / refractory (r/r) B-cell lymphoma (BCL) is currently enrolling patients in the following cohorts to further assess dose and treatment schedule: multi-dose at 900 million cells per dose with FT596 being administered on Day 1 and Day 15; single-dose at 1.8 billion cells; and single-dose at 900 million cells. The Company plans to open a multi-dose cohort at 1.8 billion cells per dose, with FT596 being administered on Day 1 and Day 15, upon clearance of dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs). Each cohort permits eligible patients to receive multiple treatment cycles.

AML Disease Franchise

FT538 Enrollment Ongoing in Multi-dose Escalation Cohort of 1 Billion Cells per Dose. The Company’s Phase 1 study is designed to assess three once-weekly doses of FT538 as monotherapy, and is currently enrolling patients in the third multi-dose escalation cohort (1 billion cells per dose) for r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition, an investigator-initiated study of FT538 in combination with the CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody daratumumab, which is designed to assess the therapeutic potential of targeting CD38+ leukemic blasts, is enrolling patients in the third multi-dose escalation cohort at 1 billion cells per dose.

Multiple Myeloma Franchise

First Patients Treated with FT576+D in Phase 1 Study. The multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to assess single-dose and multi-dose treatment schedules of FT576 as monotherapy and in combination with daratumumab (FT576+D) for the treatment of r/r multiple myeloma (MM). There were no DLTs observed in the first single-dose escalation cohort (100 million cells) as monotherapy. In addition, the first patient has been treated in the first single-dose escalation cohort (100 million cells) of FT576+D. The Company plans to enroll the multi-dose treatment schedule, with FT576 administered at 100 million cells per dose on Days 1 and 15, upon clearance of the first single-dose escalation cohort of FT576+D.

Solid Tumor Franchise

On-track for First Patient Treatment with FT536 CAR MICA/B-targeted NK Cell Product Candidate. The Company is preparing to initiate a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial to assess a multi-dose, multi-cycle treatment schedule of FT536 as monotherapy and in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy for advanced solid tumors. The off-the-shelf, multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate incorporates both a novel CAR targeting MICA/B, high expression of which has been reported on many solid tumors, as well as the Company’s proprietary high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor to promote dual-antigen targeting of solid tumors. The Company has successfully completed manufacture and is conducting final release testing, and is working with the study’s first clinical site to initiate enrollment in the second quarter of 2022.

Other Corporate Highlights

Preclinical Milestone Reached for Third Product Candidate under Janssen Collaboration. In April 2022, Janssen nominated a third iPSC-derived, CAR-targeted cell product candidate incorporating a Janssen proprietary antigen binding domain, triggering the payment of a milestone fee to the Company under the collaboration.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2022 were $641.7 million.

Today's Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to review financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In order to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 303-6235 (domestic) or (631) 291-4837 (international) and refer to conference ID 9978043. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

The Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, engineered, homogeneous cell products that are designed to be administered with multiple doses to deliver more effective pharmacologic activity, including in combination with other cancer treatments. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s first-of-kind approach involves engineering human iPSCs in a one-time genetic modification event and selecting a single engineered iPSC for maintenance as a clonal master iPSC line. Analogous to master cell lines used to manufacture biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, clonal master iPSC lines are a renewable source for manufacturing cell therapy products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be mass produced at significant scale in a cost-effective manner, and can be delivered off-the-shelf for patient treatment. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the production of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells, which is logistically complex and expensive and is subject to batch-to-batch and cell-to-cell variability that can affect clinical safety and efficacy. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 350 issued patents and 150 pending patent applications.

About FT516

FT516 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered to express a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies. CD16 mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells. ADCC is dependent on NK cells maintaining stable and effective expression of CD16, which has been shown to undergo considerable down-regulation in cancer patients. In addition, CD16 occurs in two variants, 158V or 158F, that elicit high or low binding affinity, respectively, to the Fc domain of therapeutic antibodies. Numerous clinical studies with FDA-approved tumor-targeting antibodies, including rituximab, trastuzumab and cetuximab, have demonstrated that patients homozygous for the 158V variant, which is present in only about 15% of patients, have improved clinical outcomes. FT516 is being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and in combination with CD20-targeted monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (NCT04023071).

About FT596

FT596 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with three anti-tumor functional modalities: a proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) optimized for NK cell biology that targets B-cell antigen CD19; a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; and an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity. In preclinical studies of FT596, the Company has demonstrated that dual activation of the CAR19 and hnCD16 targeting receptors enhances cytotoxic activity and prevents antigen escape, indicating that multi-antigen engagement may elicit a deeper and more durable response. Additionally, in a humanized mouse model of lymphoma, FT596 in combination with the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody rituximab showed enhanced killing of tumor cells in vivo as compared to rituximab alone. FT596 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab, and for the treatment of relapsed / refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) as a monotherapy and in combination with obinutuzumab (NCT04245722).

About FT819

FT819 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf, T-cell receptor (TCR)-less CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, which is engineered with the following features designed to improve the safety and efficacy of CAR19 T-cell therapy: a novel 1XX CAR signaling domain, which has been shown to extend T‑cell effector function without eliciting exhaustion; integration of the CAR19 transgene directly into the T‑cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC) locus, which has been shown to promote uniform CAR19 expression and enhanced T‑cell potency; and complete bi-allelic disruption of TCR expression for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. FT819 demonstrated antigen-specific cytolytic activity in vitro against CD19-expressing leukemia and lymphoma cell lines comparable to that of primary CAR T cells, and persisted and maintained tumor clearance in the bone marrow in an in vivo disseminated xenograft model of lymphoblastic leukemia. FT819 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell malignancies, including B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NCT04629729).

About FT538

FT538 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with three functional components: a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity; and the deletion of the CD38 gene (CD38KO), which promotes persistence and function in high oxidative stress environments. FT538 is designed to enhance innate immunity in cancer patients, where endogenous NK cells are typically diminished in both number and function due to prior treatment regimens and tumor suppressive mechanisms. In preclinical studies, FT538 has shown superior NK cell effector function, as compared to peripheral blood NK cells, with the potential to confer significant anti-tumor activity to patients through multiple mechanisms of action. FT538 is being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and in combination with daratumumab, a CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of multiple myeloma (NCT04614636). FT538 is also being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with one of an array of tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors (NCT05069935).

About FT576

FT576 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with four functional components: a proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) optimized for NK cell biology that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA); a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity; and the deletion of the CD38 gene (CD38KO), which promotes persistence and function in high oxidative stress environments. In preclinical studies, FT576 has demonstrated that the high-avidity binding of the BCMA-targeted CAR construct enables sustained tumor control in against various multiple myeloma cell lines, including in long-term in vivo xenograft mouse models. Additionally, in combination with daratumumab, FT576 has shown complete tumor clearance and improved survival compared to primary BCMA-targeted CAR T cells in a disseminated xenograft model of multiple myeloma. FT576 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma as a monotherapy and in combination with daratumumab (NCT05182073).

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Collaboration revenue $ 18,414 $ 11,142 Operating expenses: Research and development 72,139 44,852 General and administrative 20,742 12,500 Total operating expenses 92,881 57,352 Loss from operations (74,467 ) (46,210 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 418 377 Change in fair value of stock price appreciation milestones 8,359 744 Total other income 8,777 1,121 Net loss $ (65,690 ) $ (45,089 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net (2,088 ) (330 ) Comprehensive loss $ (67,778 ) $ (45,419 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted–average common shares used to

compute basic and diluted net loss per share 96,343,529 93,431,877





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,741 $ 133,583 Accounts receivable 13,850 8,676 Short-term investments and related maturity receivables 509,031 482,327 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,453 8,826 Total current assets 599,075 633,412 Long-term investments 67,942 100,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,475 70,720 Other long-term assets 121,894 116,659 Total assets $ 858,386 $ 921,455 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 46,554 $ 51,024 Deferred revenue, current portion 22,575 21,483 CIRM award liability, current portion 3,200 3,200 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,582 5,577 Total current liabilities 77,911 81,284 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 22,534 27,124 CIRM award liability, net of current portion 800 800 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 107,939 109,241 Stock price appreciation milestones, net of current portion 15,809 24,168 Stockholders’ equity 633,393 678,838 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 858,386 $ 921,455