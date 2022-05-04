EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

ALHAMBRA, CA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022 (2Q22). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



For 2Q22, consolidated revenue was $32.7 million, comprised of $9.0 million from the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment and $23.6 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss was $(2.2) million and $(0.8) million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

“As expected, our Quartz MEMS product line rebounded and the Broadband segment turned in a solid performance, enabling us to deliver 2Q22 revenue within our guidance range. Beyond the top line, working capital improvements during the quarter resulted in a cash increase of $4.9 million,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “While our profit margins in 2Q22 were impacted by semiconductor costs and lower overall Aerospace and Defense segment revenue, the momentum in our A&D business is strong, driven by our growing Inertial Navigation product portfolio and customers’ growing requirements for accurate guidance and stabilization systems. In the near term, due largely to a further softening of demand for our CATV product line, we expect revenue for 3Q22 to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million, inclusive of an estimated $3.5 million for a partial quarter of our newly acquired Space and Navigation business,” concluded Rittichier.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 +increase/

-decrease

2Q22 1Q22 Revenue $32.7M $42.2M -$9.5M Gross margin 28% 37% -9% Operating expenses (1) $11.3M $13.3M -$2.0M Operating margin (1) (7%) 6% -13% Net (loss) income (1) ($2.2M) $2.4M -$4.6M Net (loss) income per share diluted (1) ($0.06) $0.06 -$0.12 Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 30% 38% -8% Non-GAAP operating expenses (2) $10.4M $10.6M -$0.2M Non-GAAP operating margin (2) (2%) 13% -15% Non-GAAP net (loss) income (2) ($0.8M) $5.3M -$6.1M Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share diluted (2) ($0.02) $0.14 -$0.16 Adjusted EBITDA $0.3M $6.3M -$6.0M Ending cash and cash equivalents $80.9M $76.0M +$4.9M (1) 1Q22 includes a $1.3 million charge for severance costs associated with the planned shutdown of manufacturing operations in Beijing, China. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Aerospace and Defense Segment

A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was due to lower sales of Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) and Defense Optoelectronic products, partly offset by higher Quartz MEMS revenue. A&D segment gross margin decreased primarily as a result of lower revenue.

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 +increase/

-decrease

2Q22 1Q22 A&D segment revenue $9.0M $9.9M -$0.9M A&D segment gross margin 14% 17% -3% A&D segment R&D expense (1) $4.0M $4.2M -$0.2M A&D segment profit (1) ($2.8M) ($2.5M) -$0.3M Non-GAAP A&D segment gross margin (2) 15% 18% -3% Non-GAAP A&D segment R&D expense (2) $3.9M $4.0M -$0.1M Non-GAAP A&D segment profit ($2.6M) ($2.3M) -$0.3M (1) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was primarily due to lower sales of CATV and Sensing products. Broadband segment gross margin decreased primarily as a result of lower revenue, higher material costs, and under-absorption of fixed overhead.

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021

+increase/

-decrease 2Q22 1Q22 Broadband segment revenue $23.6M $32.3M -$8.7M Broadband segment gross margin 33% 44% -11% Broadband segment R&D expense (1) $0.5M $0.5M $—M Broadband segment profit (1) $7.3M $13.6M -$6.3M Non-GAAP Broadband segment gross margin (2) 35% 44% -9% Non-GAAP Broadband segment R&D expense (2) $0.4M $0.4M $—M Non-GAAP Broadband segment profit $7.9M $13.8M -$5.9M (1) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ending June 30, 2022 to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million, inclusive of an estimated $3.5 million of partial quarter revenue from the Space & Navigation business that was acquired from L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in April 2022.

Conference Call

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 32,650 $ 38,406 $ 74,886 $ 71,832 Cost of revenue 23,633 23,772 50,072 44,626 Gross profit 9,017 14,634 24,814 27,206 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 7,563 6,062 14,750 11,860 Research and development 4,535 3,771 9,162 8,067 Severance 20 — 1,318 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (788 ) 218 (601 ) 189 Total operating expense 11,330 10,051 24,629 20,116 Operating (loss) income (2,313 ) 4,583 185 7,090 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (12 ) (49 ) (23 ) (98 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (17 ) (68 ) 25 169 Total other (expense) income (29 ) (117 ) 2 71 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (2,342 ) 4,466 187 7,161 Income tax benefit (expense) 117 (82 ) 2 (208 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,225 ) $ 4,384 $ 189 $ 6,953 Foreign exchange translation adjustment 2 (11 ) 22 (21 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,223 ) $ 4,373 $ 211 $ 6,932 Per share data Net (loss) income per basic share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 37,217 32,968 37,082 31,219 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 37,217 34,451 38,384 32,492







EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



As of March 31,

2022 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,928 $ 71,621 Restricted cash 21 61 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $225 and $260, respectively 27,203 31,849 Contract assets 491 361 Inventory 28,049 32,309 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,543 6,877 Assets held for sale 735 1,241 Total current assets 143,970 144,319 Property, plant, and equipment, net 23,837 22,544 Goodwill 69 69 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,930 13,489 Other intangible assets, net 149 167 Other non-current assets 213 225 Total assets $ 188,168 $ 180,813 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,317 $ 16,686 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,470 9,936 Operating lease liabilities - current 938 1,198 Total current liabilities 26,725 27,820 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 19,479 12,684 Asset retirement obligations 2,067 2,049 Other long-term liabilities 115 794 Total liabilities 48,386 43,347 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 44,301 shares issued and 37,395 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 43,890 shares issued and 36,984 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 784,371 782,266 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of March 31, 2022 and September 30,2021 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 709 687 Accumulated deficit (597,577 ) (597,766 ) Total shareholders’ equity 139,782 137,466 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 188,168 $ 180,813







EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2Q22 1Q22 Gross profit $ 9,017 $ 15,797 Gross margin 28 % 37 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 178 151 Asset retirement obligation accretion 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 12 6 CATV transition - shutdown expense 432 — Total adjustments 631 166 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,648 $ 15,963 Non-GAAP gross margin 30 % 38 %





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2Q22 1Q22 Operating expense $ 11,330 $ 13,299 Stock-based compensation expense (966 ) (937 ) Severance expense (20 ) — CATV transition - severance expense — (1,298 ) CATV transition - gain (loss) on sale of assets 788 (187 ) Acquisition-related expense (456 ) — Litigation-related expense (290 ) (234 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 10,386 $ 10,643





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2Q22 1Q22 Operating profit $ (2,313 ) $ 2,498 Operating margin (7 %) 6 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,144 1,088 Asset retirement obligation accretion 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 12 6 Severance expense 20 — CATV transition - severance expense — 1,298 CATV transition - shutdown expense 432 — CATV transition - (gain) loss on sale of assets (788 ) 187 Acquisition-related expense 456 — Litigation-related expense 290 234 Total adjustments 1,575 2,822 Non-GAAP operating profit $ (738 ) $ 5,320 Non-GAAP operating margin (2 %) 13 % Depreciation expense 1,008 995 Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 6,315 Adjusted EBITDA % 1 % 15 %





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2Q22 1Q22 Net (loss) income $ (2,225 ) $ 2,414 Net (loss) income per share basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 Net (loss) income per share diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.06 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,144 1,088 Asset retirement obligation accretion 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 12 6 Severance expense 20 — CATV transition - severance expense — 1,298 CATV transition - shutdown expense 432 — CATV transition - (gain) loss on sale of assets (788 ) 187 Acquisition-related expense 456 — Litigation-related expense 290 234 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 17 (42 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (117 ) 115 Total adjustments 1,475 2,895 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (750 ) $ 5,309 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 Interest expense, net 12 11 Depreciation expense 1,008 995 Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 6,315 Adjusted EBITDA % 1 % 15 %





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2Q22 1Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross profit $ 1,233 $ 1,684 Gross profit $ 7,784 $ 14,113 Gross margin 14 % 17 % Gross margin 33 % 44 % Adjustments: Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 96 86 Stock-based compensation expense 82 65 Asset retirement obligation accretion — — Asset retirement obligation accretion 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 12 6 Amortization of acquired intangibles — — CATV transition - shutdown expense — — CATV transition - shutdown expense 432 — Total adjustments 108 92 Total adjustments 523 74 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,341 $ 1,776 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,307 $ 14,187 Non-GAAP gross margin 15 % 18 % Non-GAAP gross margin 35 % 44 % R&D expense $ 4,041 $ 4,162 R&D expense $ 494 $ 465 Stock-based compensation expense (118 ) (117 ) Stock-based compensation expense (67 ) (65 ) Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 3,923 $ 4,045 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 427 $ 400