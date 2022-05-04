Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

PHOENIX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week first quarter ended April 3, 2022.



"We are encouraged with the strong start to the year,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We delivered top line growth, supported by both positive comps and traffic, while simultaneously maintaining our gross margin discipline. The commitment, passion and dedication of Sprouts ~31,000 team members to one another, our customers and communities were key to our success. We look forward to continuing to engage our communities with innovative, healthy products in convenient smaller format stores, shaping our brand as a destination specialty grocer."

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.6 billion; a 4% increase from the same period in 2021. Net sales growth was driven by positive increase in comparable store sales and new stores opened

totaled $1.6 billion; a 4% increase from the same period in 2021. Net sales growth was driven by positive increase in comparable store sales and new stores opened Comparable store sales growth of 1.6%

growth of 1.6% Diluted earnings per share of $0.79; compared to diluted earnings per share a of $0.70 in the same period in 2021

of $0.79; compared to diluted earnings per share a of $0.70 in the same period in 2021 Opened 6 new stores and closed one, resulting in 379 stores in 23 states as of April 3, 2022

Leverage and Liquidity in First Quarter 2022

Generated cash from operations of $153 million

Invested $22 million in capital expenditures net of landlord reimbursement, primarily for new stores

Authorized a new $600 million share repurchase program and repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $46 million

Entered into a new $700 million credit facility with revised pricing and the addition of ESG-linked pricing terms

Ended the quarter with $324 million in cash and cash equivalents

Outlook

“While we are pleased with our first quarter performance, inflation is not slowing and customers are continuing to put a few less items in their baskets,” said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Despite transaction comp continuing to be positive, given the level of uncertainty in the marketplace, we believe it is prudent to assume a more conservative approach to our outlook."

"For the full year, we now expect total sales growth, comparable store sales growth and earnings per share to be at the low end of the outlook provided during our last earnings release. We still expect to open between 15-20 new stores. For the second quarter of 2022, we expect comparable stores sales growth to be relatively flat and diluted earnings per share of $0.49 to $0.53.”

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Net sales $ 1,641,161 $ 1,575,447 Cost of sales 1,029,413 989,273 Gross profit 611,748 586,174 Selling, general and administrative expenses 459,910 439,662 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive

of depreciation included in cost of

sales) 31,820 31,229 Store closure and other costs, net 377 2,048 Income from operations 119,641 113,235 Interest expense, net 3,039 2,991 Income before income taxes 116,602 110,244 Income tax provision 28,295 27,196 Net income $ 88,307 $ 83,048 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 110,903 118,044 Diluted 111,833 118,607





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





April 3, 2022 January 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,301 $ 245,287 Accounts receivable, net 13,675 21,574 Inventories 272,178 265,387 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,556 35,468 Total current assets 640,710 567,716 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 701,102 716,029 Operating lease assets, net 1,086,008 1,072,019 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 184,960 184,960 Goodwill 368,878 368,878 Other assets 16,096 13,513 Total assets $ 2,997,754 $ 2,923,115 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 165,703 $ 145,901 Accrued liabilities 143,462 155,996 Accrued salaries and benefits 44,637 58,743 Accrued income tax 15,275 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 153,500 151,755 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,116 1,078 Total current liabilities 523,693 513,473 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,106,716 1,095,909 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 259,442 259,656 Other long-term liabilities 35,743 36,306 Deferred income tax liability 60,186 57,895 Total liabilities 1,985,780 1,963,239 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

110,243,288 shares issued and outstanding, April 3, 2022;

111,114,374 shares issued and outstanding, January 2, 2022 110 111 Additional paid-in capital 711,712 704,701 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,263 ) (3,758 ) Retained earnings 301,415 258,822 Total stockholders' equity 1,011,974 959,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,997,754 $ 2,923,115





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 88,307 $ 83,048 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 32,720 31,841 Operating lease asset amortization 28,043 25,816 Store closure and other costs, net 171 — Share-based compensation 4,456 3,613 Deferred income taxes 2,291 2,757 Other non-cash items 313 207 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,770 8,795 Inventories (6,790 ) (16,733 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,613 (7,747 ) Other assets 1,757 (1,078 ) Accounts payable 27,645 27,004 Accrued liabilities (6,857 ) (10,568 ) Accrued salaries and benefits (14,106 ) (32,959 ) Accrued income tax 15,275 16,251 Operating lease liabilities (32,180 ) (28,719 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,399 ) 3,910 Cash flows from operating activities 153,029 105,438 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (27,227 ) (16,605 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (27,227 ) (16,605 ) Financing activities Payments on finance lease liabilities

(176 ) (163 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (3,373 ) — Repurchase of common stock (45,715 ) (3,209 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,555 881 Cash flows used in financing activities (46,709 ) (2,491 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 79,093 86,342 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 247,004 171,441 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 326,097 $ 257,783



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA and EBIT. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2022 and April 4, 2021:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Net income $ 88,307 $ 83,048 Income tax provision 28,295 27,196 Interest expense, net 3,039 2,991 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 119,641 113,235 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 32,720 31,841 EBITDA $ 152,361 $ 145,076





