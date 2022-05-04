NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results, and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Eden Prairie, Minn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 15% to $6.72 million from $5.86 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 12% increase in product sales and a 104% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22% to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $3.13 million, or $0.65 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 26% to $27.0 million from $21.4 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was due to a 26% increase in product sales and a 36% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 24% to $14.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $2.42 per share, for fiscal 2021.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.



“We are pleased to report strong revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter and fiscal year despite industry supply-chain disruptions,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 6,367,082 $ 5,690,400 Contract research and development 352,455 172,437 Total revenue 6,719,537 5,862,837 Cost of sales 1,564,370 1,268,704 Gross profit 5,155,167 4,594,133 Expenses Research and development 813,244 785,590 Selling, general, and administrative 247,428 291,878 Total expenses 1,060,672 1,077,468 Income from operations 4,094,495 3,516,665 Interest income 302,609 332,046 Income before taxes 4,397,104 3,848,711 Provision for income taxes 581,084 714,241 Net income $ 3,816,020 $ 3,134,470 Net income per share – basic $ 0.79 $ 0.65 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,832,630 4,833,232 Diluted 4,833,253 4,835,370





Year Ended March 31 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 25,867,649 $ 20,540,557 Contract research and development 1,119,321 825,689 Total revenue 26,986,970 21,366,246 Cost of sales 6,263,090 4,121,461 Gross profit 20,723,880 17,244,785 Expenses Research and development 2,925,874 3,184,754 Selling, general, and administrative 1,469,321 1,316,427 Total expenses 4,395,195 4,501,181 Income from operations 16,328,685 12,743,604 Interest income 1,171,128 1,498,148 Income before taxes 17,499,813 14,241,752 Provision for income taxes 2,992,312 2,547,368 Net income $ 14,507,501 $ 11,694,384 Net income per share – basic $ 3.00 $ 2.42 Net income per share – diluted $ 3.00 $ 2.42 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,661 4,834,054 Diluted 4,835,639 4,834,462





