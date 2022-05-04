NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results, and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Eden Prairie, Minn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 15% to $6.72 million from $5.86 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 12% increase in product sales and a 104% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22% to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $3.13 million, or $0.65 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 26% to $27.0 million from $21.4 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was due to a 26% increase in product sales and a 36% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 24% to $14.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $2.42 per share, for fiscal 2021.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter and fiscal year despite industry supply-chain disruptions,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)
 
 Quarter Ended March 31
 2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$6,367,082  $5,690,400 
Contract research and development352,455  172,437 
Total revenue 6,719,537   5,862,837 
Cost of sales1,564,370  1,268,704 
Gross profit5,155,167  4,594,133 
Expenses
Research and development 813,244   785,590 
Selling, general, and administrative247,428  291,878 
Total expenses1,060,672  1,077,468 
Income from operations 4,094,495   3,516,665 
Interest income 302,609   332,046 
Income before taxes 4,397,104   3,848,711 
Provision for income taxes581,084  714,241 
Net income$3,816,020  $3,134,470 
Net income per share – basic$0.79  $0.65 
Net income per share – diluted$0.79  $0.65 
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic4,832,6304,833,232 
Diluted4,833,2534,835,370 

 

 Year Ended March 31
2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$25,867,649  $20,540,557 
Contract research and development1,119,321  825,689 
Total revenue 26,986,970   21,366,246 
Cost of sales6,263,090  4,121,461 
Gross profit20,723,880  17,244,785 
Expenses
Research and development 2,925,874   3,184,754 
Selling, general, and administrative1,469,321  1,316,427 
Total expenses4,395,195  4,501,181 
Income from operations 16,328,685   12,743,604 
Interest income 1,171,128   1,498,148 
Income before taxes 17,499,813   14,241,752 
Provision for income taxes2,992,312  2,547,368 
Net income$14,507,501  $11,694,384 
Net income per share – basic$3.00  $2.42 
Net income per share – diluted$3.00  $2.42 
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic4,833,6614,834,054 
Diluted4,835,6394,834,462 

 
 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$10,449,510  $10,427,340 
Marketable securities, short-term 20,839,683   7,678,957 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 4,704,829   1,964,281 
Inventories 5,088,635   3,900,777 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 420,520   391,278 
Total current assets 41,503,177   24,362,633 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  9,739,244   9,254,664 
Leasehold improvements1,810,872  1,810,872 
  11,550,116   11,065,536 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,943,731  10,728,853 
Net fixed assets 606,385   336,683 
Deferred tax assets483,469  73,538 
Marketable securities, long-term24,314,211  47,038,669 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease560,250  689,216 
Total assets$67,467,492  $72,500,739 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$943,535  $336,591 
Accrued payroll and other1,356,689  540,474 
Operating lease156,121  150,273 
Total current liabilities 2,456,345   1,027,338 
Operating lease446,018  581,459 
Total liabilities2,902,363  1,608,797 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,308   48,332 
Additional paid-in capital 19,256,485   19,338,127 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (318,120)  1,101,119 
Retained earnings45,578,456  50,404,364 
Total shareholders’ equity64,565,129  70,891,942 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$67,467,492  $72,500,739 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
