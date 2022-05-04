Sema4 Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

STAMFORD, Conn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that, effective as of May 2, 2022, the compensation committee of Sema4’s board of directors granted newly-hired employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,932,132 shares of Sema4’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) and 4,285,208 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with Sema4. The foregoing includes inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,551,136 shares of Class A common stock and 2,045,454 restricted stock units granted to Katherine Stueland as an inducement material to the employment of Ms. Stueland as the Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. The stock options and RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which was equal to the closing price of Sema4’s Class A common stock on the grant date. The stock options and RSUs granted to the newly-hired employees other than Ms. Stueland will vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2023, and will vest with respect to the remaining underlying shares in equal quarterly installments thereafter through April 29, 2026, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. The stock options and RSUs granted to Ms. Stueland will vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2023 and 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2024, and will vest with respect to the remaining underlying shares in equal quarterly installments thereafter through April 29, 2026, in each case subject to Ms. Stueland’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term. The stock options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions identical to those of Sema4’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

