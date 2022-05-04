GBT Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Achieved Oxbryta® (voxelotor) net revenues of $55.2 million in the first quarter 2022, a 41% increase year over year



Strong new prescription growth driven by the recent launch for children ages 4 to less than 12 years and improving trends for patients ages 12 years and over

Reinitiated GBT601 Phase 1 trial in sickle cell disease (SCD) patients to study 150 mg daily dose; on track to initiate Phase 2/3 trial by mid-year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and recent business progress.

“In the first quarter, we achieved two major milestones in our journey to expand patient access to Oxbryta,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “In the U.S., we launched Oxbryta for patients ages 4 to 11, including a new age-appropriate formulation, giving us the potential to expand our reach to more SCD patients. We’ve received positive feedback on the launch, with encouraging trends during the quarter in new prescriptions for this age group as well as some incremental growth for the ages 12 and older population. In addition, we received marketing authorization from the European Commission for Oxbryta, making it the first medicine approved in the EU that directly inhibits the molecular basis of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. This milestone is a key step on our path to reach patients in Europe, with an initial focus on launching in Germany and establishing reimbursement in key countries.”

“On the clinical front, we are enrolling patients in our two Phase 3 trials evaluating inclacumab for the potential reduction of the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises and related hospital readmissions. In addition, we expect to soon restart our GBT601 Phase 1 trial due to interest from the patients, which will also give us the opportunity to study an increased dose of 150 mg, and we plan to advance GBT601 into a Phase 2/3 trial by mid-year. We continue to be excited about GBT601, which we believe has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for people living with SCD, in a low-dose, once-daily pill,” added Dr. Love.

(voxelotor) net sales of $55.2 million in the first quarter, an increase of 41% year over year. On a sequential basis, sales decreased 2%, driven primarily by distributors reducing inventory in the first quarter following purchases at the end of 2021 and a higher gross-to-net adjustment, partially offset by higher patient demand. The net number of patients taking Oxbryta increased compared to the prior quarter and has increased each quarter since launch in 2019. Achieved more than 1,200 new prescriptions for Oxbryta in the first quarter, including a strong launch in children ages 4 to less than 12 years, which began in early January 2022. GBT continues to believe that as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the number of new Oxbryta prescriptions will improve. GBT anticipates that eventually, in future periods, new prescriptions will surpass pre-COVID-19 levels.

Oxbryta continues to have broad payer coverage for patients ages 12 years and older, with more than 90% of covered lives having access through their healthcare plans. For patients ages 4 to less than 12 years, GBT continues to work towards securing Oxbryta reimbursement coverage and is on track to achieve its goal of broad payer coverage in this age group by mid-year.

Launched Oxbryta in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via GBT's distributor partnership with Biopharma-MEA. This is the first commercial launch of Oxbryta outside of the U.S.

Following the receipt of European Commission (EC) marketing authorization in February 2022, GBT is actively working to commercially launch Oxbryta in Germany, which is anticipated by mid-May. In addition, GBT initiated reimbursement discussions in Germany, France and England, and is educating healthcare providers across Europe on Oxbryta.



Enrollment is ongoing in two global, randomized, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trials, collectively named THRIVE, evaluating the safety and efficacy of inclacumab, GBT’s P-selectin inhibitor, for the potential reduction of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) frequency and VOC-related hospital readmissions.

In April, data from the Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 study was published in Pediatric Blood & Cancer, an online peer-reviewed journal.

GBT anticipates restarting in May the Phase 1 study of GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s investigational next-generation sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization inhibitor, to study a 150 mg daily dose, which is an increase over the 100 mg daily maintenance dose GBT previously studied. All six SCD patients that participated in the study in 2021 have expressed interest in participating in the restarted study. Upon completion, the company plans to submit this data for presentation at a medical meeting later this year. GBT is also planning to advance GBT601 into a Phase 2/3 trial, and anticipates initiating the Phase 2 portion by mid-2022.

Results from the Oxbryta expanded access program for children (ages 4 to 11) with SCD will be presented in early May at the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Conference, reinforcing the efficacy and safety of treatment with Oxbryta in these patients. In addition, the majority of patients had improved scores as measured by the patient and clinical global impressions of change scale.

Anticipates receiving marketing authorization for Oxbryta in Great Britain by mid-2022. There are approximately 15,000 1 SCD patients in Great Britain.

SCD patients in Great Britain. Strengthened the company’s research and development (R&D) team with the appointment of R. Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D., a world-renowned pediatric hematologist-oncologist and SCD expert, as vice president of integrated science and clinical site excellence, starting in July 2022. In this new role, Dr. Brown will lead clinical research planning and implementation including initiatives to drive increased engagement at new and existing clinical trial sites. Previously, Dr. Brown served as the director of clinical research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the largest comprehensive SCD program in the U.S.

Published inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, demonstrating GBT’s progress with its ESG priorities, which include improving access to affordable care; investing in GBT employees and communities; increasing environmental sustainability; and upholding GBT’s ethics and values.



Total net product sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $55.2 million, resulting from sales of Oxbryta, compared to $39.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $1.1 million, compared with $0.6 million for the same period in 2021. Manufacturing costs incurred prior to FDA approval of Oxbryta in November 2019 were previously recorded as R&D expense in the company’s consolidated statement of operations. GBT expects the cost of Oxbryta sales as a percentage of revenue will increase in future periods as product manufactured prior to FDA approval, and therefore previously expensed, is completely utilized.

R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $52.8 million, compared with $50.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in R&D expenses for the period was primarily due to an increase in external costs related to the GBT601 program, partially offset by a decrease in external costs related to Oxbryta. Total R&D non-cash stock compensation expense incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $5.5 million, compared with $4.9 million for the same period in 2021.

Sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $74.5 million, compared with $59.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in SG&A expenses for the period was primarily attributable to increased professional and consulting services associated with the company’s expanded commercial and medical affairs operations for Oxbryta, including supporting the pediatric launch in the U.S. and launch readiness in geographies outside of the U.S.; increased employee-related costs; and operational growth, partially offset by a decrease in non-cash stock compensation expense. Total SG&A non-cash stock compensation expense incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $13.6 million, compared with $15.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $81.4 million, compared with $74.9 million for the same period in 2021. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $1.26, compared with $1.21 for the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $662.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $734.8 million at December 31, 2021.

GBT will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2022 and provide a business update. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or +1 201-493-6780 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. An archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product sales, net $ 55,160 $ 39,043 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of sales 1,055 584 Research and development 52,833 50,857 Selling, general and administrative 74,533 58,966 Total costs and operating expenses 128,421 110,407 Loss from operations (73,261 ) (71,364 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (7,705 ) (3,360 ) Other expenses, net (286 ) (83 ) Total other expense, net (7,991 ) (3,443 ) Loss before income taxes (81,252 ) (74,807 ) Provision for income taxes 171 123 Net loss (81,423 ) (74,930 ) Other comprehensive expense: Net unrealized loss on marketable securities, net of tax (1,915 ) (181 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (147 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (83,485 ) $ (75,111 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.26 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 64,842,086 62,101,070





GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 391,803 $ 684,717 Short-term marketable securities 161,614 — Other current assets 122,231 117,253 Total current assets 675,648 801,970 Long-term marketable securities 108,667 50,057 Property and equipment, net 33,598 34,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,271 48,015 Other assets, noncurrent 4,359 4,248 Total assets $ 869,543 $ 939,208 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities 79,305 87,998 Long-term debt, net 246,738 246,352 Convertible debt, net 334,451 334,089 Other liabilities, noncurrent 75,047 74,359 Total liabilities 735,541 742,798 Total stockholders’ equity 134,002 196,410 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 869,543 $ 939,208





