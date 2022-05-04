ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2022

Revenue: $676 million, up 6.7% from the first quarter of 2022

EBITDA Margin: 9.7%

Diluted EPS: $0.76

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.89

Cash Flow from Operations: $34 million

Bookings of $464 million resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7

Reiterates 2022 guidance on all measures



HERNDON, Va., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

"In the first quarter, ManTech delivered strong operating results with solid performance across revenue, profitability measures, cash flow and bookings. The increase in the global threat environment is driving heightened focus on the importance of strategic, national capabilities to enable deterrence. ManTech has proudly supported evolving national security missions for over 50 years and remains fully committed to our customers' missions," said ManTech Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin M. Phillips.

Summary Operating Results

Three months ended

March 31, (In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 675.5 $ 633.2 Operating Income $ 43.8 $ 42.4 Net Income $ 31.3 $ 32.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.79 Non-GAAP Financial Measures* EBITDA $ 65.8 $ 61.6 EBITDA Margin 9.7 % 9.7 % Adjusted Net Income $ 36.6 $ 36.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.88

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Revenue was $676 million, reflecting 6.7% growth compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic expansion from contract awards.

Operating income was $43.8 million for the quarter, up 3% from the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $31.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.76, down 3% and 4% from the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

EBITDA was $65.8 million for the quarter, up 7% from the first quarter of 2021, representing an EBITDA margin of 9.7% for the quarter. Adjusted net income was $36.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.89, both up 1% from the first quarter of 2021.

Cash Management and Capital Deployment

For the quarter, cash from operations totaled $34 million. Days sales outstanding (DSO) were 63 days, an improvement of 5 days compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, the Company paid $16.7 million, or $0.41 per share, as part of its regular cash dividend program to its common stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $60.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $300.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving-credit facility and delayed draw term loan facility. The Company has ample financial capacity to continue funding organic investments, pursue growth-oriented acquisitions and issue dividends while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 to be paid June 24, 2022, to all common stockholders of record as of June 10, 2022, as part of the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend program. Future declarations of dividends and their record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of ManTech's Board of Directors.

Contract Awards

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $464 million in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7. The Company's awards in the quarter primarily consisted of new contracts and extensions to existing contracts from diverse sets of customers. In the first quarter, approximately 66% of the awards were for new business. Proposal activity remains steady and the Company anticipates incremental normalization of the contract award environment in the second half of 2022.

The Company’s backlog of business at quarter end was $10.3 billion including $1.4 billion of funded backlog.

Forward Guidance

The Company is maintaining the range of its 2022 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as specified in the table below.

Measure Fiscal 2022 Guidance Revenue (million) $2,600 - $2,700 Adjusted Net Income* (million) $141.3 - $148.5 Adjusted Diluted EPS* $3.42 - $3.60

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude amortization of acquired intangibles and the related tax impact. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting and quantifying these non-GAAP exclusions, which are necessary for such reconciliation without unreasonable efforts. Material changes to any one of these items could have significant effect on future GAAP results.

ManTech Chief Financial Officer Judith L. Bjornaas said, "I am pleased with the steady quarterly financial performance and believe it offers a durable foundation for continued execution throughout the year."

Conference Call

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,286 $ 53,374 Receivables—net 471,106 476,035 Prepaid expenses 38,510 32,600 Taxes receivable—current 9,657 22,140 Other current assets 14,260 13,372 Total Current Assets 593,819 597,521 Goodwill 1,509,259 1,498,988 Other intangible assets—net 252,344 265,555 Property and equipment—net 136,104 133,297 Operating lease right of use assets 79,973 75,319 Employee supplemental savings plan assets 35,286 43,342 Investments 11,555 11,555 Other assets 15,820 13,988 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,634,160 $ 2,639,565 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 158,973 $ 169,140 Accrued salaries and related expenses 124,098 129,685 Operating lease obligations—current 32,118 32,557 Contract liabilities 30,320 36,197 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,691 9,649 Total Current Liabilities 357,200 377,228 Long-term debt 300,000 300,000 Deferred income taxes 170,520 174,060 Operating lease obligations—long term 69,300 63,575 Accrued retirement 29,701 36,053 Other long-term liabilities 13,142 13,229 TOTAL LIABILITIES 939,863 964,145 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, Class A—$0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 39,594,756 and 27,863,041 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 39,350,643 and 27,618,928 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

396 279

Common stock, Class B—$0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,596,695 and 13,176,695 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 16 132 Additional paid-in capital 570,871 566,573 Treasury stock, 244,113 and 244,113 shares at cost at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (9,158 ) (9,158 ) Retained earnings 1,132,457 1,117,867 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (285 ) (273 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,694,297 1,675,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,634,160 $ 2,639,565

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE $ 675,545 $ 633,224 Cost of services 575,971 542,717 General and administrative expenses 55,736 48,086 OPERATING INCOME 43,838 42,421 Interest expense (2,242 ) (354 ) Interest income 53 40 Other income (expense), net 112 (121 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS 41,761 41,986 Provision for income taxes (10,420 ) (9,657 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries — (1 ) NET INCOME $ 31,341 $ 32,328 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.77 $ 0.80 Class B common stock $ 0.77 $ 0.80 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.76 $ 0.79 Class B common stock $ 0.76 $ 0.79

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 31,341 $ 32,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,951 19,152 Noncash lease expense 7,473 8,023 Stock-based compensation expense 3,918 3,443 Deferred income taxes (2,136 ) 1,462 Contract loss reserve (527 ) — Bad debt expense (14 ) (999 ) Change in assets and liabilities—net of effects from acquired businesses: Receivables-net 3,220 (26,823 ) Prepaid expenses (7,822 ) (3,960 ) Taxes receivable—current 12,259 7,629 Other current assets 1,759 1,295 Employee supplemental savings plan asset 3,056 (358 ) Other assets (2,221 ) (2,051 ) Accounts payable (10,420 ) (19,862 ) Accrued salaries and related expenses (6,518 ) (3,015 ) Contract liabilities (6,351 ) (6,386 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,712 (4,963 ) Operating lease obligations (9,692 ) (8,941 ) Accrued retirement (6,352 ) (3,750 ) Other (160 ) (404 ) Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities 34,476 (8,180 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (16,204 ) (17,854 ) Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance 5,000 — Net cash used in investing activities (11,204 ) (17,854 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (16,741 ) (15,388 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,010 3,142 Payment consideration to tax authority on employee's behalf (3,629 ) (2,489 ) Borrowings under credit facility 2,000 131,000 Repayments under credit facility (2,000 ) (124,500 ) Net cash from used in financing activities (16,360 ) (8,235 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,912 (34,269 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 53,374 41,193 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 60,286 $ 6,924

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the review of ManTech's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company has provided non-GAAP calculations of certain financial measures. ManTech uses and refers to EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

ManTech’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information regarding the Company’s operational and financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations as well as the effect of discrete tax items, which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are considered important and frequently utilized by investors and financial analysts covering ManTech’s industry. The Company’s computation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest income, other expense, income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries from net income.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands) 2022 2021 NET INCOME $ 31,341 $ 32,328 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries — 1 Provision for income taxes 10,420 9,657 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS $ 41,761 $ 41,986 Other expense (income), net (112 ) 121 Interest income (53 ) (40 ) Interest expense 2,242 354 Depreciation and amortization 21,951 19,152 EBITDA $ 65,789 $ 61,573 EBITDA Margin 9.7 % 9.7 %

Adjusted net income is calculated by excluding the following items and the related tax impacts from net income: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets; and (ii) discrete tax items.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) 2022 2021 NET INCOME $ 31,341 $ 32,328 Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,946 4,994 Adjustments for tax effect (1,737 ) (1,149 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 36,550 $ 36,173 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS Class A common stock $ 0.89 $ 0.88 Class B common stock $ 0.89 $ 0.88

Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.