SP Plus Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

- Results Reflect Competitive Advantages of Scale and Technology Amid Continued Business Recovery -



- Affirms Full-Year 2022 Guidance for Double-Digit Gross Profit Growth, Profitability Approaching or Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels and Strong Cash Flow -

CHICAGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its first quarter 2022 results.

Management Commentary

Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased with our first quarter performance, which represented both significant year-over-year growth and operating leverage that supports our expectation that 2022 adjusted EBITDA will approach or exceed pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

“Our Commercial segment continued to benefit from higher parking volumes at existing locations and robust new business, leading to strong gross profit performance. We further strengthened our market leadership position in the first quarter, as our scale and industry-leading technology offerings improve our clients’ overall profitability while maintaining the high service levels that are increasingly important to our clients.

“The Aviation segment also showed strong year-over-year improvement, converting 2021 and 2022 new contract wins and renewals into increased gross profit amid the pick-up in domestic travel. We have now checked-in over one million bags under our Curbside Concierge program, and expect to pilot the service with a second airline partner soon as the program attracts increased interest. As airports and airlines look for ways to be more efficient, reduce congestion, and improve the traveler experience, we believe our Remote Check-In capabilities provide a unique solution.

“Our positive first quarter performance was achieved as business conditions continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, although clients in many of the verticals and geographies we serve are still operating at levels significantly below those of pre-pandemic 2019. We believe this provides SP+ with considerable additional runway for increased utilization of our services and the potential to expand our footprint at existing and new locations.”

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 GAAP Adjusted/ Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/ Non-GAAP (1) Gross profit (2),(3) $48.5 $51.4 $35.2 $40.1 General and administrative expenses (3) $24.5 $24.4 $21.0 $20.3 Operating income (3) $20.1 $23.0 $11.0 $15.8 Net income attributable to SP Plus(3) $10.7 $12.8 $2.3 $5.8 Net income per share (EPS) (3) $0.50 $0.60 $0.11 $0.27 EBITDA (1),(3) NA $26.4 NA $18.2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $26.4 NA ($1.0) NA Free cash flow (1) NA $23.8 NA ($3.9)

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the table accompanying this release for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit.

(3) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted net income per share attributable to SP Plus (“adjusted EPS”), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring and other costs; (b) impairment charges; (c) the amortization of acquired intangible assets; and (d) with respect to adjusted gross profit, depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

First Quarter Operating Results

First quarter 2022 GAAP gross profit was $48.5 million, up 38% from the year ago quarter. Excluding depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other costs, adjusted gross profit totaled $51.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 28% increase from $40.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2021, reflecting an improving business environment and growth resulting from contract wins over the past twelve months.

First quarter 2022 GAAP general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $24.5 million, compared to $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $24.4 million, compared to $20.3 million in the year ago period, mainly due to our continued investment in the business to support future growth, including higher compensation costs. Despite this 20% year-over-year increase, adjusted G&A in the first quarter of 2022 was still approximately 7% below the comparable period of 2019 as a result of structural cost reductions over the past two years.

In the first quarter of 2022, GAAP net income attributable to SP Plus was $10.7 million, or $0.50 per share, a significant increase compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and restructuring and other costs, first quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share were $0.60, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 for the first quarter of 2021.

First quarter 2022 cash flow provided by operations of $26.4 million and free cash flow of $23.8 million included, as was expected, the receipt of a $20.5 million federal income tax refund. Both with and without this refund, cash flow provided by operations and free cash flow in 2022 was significantly higher than first quarter 2021.

2022 Outlook (1) Affirmed

GAAP Adjusted/Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $188 - $208 million $200 - $220 million EBITDA NA $110 - $120 million Net Income (3) $50 - $55 million $56 - $61 million EPS (3) $2.31 - $2.55 $2.59 - $2.83 Operating Cash Flow (4) $83 - $98 million NA Free Cash Flow (4) N/A $70 - $80 million

(1) Outlook assumes no meaningful restructuring or other non-routine costs

(2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense

(3) Adjusted/Non-GAAP Outlook contemplates continuing adjustment for amortization of acquired intangible assets

(4) Outlook contemplates the receipt of an approximately $20 million Federal income tax refund that was previously expected in 2021

Mr. Baumann concluded, “Our first quarter results represent a strong start to 2022. Favorable trends have continued in April and our business development pipeline is robust, supporting our outlook for another year of significant growth in 2022. In particular, we expect adjusted EBITDA to reflect the positive leverage of increased business activity over our streamlined cost structure.

“As we announced earlier today, we are excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with System Property Development Company, Inc., to take over the management of 25 parking locations that were previously operated by their Motor Parks division. In addition, we are very pleased to be System’s partner of choice for mobility solutions as they expand their real estate portfolio.

“Finally, we continue to invest in our Sphere suite of technology capabilities, which have given SP+ a decided competitive advantage and the opportunity to enter new areas that have the potential to expand our addressable market. We believe our industry-leading position, together with our expected 2022 free cash flow of $70 million to $80 million and our recently amended and upsized $600 million senior credit facility, provide us with the ability to accelerate our growth and create additional shareholder value.”

Conference Call

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

The summary consolidated financial statements presented below reflect a combination of certain line items from our consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly filings with the SEC.





SP Plus Corporation Summary Consolidated Statements of Income (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Total services revenue $349.8 $246.7 Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 298.4 208.4 General and administrative expenses 24.5 21.0 Depreciation and amortization 6.8 6.3 Operating income 20.1 11.0 Total other expenses, net 4.6 5.7 Earnings before income taxes 15.5 5.3 Income tax expense 4.2 1.4 Net income 11.3 3.9 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6 1.6 Net income attributable to SP Plus Corporation $10.7 $2.3 Common stock data Net income per common share Basic $0.50 $0.11 Diluted $0.50 $0.11





SP Plus Corporation Revenue and Gross Profit, before depreciation and amortization expense - by Contract type (millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Lease type contracts Service revenue $62.6 $42.7 Subtract: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (52.0 ) (35.3 ) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $10.6 $7.4 Management type contracts Service revenue $121.8 $86.0 Subtract: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (81.0 ) (55.0 ) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $40.8 $31.0 Other revenue and cost of services Reimbursed management contract revenue $165.4 $118.0 Subtract: Reimbursed management contract expense (165.4 ) (118.0 ) Subtract: Lease impairment — (0.1 ) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $0.0 ($0.1 )





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Gross profit March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 Total services revenue $349.8 $246.7 $409.4 Subtract: Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (298.4 ) (208.4 ) (356.2 ) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense 51.4 38.3 53.2 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization (2.9 ) (3.1 ) (2.1 ) Gross profit, GAAP (1) 48.5 35.2 51.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2.9 3.1 2.1 Add: Restructuring and other costs — 1.8 — Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 — Other, rounding — (0.1 ) — Adjusted gross profit $51.4 $40.1 $53.2 Decline from 2019 -3 % -25 % (1) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense Three Months Ended General and administrative expenses March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $24.5 $21.0 $27.1 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) Other, rounding 0.1 — 0.1 Adjusted G&A $24.4 $20.3 $26.2 Decline from 2019 -7 % -23 % Three Months Ended Operating income March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income, GAAP $20.1 $11.0 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.2 2.5 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.8 2.1 Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted operating income $23.0 $15.8 Three Months Ended Net income attributable to SP Plus March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $10.7 $2.3 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.2 2.5 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.8 2.1 Net tax effect of adjustments (0.8 ) (1.3 ) Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $12.8 $5.8 Net income per share, GAAP Basic $0.50 $0.11 Diluted $0.50 $0.11 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.60 $0.27 Diluted $0.60 $0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,226,952 21,113,494 Diluted 21,338,299 21,304,068 Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $10.7 $2.3 $10.6 Add (subtract): Income tax expense 4.2 1.4 3.1 Interest expense, net 4.6 5.7 4.9 Total depreciation and amortization expense 6.8 6.3 7.2 Restructuring and other costs 0.2 2.5 1.0 Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 — Other, rounding (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $26.4 $18.2 $26.7 Decline from 2019 -1 % -32 %





SP Plus Corporation Selected Segment Data (millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Commercial Segment March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Gross Profit, GAAP (1) $35.9 $28.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1.8 2.0 Add: Restructuring and other costs — 1.2 Other, rounding — (0.1 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $37.7 $31.2 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $6.1 $5.0 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.1 ) — Other, rounding 0.1 — Adjusted G&A $6.1 $5.0 Operating income, GAAP $28.6 $21.7 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.1 1.1 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.1 1.2 Adjusted Operating Income $29.8 $24.0 (1) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense Three Months Ended Aviation Segment March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Gross Profit, GAAP (1) $12.6 $7.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.1 Add: Restructuring and other costs — 0.6 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 Adjusted Gross Profit $13.7 $8.9 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $2.7 $3.0 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted G&A $2.6 $2.5 Operating income, GAAP $8.1 $3.1 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.7 1.0 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.1 1.1 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 0.1 Adjusted Operating Income $9.9 $5.3 (1) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense





SP Plus Corporation Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions, except for share and per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $23.4 $15.7 Accounts and notes receivable, net 136.0 139.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13.3 32.2 Total current assets 172.7 187.5 Right-of-use assets 191.1 201.2 Goodwill 526.7 526.6 Other intangible assets, net 51.6 54.4 Other noncurrent assets, net 147.0 146.5 Total noncurrent assets 916.4 928.7 Total assets $1,089.1 $1,116.2 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $118.5 $118.5 Accrued and other current liabilities 111.9 123.3 Short-term lease liabilities 63.4 65.4 Current portion of long-term borrowings 25.4 25.6 Total current liabilities 319.2 332.8 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 286.2 298.4 Long-term lease liabilities 187.8 200.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 60.7 62.6 Total noncurrent liabilities 534.7 561.3 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders’ equity 235.5 222.5 Noncontrolling interest (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 235.2 222.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,089.1 $1,116.2





SP Plus Corporation Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $26.4 ($1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2.2 ) (2.6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16.6 ) 7.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 — Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7.7 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 15.7 13.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $23.4 $18.0 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid (received) during the period for Interest $4.5 $5.0 Income taxes ($20.6 ) $0.2





SP Plus Corporation Free Cash Flow (millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $26.4 ($1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2.2 ) (2.6 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 — Other, rounding — 0.1 Free cash flow $23.8 ($3.9 )





SP Plus Corporation Commercial Segment Facilities March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Leased facilities 424 423 430 Managed facilities 2,612 2,601 2,536 Total facilities (Commercial Segment) 3,036 3,024 2,966





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures 2022 Outlook (1) Gross profit, GAAP (2) $188 - $208 million plus: Depreciation and amortization Approximately $12 million Adjusted Gross Profit $200 - $220 million Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $50 - $55 million plus: Income tax expense $19 - $22 million plus: Interest expense, net of interest income $16 - $18 million plus: Total depreciation and amortization expense Approximately $25 million Adjusted EBITDA $110 - $120 million Per Share (3) Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $50 - $55 million $2.31 - $2.55 plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles, after tax Approximately $6 million Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $56 - $61 million $2.59 - $2.83 Net cash from operating activities (4) $83 - $98 million less: Capital expenditures, net $10 - $15 million less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests Approximately $3 million Free cash flow (4) $70 - $80 million (1) 2022 Outlook assumes no meaningful restructuring or other non-routine costs (2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense (3) Assumes approximately 21.6 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding in 2022 (4) Includes anticipated receipt of $20 million tax refund that was delayed from 2021



