EMCORE Awarded Long-Term Production Contract for Custom MEMS Gyroscopes for Advanced Wellbore Survey Equipment

ALHAMBRA, CA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that it has been awarded a long-term production contract valued at approximately $21 million over 10 years for custom MEMS gyroscopes designed for advanced, precision wellbore survey equipment used in the exploration and recovery of natural resources, including oil, gas, and water.



EMCORE has completed the development phase of this custom-designed MEMS-based gyroscope and is currently in full production. The gyroscope for this application is designed to ensure industry-leading noise performance over the challenging environments experienced in downhole drilling. This capability is being provided exclusively for this key customer who deploys sensors on the most advanced, precision wellbore survey equipment available.

“This is an important contract award for our Navigation & Inertial Sensing business, and we are extremely pleased to be selected by this valued customer to supply custom gyroscopes for their system,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and CEO of EMCORE. ”It demonstrates the versatility of our MEMS inertial sensing technology to support advanced commercial and industrial applications,” added Mr. Rittichier.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

