Lantronix Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Third Quarter Net Revenue of $32.3 Million, up 89 Percent Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.09) vs. ($0.04) in the Prior Year

Third Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.05 in the Prior Year

Raises Full Year Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance to a range of $125 Million to $129 Million

IRVINE, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net revenue totaled $32.3 million, up 89 percent year-over-year and down 4 percent sequentially.

GAAP EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.04) in the prior year and ($0.08) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 in the prior year and $0.10 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

While supply chain dynamics remain challenging, the company expects continuing growth in the fourth quarter and is raising its full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $125 million to $129 million, representing growth of approximately 75 percent to 80 percent year-over-year. After adjusting share count following the first full quarter after the company’s second quarter capital raise, Lantronix now expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.31 to $0.37 cents per share, up approximately 64 percent to 95 percent year-over-year.

References in this Report to “fiscal 2021” refer to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and references to “fiscal 2022” refer to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2022. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains of the virus and the impact of vaccination efforts, including the efficacy and public acceptance of vaccinations, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia or other causes; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 27, 2021, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,782 $ 9,739 Accounts receivable, net 23,189 13,515 Inventories, net 33,166 15,059 Contract manufacturers' receivables 2,028 1,960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,995 2,880 Total current assets 85,160 43,153 Property and equipment, net 2,333 1,577 Goodwill 18,757 15,810 Purchased intangible assets, net 16,037 9,355 Lease right-of-use assets 8,360 2,431 Other assets 332 240 Total assets $ 130,979 $ 72,566 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,510 $ 9,122 Accrued payroll and related expenses 3,690 4,942 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,671 1,472 Other current liabilities 12,468 7,328 Total current liabilities 33,339 22,864 Long-term debt, net 14,691 2,210 Other non-current liabilities 7,920 1,396 Total liabilities 55,950 26,470 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 286,686 249,885 Accumulated deficit (212,031 ) (204,163 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 75,029 46,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 130,979 $ 72,566





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 32,324 $ 33,681 $ 17,108 $ 93,710 $ 50,839 Cost of revenue 18,708 19,241 9,390 53,191 27,886 Gross profit 13,616 14,440 7,718 40,519 22,953 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,326 8,935 4,995 25,167 14,747 Research and development 4,483 4,310 2,519 12,834 7,540 Restructuring, severance and related charges 51 167 120 760 349 Acquisition-related costs 154 68 178 763 178 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 1,203 1,259 - 2,462 - Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,479 1,440 754 4,112 2,515 Total operating expenses 15,696 16,179 8,566 46,098 25,329 Loss from operations (2,080 ) (1,739 ) (848 ) (5,579 ) (2,376 ) Interest expense, net (303 ) (595 ) (77 ) (1,277 ) (244 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (764 ) - - (764 ) - Other income (expense), net 32 45 (224 ) (25 ) (183 ) Loss before income taxes (3,115 ) (2,289 ) (1,149 ) (7,645 ) (2,803 ) Provision for income taxes 75 106 38 223 145 Net loss $ (3,190 ) $ (2,395 ) $ (1,187 ) $ (7,868 ) $ (2,948 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted 34,695 31,848 28,819 31,925 28,617





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (3,190 ) $ (2,395 ) $ (1,187 ) $ (7,868 ) $ (2,948 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 80 100 70 280 212 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 1 7 3 9 3 Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory - 200 - 380 7 Depreciation and amortization 161 128 170 425 528 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 242 435 243 1,094 750 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 1,264 1,178 803 3,568 1,919 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 25 91 19 129 30 Depreciation and amortization 78 75 38 220 130 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 1,367 1,344 860 3,917 2,079 Research and development: Share-based compensation 268 222 170 745 405 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 10 10 5 28 13 Depreciation and amortization 79 74 57 224 140 Total adjustments to research and development 357 306 232 997 558 Restructuring, severance and related charges 51 167 120 760 349 Acquisition related costs 154 68 178 763 178 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 1,203 1,259 - 2,462 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 764 - - 764 - Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,479 1,440 754 4,112 2,515 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 5,375 4,584 2,144 13,775 5,679 Interest expense, net 303 595 77 1,277 244 Other (income) expense, net (32 ) (45 ) 224 25 183 Provision for income taxes 75 106 38 223 145 Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,963 5,675 2,726 16,394 7,001 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,773 $ 3,280 $ 1,539 $ 8,526 $ 4,053 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.13 Denominator for GAAP net income per share - diluted 34,695 31,848 28,819 31,925 28,617 Non-GAAP adjustment 1,992 2,145 1,700 1,967 1,821 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 36,687 33,993 30,519 33,892 30,438



