Sonoco Advances Sustainable Flexible Packaging Options with Expansion of Solutions for Store Drop-off Recyclability

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable global packaging companies, announced it has been pre-qualified for How2Recycle® Store Drop-off labels for the EnviroFlex™ PE line of mono-material flexible packaging products.



The EnviroFlex brand is part of Sonoco’s sustainable packaging portfolio, EnviroSense®, packaging with tomorrow in mind. Sonoco recognizes the critical importance of developing sustainable packaging solutions that will better protect and preserve the planet for future generations. The EnviroSense line supports Sonoco’s purpose of Better Packaging, Better Life.

EnviroFlex™, a suite of sustainable flexible packaging options, includes solutions focused on recyclability, compostability and the use of post-consumer recycled content. Within the offering of recycle-ready solutions, the following items have received the How2Recyle pre-qualification for the Store Drop-off recyclable label:

EnviroFlex™ PE Premade Pouches and Rollstock

EnviroFlex™ PE Bags

EnviroFlex™ PE Cold Seal Flow Wrap

Within each of these product options are specific solutions available in pre-qualified structures including clear, opaque, and monolayer with high barrier options available. Securing this label for on-pack claims is the responsibility of the brand owner.

“As an industry leader in value-added flexible packaging, we take pride in our ability to develop solutions that meet the needs of our customers’ high speed filling lines and high barrier product protection while meeting consumers’ desires for more sustainable solutions,” said Russell Grissett, President Sonoco Flexible Packaging. “Receiving this pre-qualification label for Store Drop-off recycling is an important milestone in our journey, confirming our packaging will help brands reach their desired recyclability claims.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial products, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

