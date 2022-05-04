SuRo Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net assets totaled approximately $380.7 million, or $12.22 per share, at March 31, 2022, inclusive of $0.11 per share in dividends declared during the first quarter, as compared to $11.72 per share at December 31, 2021 and $18.01 per share at March 31, 2021.



“Despite significant declines and volatility in the public markets during the quarter, SuRo Capital achieved its highest dividend-adjusted NAV per share,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Mr. Klein added, “As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value and we believe the market is currently undervaluing our portfolio. Accordingly, in March, our Board of Directors authorized an additional $15.0 million for share repurchases. Since that increase, we have repurchased over 580,000 shares for approximately $5.0 million. Given the significant discount at which our stock is trading compared to net asset value, coupled with the extreme market volatility, we determined the current continuation of the Share Repurchase Program to be an efficient and accretive deployment of capital.”

Mr. Klein concluded, “Due to the ongoing dislocation in the private and public markets, we continued to take a more conservative approach to both deploying capital and exiting public investments. While we continue to see consistently strong deal flow, we maintain a steady focus on making compelling investments in high-growth companies at appropriate valuations. With over $170.0 million of investable funds, we believe we are advantageously positioned to deploy our capital as the public markets continue to reprice.”

Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2022

At March 31, 2022, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $280.8 million. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 63% of the total portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2022.

Top Five Investments as of March 31, 2022

Portfolio Company ($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Course Hero, Inc. $ 15.0 $ 76.8 27.4 % Forge Global, Inc. 2.5 62.7 22.3 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 13.8 4.9 Aspiration Partners, Inc. 1.3 11.5 4.1 Stormwind, LLC 6.4 11.5 4.1 Total $ 40.2 $ 176.3 62.8 %

Note: Total may not sum due to rounding.

First Quarter 2022 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction

Date Shares

Sold Average Net

Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized

Gain(2) NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(3) Various 27,352 $27.76 $0.8 million $0.2 million Rover Group, Inc.(4) 1/31/2022 42,744 $6.52 $0.3 million $0.2 million Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(5) Various N/A N/A $0.3 million $-

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) Realized gain does not include adjustments to amounts held in escrow receivable.

(3) As of March 31, 2022, SuRo Capital held 251,119 remaining NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. common shares.

(4) As of March 31, 2022, SuRo Capital held 795,637 remaining Rover Group, Inc. common shares.

(5) During the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately $0.3 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, approximately $0.2 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining was attributed to interest.





Subsequent to quarter-end through May 4, 2022, SuRo Capital funded the following follow-on investment:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Shogun Enterprises, Inc. Convertible Note 5/2/2022 $0.5 million

Subsequent to quarter-end through May 4, 2022, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction

Date Shares

Sold Average Net

Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized

Gain Rover Group, Inc.(2) Various 179,977 $6.13 $1.1 million $0.6 million Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(3) 4/22/2022 N/A N/A $0.1 million $-

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of May 4, 2022, SuRo Capital held 615,660 remaining Rover Group, Inc. common shares.

(3) Subsequent to March 31, 2022, $0.1 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.1 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining proceeds were attributed to interest.





First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $ (4.2 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (2.8 ) $ (0.14 ) Net realized gain on investments 3.1 0.10 112.2 5.47 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 21.6 0.69 (1.3 ) (0.06 ) Net change in net assets resulting from operations – basic(2) $ 20.5 $ 0.66 $ 108.0 $ 5.27 Dividends declared (3.4 ) (0.11 ) (11.0 ) (0.50 ) Issuance of common stock from public offering 0.2 0.01 - - Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes

due 2023 - - 37.3 (1.91 ) Repurchase of common stock (1.4 ) (0.06 ) - - Stock-based compensation (0.0 ) 0.01 0.1 0.01 Increase/(decrease) in net asset value(2) $ 15.9 $ 0.50 $ 134.4 $ 2.87

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 31.2 million and 20.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, there were 31,164,443 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $189.6 million as of March 31, 2022, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter end.

2022 Dividend Declarations

On March 8, 2022, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.11 per share, paid in cash on April 15, 2022, to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

Since inception of the Share Repurchase Program in August 2017, SuRo Capital has repurchased over 5.4 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $35.3 million.

On March 13, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $15 million expansion of the Share Repurchase Program to $55.0 million. Through March 31, 2022, under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased 153,517 shares of its common stock for approximately $1.4 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased 431,134 shares of its common stock for approximately $3.7 million. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $19.6 million. The Share Repurchase Program is authorized through October 31, 2022.

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market provided it complies with the prohibitions under its insider trading policies and procedures and the applicable provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $145,417,242 and $146,360,300, respectively) $ 252,569,218 $ 231,768,290 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $41,211,183 and $41,211,183, respectively) 14,319,986 14,609,089 Controlled investments (cost of $19,883,894 and $19,883,894, respectively) 13,888,874 13,758,874 Total Investments (cost of $206,512,319 and $207,455,377, respectively) 280,778,078 260,136,253 Cash 172,839,141 198,437,078 Proceeds receivable — 52,493 Escrow proceeds receivable 4,577,518 2,046,645 Interest and dividends receivable 87,815 83,655 Deferred financing costs 606,607 621,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 790,211 937,984 Total Assets 459,679,370 462,315,827 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 1,649,388 875,047 Accrued interest payable — 175,000 Dividends payable 3,751,013 23,390,048 Payable for securities purchased 460,048 — 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 73,117,394 73,029,108 Total Liabilities 78,977,843 97,469,203 Net Assets $ 380,701,527 $ 364,846,624 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 31,164,443 and 31,118,556 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 311,644 $ 311,185 Paid-in capital in excess of par 348,919,222 350,079,409 Accumulated net investment loss (54,349,302 ) (50,124,597 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments, net of distributions 11,554,193 11,899,742 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation of investments 74,265,770 52,680,885 Net Assets $ 380,701,527 $ 364,846,624 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 12.22 $ 11.72

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of March 31, 2022, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000. As of December 31, 2021, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.13%) had a face value $75,000,000.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 162,455 $ 166,845 Dividend income 130,645 21,875 Non-controlled/affiliate investments: ​ Dividend income — 102,632 Controlled investments: ​ Interest income 290,000 — Total Investment Income 583,100 291,352 OPERATING EXPENSES ​ Compensation expense 1,860,702 1,293,310 Directors’ fees 160,565 111,250 Professional fees 1,272,713 973,159 Interest expense 1,200,786 504,793 Income tax expense 2,050 2,025 Other expenses 310,989 241,133 Total Operating Expenses 4,807,805 3,125,670 Net Investment Loss (4,224,705 ) (2,834,318 ) Realized Gain on Investments: ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 3,096,275 112,152,518 Net Realized Gain on Investments 3,096,275 112,152,518 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 21,743,987 (3,265,307 ) Non-controlled/affiliate investments (289,102 ) 1,844,470 Controlled investments 130,000 105,000 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 21,584,885 (1,315,837 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 20,456,455 $ 108,002,363 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: ​ Basic $ 0.66 $ 5.27 Diluted(1) $ 0.66 $ 4.50 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ ​ Basic 31,228,046 20,486,621 Diluted(1) 31,228,046 24,123,339

(1) As of March 31, 2022, there were no potentially dilutive securities outstanding.

​ Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 11.72 $ 15.14 Net investment loss(1) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Net realized gain on investments(1) 0.10 5.47 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 0.69 (0.06 ) Dividends declared (0.11 ) (0.50 ) Issuance of common stock from public offering(1) 0.01 — Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023(1) — (1.91 ) Repurchase of common stock(1) (0.06 ) — Stock-based compensation(1) 0.01 0.01 Net asset value at end of period $ 12.22 $ 18.01 Per share market value at end of period $ 8.63 $ 13.55 Total return based on market value(2) (31.72 )% 7.28 % Total return based on net asset value(2) 5.03 % 18.96 % Shares outstanding at end of period 31,164,443 24,205,216 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ Net assets at end of period $ 380,701,527 $ 435,961,621 Average net assets $ 364,015,960 $ 312,796,110 Ratio of gross operating expenses to average net assets(3) 5.39 % 4.05 % Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 5.39 % 4.05 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (4.73 )% (3.67 )% Portfolio Turnover Ratio — % 3.41 %

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.

(3) Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.







