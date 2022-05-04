Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $627 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year

Total revenue of $157 million, up 34% year-over-year; Products revenue of $149 million, up 36% year-over-year

Total customer growth of 16% year-over-year

Total ARR per customer growth of 18% year-over-year

BOSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

“Rapid7’s strong start to the year was driven by on-going momentum across our security transformation and vulnerability management solutions, as we sustained year-over-year ARR growth of 38%,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“Amid an escalating cyberthreat environment, we are seeing robust demand for our differentiated and best-in-suite security operations platform as customers work to secure their modern and traditional technology environments. Alongside our strong growth, we generated positive free cash flow in the first quarter as we focus on our commitment to scaling efficiently while investing in our people and technology to drive durable growth.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 627,122 $ 455,797 38 % Number of customers 10,407 8,945 16 % ARR per customer $ 60.3 $ 51.0 18 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 149,025 $ 109,285 36 % Professional services revenue 8,359 8,166 2 % Total revenue $ 157,384 $ 117,451 34 % North America revenue $ 124,934 $ 96,403 30 % Rest of world revenue 32,450 21,048 54 % Total revenue $ 157,384 $ 117,451 34 % GAAP gross profit $ 106,095 $ 81,162 GAAP gross margin 67 % 69 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 113,029 $ 85,457 Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 73 % GAAP loss from operations $ (40,379 ) $ (23,116 ) GAAP operating margin (26 )% (20 )% Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (5,619 ) $ 1,906 Non-GAAP operating margin (4 )% 2 % GAAP net loss $ (44,999 ) $ (29,845 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.56 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,260 ) $ (1,425 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,173 ) $ 5,757 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,403 $ 20,595 Free cash flow $ 3,828 $ 17,865

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

In April 2022, Rapid7 published its 2022 Social Good Report, the company’s first comprehensive look at its work around advancing cybersecurity, diversity and inclusion, purposeful philanthropy, environmental sustainability, and governance.

In March 2022, Rapid7 was named a Strong Performer by The Forrester Wave TM for Cloud Workload Security, including recognition as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category. Rapid7 received the highest possible scores for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, orchestration platform, runtime, Cloud Workload Protections (CWP), and container protection plans.

for Cloud Workload Security, including recognition as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category. Rapid7 received the highest possible scores for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, orchestration platform, runtime, Cloud Workload Protections (CWP), and container protection plans. In March 2022, Rapid7 announced new cloud workload protection capabilities for InsightCloudSec, the company’s fully-integrated cloud-native security platform, including native vulnerability assessment enhancements for container and Kubernetes environments.

In March 2022, Rapid7 published the results of a MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation of Rapid7 InsightIDR, highlighting the strong signal-to-noise demonstrated by the company’s industry-leading cloud SIEM and XDR offering.

In March 2022, Rapid7 released its 2021 Vulnerability Intelligence Report, examining the 50 most notable security vulnerabilities and high-impact Cyber Attacks in 2021.



Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net (loss) income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Second Quarter 2022 Full-Year 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Annualized recurring revenue $740 to $750 Year-over-year growth 24% to 25% Revenue $163 to $165 $686 to $692 Year-over-year growth 29% to 31% 28% to 29% Non-GAAP income from operations $0 to $2 $17 to $24 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share $(0.07) to $(0.03) $0.05 to $0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding 58.8 60.9 Free cash flow $40 to $45

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2022 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter 2022 represent basic shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net loss and for the full-year 2022 diluted shares outstanding given our projected range of non-GAAP net income. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and induced conversion expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the first quarter of 2021 partial repurchase of our 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023, we incurred an induced conversion expense of $2.7 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, our business and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2022, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery, market opportunities, future growth and operating leverage, and the anticipated impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our guidance, business, financial condition, and results of operations. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, our customers renewal of their subscriptions with us, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2022 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,365 $ 164,582 Short-term investments 93,155 58,850 Accounts receivable, net 107,320 146,094 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 30,984 29,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,051 33,236 Total current assets 410,875 432,736 Long-term investments 28,295 34,068 Property and equipment, net 49,804 50,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,196 83,751 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 59,121 57,191 Goodwill 515,333 515,258 Intangible assets, net 108,246 111,591 Other assets 13,000 11,191 Total assets $ 1,273,870 $ 1,296,011 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,163 $ 3,521 Accrued expenses 56,502 82,620 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,336 9,630 Deferred revenue, current portion 378,338 372,067 Other current liabilities 1,264 842 Total current liabilities 459,603 468,680 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 812,995 812,063 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 93,954 90,865 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 30,616 33,056 Other long-term liabilities 13,253 17,342 Total liabilities 1,410,421 1,422,006 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 582 577 Treasury stock (4,764 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 650,710 615,032 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,052 ) (812 ) Accumulated deficit (781,027 ) (736,028 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (136,551 ) (125,995 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,273,870 $ 1,296,011



RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 149,025 $ 109,285 Professional services 8,359 8,166 Total revenue 157,384 117,451 Cost of revenue: Products 43,472 29,650 Professional services 7,817 6,639 Total cost of revenue 51,289 36,289 Total gross profit 106,095 81,162 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,812 33,080 Sales and marketing 75,146 54,978 General and administrative 21,516 16,220 Total operating expenses 146,474 104,278 Loss from operations (40,379 ) (23,116 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 112 96 Interest expense (2,693 ) (5,394 ) Other income (expense), net (603 ) (1,068 ) Loss before income taxes (43,563 ) (29,482 ) Provision for income taxes 1,436 363 Net loss $ (44,999 ) $ (29,845 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,724,821 52,904,881



RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,999 ) $ (29,845 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,169 6,740 Amortization of debt issuance costs 979 658 Stock-based compensation expense 28,922 20,862 Induced conversion expense — 2,740 Other 526 1,404 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,327 34,414 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (2,939 ) (1,956 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,556 ) (136 ) Accounts payable 8,673 550 Accrued expenses (24,048 ) (15,429 ) Deferred revenue 3,830 987 Other liabilities (481 ) (394 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,403 20,595 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (49,720 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,053 ) (972 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (3,522 ) (1,758 ) Purchases of investments (32,136 ) (6,394 ) Sales/maturities of investments 2,800 41,900 Other investments — (1,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,911 ) (18,444 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid — 587,100 Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (76,020 ) Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — (182,647 ) Payments related to business acquisitions — (2,431 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,461 ) (3,324 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,710 4,467 Proceeds from stock option exercises 959 1,427 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,208 328,572 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (800 ) (500 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,100 ) 330,223 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 165,017 173,617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 141,917 $ 503,840



RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 106,095 $ 81,162 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 2,090 1,554 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 4,844 2,741 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 113,029 $ 85,457 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.8 % 72.8 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 105,553 $ 79,635 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,495 1,018 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,844 2,741 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 111,892 $ 83,394 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 75.1 % 76.3 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 542 $ 1,527 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 595 536 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,137 $ 2,063 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 13.6 % 25.3 % GAAP loss from operations $ (40,379 ) $ (23,116 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 28,922 20,862 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,723 2,889 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — 1,168 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 115 103 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (5,619 ) $ 1,906 GAAP net loss $ (44,999 ) $ (29,845 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 28,922 20,862 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,723 2,889 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — 1,168 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 115 103 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 979 658 Add: Induced conversion expense — 2,740 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,260 ) $ (1,425 ) Reconciliation of net loss per share, basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.56 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.62 0.53 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 57,724,821 52,904,881 1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,090 $ 1,554 Research and development 13,024 7,815 Sales and marketing 6,774 5,746 General and administrative 7,034 5,747 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,844 $ 2,741 Sales and marketing 684 103 General and administrative 195 45 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: Sales and marketing — 122 General and administrative — 1,046 4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 115 $ 103



RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (44,999 ) $ (29,845 ) Interest income (112 ) (96 ) Interest expense 2,693 5,394 Other (income) expense, net 603 1,068 Provision for income taxes 1,436 363 Depreciation expense 3,303 2,994 Amortization of intangible assets 6,866 3,746 Stock-based compensation expense 28,922 20,862 Acquisition-related expenses — 1,168 Litigation-related expenses 115 103 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,173 ) $ 5,757



RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,403 $ 20,595 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (3,053 ) (972 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (3,522 ) (1,758 ) Free cash flow $ 3,828 $ 17,865



Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share data)

Second Quarter 2022 Full-Year 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations: Anticipated GAAP loss from operations $ (39 ) to $ (37 ) $ (136 ) to $ (129 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 33 to 33 131 to 131 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 6 to 6 22 to 22 Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations $ 0 $ 2 $ 17 $ 24 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net (loss) income: Anticipated GAAP net loss $ (44 ) to $ (42 ) $ (154 ) to $ (147 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 33 to 33 131 to 131 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 6 to 6 22 to 22 Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs 1 to 1 4 to 4 Anticipated non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ 3 $ 10 Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.61 ) $ (2.50 ) Anticipated non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 58.8 58.9 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 58.8 58.9 Diluted 58.8 60.9

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

Full-Year 2022 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80 to $ 85 Purchases of property and equipment (25 ) to (25 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (15 ) to (15 ) Free cash flow $ 40 $ 45



