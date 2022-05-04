OP2 Labs Enhances Athletic Performance and Speeds Recovery with the Power of Collagen

Fort Worth, TX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, performance and recovery products have emphasized whey protein as a staple ingredient. But for Alexander Kunz and Jeff Byers – former Navy SEALs and founders of OP2 Labs – the secret to recovery is not in whey but in collagen.

“Collagen is the second most abundant thing in your body besides water,” explains Aaron Saari, chief marketing officer for OP2 Labs. “It’s what your body uses naturally to heal almost every tissue in your body. Collagen helps you not only repair and grow muscle, but also strengthens and heals your connective tissues, like tendons.”

At OP2 Labs , they are maximizing the power of collagen to develop a product that has many important benefits. Whether they are helping an elite athlete improve their performance, speeding someone’s recovery from a knee injury, or ensuring a patient heals faster, the team at OP2 Labs are making an impact with their groundbreaking products.

“We have spent a lot of time and invested a lot of money,” says Alexander Kunz, founder and CEO. “We have worked with some of the most talented professionals in the nation to develop this formula.”

Their exacting methods have separated OP2 Labs as an industry leader, ranking among some of the largest companies in the world.

“We were listed as one of the Top 10 global leaders in the enteral collagen industry,” Kunz says. “Other companies on that list are Nestle, Abbot, and Medline – so it’s really cool to see us listed next to multi-billion-dollar companies and to be recognized as a global leader.”

OP2 Labs leads the industry not only because of their belief and investment in collagen-based products, but because they understand better than anyone else how protein can be optimized to speed recovery and improve health.

“We did a lot of experimentation on the ratios of amino acids, a lot of studies, because most people think that all proteins are equal, but they’re not,” Kunz says. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that a lot of those amino acids work with one another, so if you have the right ratio of certain amino acids, you can optimize the effectiveness of the protein’s ability to strengthen and heal your body as well as increase performance.

Kunz and Byers have been able to see the impact of their research and development first-hand. During visits to hospitals and medical facilities, they can see exactly how their products are making a difference in the lives of other people.

“We’ll go into a medical facility where somebody already has a liquid protein, and they think it’s working, but they also have high instances of bedsores or pressure injuries,” Kunz explains. “So, we will give them our product for free as a comparison, and after about a month they find that our products do what others claim and that ours heals the patient. It is an amazing product.”

Recent research has shown that their formula improves healing for pressure injuries over an 8-week trial. Which means OP2 Labs is not just enhancing performance for athletes – they are improving quality of life for everyone.

They have invested considerable research and resources into perfecting their formula, creating a compound of 22 essential and non-essential amino acids. This includes tryptophan, which reduces the risk of depression typically associated with other collagen products because they lack certain essential and non-essential amino acids.

And because their nano hydrolyzed collagen® is broken down into five times smaller parts than other proteins, their products can be digested and absorbed more quickly and effectively at the cellular level, leading to greater recovery.

At OP2 Labs , they are committed to helping people heal and recover using their own natural, highly-effective, medical-grade collagen products. Although they have already become global leaders in the enteral collagen-industry, they know that their mission is far from over.

“One of the things we believe in is we always want to maintain a high-quality product, so we are constantly researching the industry,” Kunz says. “But on top of that, we are always looking for ways to really improve our product if we can.”

OP2 Labs was founded by Alexander Kunz and Jeff Byers. Their products include ProT Gold , which is used in numerous medical facilities internationally for anti-aging, daily nutrition and wound recovery. They are also the producers of Frog Fuel , used by elite athletes around the world for peak performance and recovery.

To learn more about OP2 Labs, visit www.op2labs.com .