Altus Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announced today its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 202 2 Summary:

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are unaudited and in Canadian dollars and percentages are in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Consolidated revenues were $167.6 million, up 22.2% (23.6% on a constant currency* basis).

Consolidated profit (loss), in accordance with IFRS, was $(11.5) million, down from $2.6 million.

Consolidated earnings (loss) per share, in accordance with IFRS, was $(0.26) per share basic and diluted, compared to $0.07 and $0.06 respectively.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* was $17.7 million, up 2.9% (4.3% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EPS* was $0.27, down from $0.34.

Altus Analytics revenues were $80.3 million, up 48.1% (50.0% on a constant currency basis), of which Over Time revenues* were $68.0 million, up 59.0% (60.2% on a constant currency basis), and Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, up 10.0% (11.2% on a constant currency basis).

Altus Analytics Bookings* totaled $28.0 million, up 31.7% (32.4% on a constant currency basis), of which organic growth in Bookings* was 11.8% (12.5% on a constant currency basis).

At the end of the first quarter, 44% of the Company’s total ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) user base had been contracted on ARGUS Cloud (cloud adoption rate)*.

CRE Consulting revenues were $87.4 million, up 5.4% (6.4% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million, up 8.1% (9.2% on a constant currency basis).

Entered into a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,345,142 common shares.

As at March 31, 2022, bank debt was $306.7 million and cash and cash equivalents were $46.8 million (representing a funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.60 times, as such ratio is defined in the Company’s credit facility agreement, or a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio* of 2.37 times).

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired Rethink Solutions Inc., the developer of the itamlink property tax management software.

*Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, constant currency, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, as well as supplementary financial measures and other measures such as Bookings, Organic Bookings, Over Time revenues, and cloud adoption rate. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section for more information on each measure and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Profit (Loss).

Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer of Altus said:

“Altus delivered a solid first quarter with robust financial performance and steady progress against our strategic initiatives to strengthen our position as the leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the commercial real estate industry. The investments we have been making in our business are generating clear results, as demonstrated by the strength of our double-digit organic sales growth. As we look to the balance of 2022, we remain strongly positioned to deliver sustained topline growth at expanded margins.”

Summary of Operating and Financial Performance by Business Segment:

Comparative figures have been restated to reflect accrued variable compensation costs within the respective business units.

CONSOLIDATED Quarter ended March 31,

In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts 2022 2021 % Change Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues $ 167,584 $ 137,158 22.2% 23.6% Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,741 $ 17,240 2.9% 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.6% 12.6% Profit (loss) $ (11,456) $ 2,637 (534.4)% Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.26) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.26) $ 0.06 Adjusted $ 0.27 $ 0.34 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15





Altus Analytics Quarter ended March 31,

In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 % Change Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues $ 80,310 $ 54,240 48.1% 50.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,231 $ 10,212 10.0% 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0% 18.8% Other Measures* Bookings $ 28,049 $ 21,299 31.7% 32.4% Over Time revenues $ 68,048 $ 42,788 59.0% 60.2% AE software maintenance retention rate 95% 94% Geographical revenue split North America 76% 80% International 24% 20% Cloud adoption rate (as at end of period) 44% 22%





CRE Consulting Quarter ended March 31,

In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 % Change Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues Property Tax $ 58,468 $ 54,670 6.9% 8.0% Valuation and Cost Advisory 28,981 28,323 2.3% 3.5% Revenues $ 87,449 $ 82,993 5.4% 6.4% Adjusted EBITDA Property Tax $ 13,307 $ 11,114 19.7% 21.1% Valuation and Cost Advisory 2,914 3,892 (25.1%) (24.8%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,221 $ 15,006 8.1% 9.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.5% 18.1%

*Altus Group uses certain supplementary financial and other measures such as Bookings, Over Time revenues, AE software maintenance retention rate and cloud adoption rate. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section for more information on each measure.

Q1 2022 Review

On a consolidated basis, revenues were $167.6 million, up 22.2% (23.6% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $17.7 million, up 2.9% (4.3% on a constant currency basis). Organic revenue growth was 10.5% (11.3% on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EPS was $0.27, compared to $0.34 in the first quarter of 2021.

Consolidated profit (loss), in accordance with IFRS, was $(11.5) million, down from $2.6 million in the same period in 2021. In addition to the higher Adjusted EBITDA, profit (loss) was impacted by a higher amortization of acquisition-related intangibles related to the acquisitions of Finance Active, StratoDem Analytics, and Reonomy in 2021, restructuring costs related to the 2022 global restructuring program, and losses due to foreign exchange and on equity derivatives. This was partially offset by lower additional acquisition and related transition costs, and profit from the Company’s GeoVerra joint venture.

Altus Analytics revenues increased to $80.3 million, up 48.1% (50.0% on a constant currency basis). Organic revenues were up 18.4% (19.0% on a constant currency basis). The acquisitions of Finance Active, StratoDem Analytics and Reonomy represented 29.7% of the total 48.1% revenue growth. Over Time revenues were $68.0 million, up 59.0% (60.2% on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, up 10.0% (11.2% on a constant currency basis).

The healthy growth in Over Time revenues benefitted from higher sales across all the key solutions, both organic and from acquisitions, with strong customer expansion as well as new customer additions. On an organic basis, Over Time revenues were up 23.2% (up 24.3% on a constant currency basis). Sequentially, Over Time revenues grew 13.8% (13.9% on a constant currency basis) from $59.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Bookings in the first quarter increased by 31.7% year-over-year to $28.0 million (32.4% on a constant currency basis). Organic growth in Bookings was 11.8% (12.5% on a constant currency basis).



As at the end of the first quarter, 44% of Company’s total AE user base had been contracted on ARGUS Cloud, compared to 42% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, or 22% as at the end of the first quarter of 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA improved on higher revenues, although was impacted by the acquisition of Reonomy, purchase price accounting adjustments totaling $1.0 million to Finance Active’s and Reonomy’s deferred revenues, as well as higher investments related to accelerating the Company’s data strategy. The purchase price accounting adjustments had a 1.2% impact to Adjusted EBITDA margin. Margins were also impacted by the full quarter impact of Reonomy which does not yet reflect the anticipated synergies that are expected to be achieved in the second half of the year.

CRE Consulting revenues increased to $87.4 million, up 5.4% (6.4% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million, up 8.1% (9.2% on a constant currency basis).

Property Tax revenues were $58.5 million, up 6.9% (8.0% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million, up 19.7% (21.1% on a constant currency basis). The growth was a result of a very positive rebound in the U.S. following the impact of COVID-19-related delays experienced last year.



Valuation and Cost Advisory revenues were $29.0 million, up 2.3% (3.5% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, down 25.1% (24.8% on a constant currency basis).

Corporate Costs were $9.7 million, compared to $8.0 million in the same period in 2021. Corporate costs increased primarily due to higher expenditures in Information Technology, compensation, travel and initiatives primarily related to the leadership transition.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Altus initiated a global restructuring program which resulted in restructuring costs of $8.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of which $3.8 million related to the Company’s ongoing efforts to rationalize its leased office space in certain markets to increase efficiency as the Company offers its employees a flexible hybrid working model and strives to achieve synergies with recent acquisitions. The remainder of the restructuring costs are primarily related to employee severance costs reflecting the synergies Altus Group is realizing from recent acquisitions, efficiencies gained from investments in technology, and the ongoing evolution of the Company’s target operating models in support of its strategic initiatives. The Company expects this program to continue throughout the year.

As at March 31, 2022, bank debt was $306.7 million and cash and cash equivalents were $46.8 million (representing a funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.60 times, as such ratio is defined in Altus’ credit facility agreement, or a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.37 times).

Q1 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free North America) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: available via webcast at altusgroup.com

About Altus Group



Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP measures as indicators of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, are not generally accepted financial measures nor do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. We believe that these measures which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure" (“NI 52-112”), may assist investors in assessing an investment in our shares as they provide additional insight into our performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents profit (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted for the effects of: occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16, finance costs (income), net - other, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles, depreciation of right-of-use assets, finance costs (income), net - leases, acquisition and related transition costs (income), unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses, (gains) losses on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles, share of (profit) loss of joint venture, impairment charges, non-cash share-based compensation costs, (gains) losses on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related restricted share units (“RSUs”) and deferred share units (“DSUs”) being hedged, (gains) losses on derivatives, restructuring costs (recovery), (gains) losses on investments, (gains) losses on hedging transactions, and other costs or income of a non-operating and/or non-recurring nature. Refer to the below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to profit (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio which represents the percentage factor of Adjusted EBITDA to revenues. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the performance of our business, as well as when making decisions about the ongoing operations of the business and our ability to generate cash flows.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents profit (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the effects of: occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16, depreciation of right-of-use assets, finance costs (income), net - leases, amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses, unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains), (gains) losses on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles, non-cash share-based compensation costs, losses (gains) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged, interest accretion on contingent consideration payables, restructuring costs (recovery), losses (gains) on hedging transactions and interest expense (income) on swaps, acquisition and related transition costs (income), losses (gains) on investments, share of (profit) loss of joint venture, impairment charges, (gains) losses on derivatives, other costs or income of a non-operating and/or non-recurring nature, and the tax impact on these items. We use Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to facilitate the calculation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (“Adjusted EPS”).

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated by dividing Adjusted Earnings (Loss) by the basic weighted average number of shares adjusted for the effects of the weighted average number of restricted shares. We use Adjusted EPS to assess the performance of our business before the effects of the noted items, because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Refer to the below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to profit (loss).

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that presents the financial results and non-GAAP measures within this press release by translating monthly results denominated in local currency (US dollars, British pound, Euro, Australian dollars, and other foreign currencies) at the foreign exchange rates of the comparable month. We adjust for currency so that our financial and operational performance can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates against the Canadian dollar, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business performance.

Other Measures

We also apply certain other measures to allow us to measure our performance against our operating strategy and against the results of our peers and competitors. Readers are cautioned that they are not standardized financial measurements in accordance with IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These other measures, which include supplementary financial measures as defined in NI 52-112 should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Bookings is a supplementary financial measure for the Altus Analytics business segment. We define Bookings as the annual contract value (“ACV”) for new sales of our recurring offerings (software, Appraisal Management solutions and data subscriptions) and the total contract value (“TCV”) for one-time engagements (consulting, training and due diligence). The contract value of renewals is excluded from this metric, with the exception of additional capacity or products purchased at the time of renewal. Organic Bookings is a supplementary financial measure which represents Bookings, excluding Bookings from business acquisitions that are not fully integrated, prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition. We use Bookings and Organic Bookings as measures to track the performance and success of our sales initiatives, and as an indicator of future revenue growth.

Organic Revenue is a supplementary financial measure which represents revenue, consistent with IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, excluding the revenues from business acquisitions that are not fully integrated, prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition. We use Organic Revenue to evaluate to assess revenue trends in our business on a comparable basis versus the prior year, and as an indicator of future revenue growth.

Over Time revenues is a supplementary financial measure consistent with IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, for the Altus Analytics business segment. Our Over Time revenues are comprised of software subscription revenues recognized on an over time basis in accordance with IFRS 15, software maintenance revenues associated with our legacy licenses sold on perpetual terms, Appraisal Management revenues, and data subscription revenues. For greater clarity, this measure does not include revenue from distinct on-premise licenses which is recognized upfront at the point in time when the software is delivered to the customer. Organic Over Time revenues represents Over Time revenues, excluding the Over Time revenues from business acquisitions that are not fully integrated, prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition. We use Over Time revenues and Organic Over Time revenues as measures to assess revenue trends in our business, and as an indicator of future revenue growth.

AE software maintenance retention rate is a supplementary financial measure calculated as a percentage of AE software maintenance revenue retained upon renewal; it represents the percentage of the available renewal opportunity in a fiscal period that renews, calculated on a dollar basis, excluding any growth in user count or product expansion. We use AE software maintenance retention rate as a measure to evaluate our success in retaining our AE software customers.

Cloud adoption rate is another measure that represents the percentage of the total AE user base contracted on the ARGUS Cloud platform. It includes both new AE cloud users as well as those who have migrated from our AE on-premise software. We use Cloud adoption rate as a measure of our progress in transitioning the AE user base to our cloud-based platform, a key component of our overall product strategy.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the discussion of our business and operating initiatives, focuses and strategies, our expectations of future performance for our various business units and our consolidated financial results. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “would”, “could”, “remain” and other similar terminology. All of the forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Projections may also be impacted by macroeconomic factors, in addition to other factors not controllable by the Company. Altus has also made certain macroeconomic and general industry assumptions in the preparation of such forward-looking statements. Not all factors which affect the forward-looking information are known, and actual results may vary from the projected results in a material respect, and may be above or below the forward-looking information presented in a material respect.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast additional uncertainty on each of these factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that they will continue to be valid. Given the rapid pace of change with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to make further assumptions about these matters. The duration, extent and severity of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures to prevent its spread, will have on our business is uncertain and difficult to predict at this time. As of the date of this press release, many of our offices and clients remain subject to limitations and restrictions set to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and a significant portion of our employees continue to work remotely.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the general state of the economy; the COVID‐19 pandemic; our financial performance; our financial targets; the commercial real estate market; acquisitions; industry competition; business interruption events; third party information; cybersecurity; professional talent; our cloud subscriptions transition; software renewals; our sales pipeline; enterprise transactions; customer concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; technological strategy; intellectual property; property tax appeals and seasonality; legislative and regulatory changes; privacy and data protection; our brand and reputation; fixed-price and contingency engagements; the Canadian multi-residential market; currency fluctuations; interest rates; credit; income tax matters; health and safety hazards; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; our insurance limits; our ability to meet the solvency requirements necessary to make dividend payments; our leverage and financial covenants; our share price; our capital investments; and the issuance of additional common shares and debt, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended March 31

2022 2021 Revenues $ 167,584 $ 137,158 Expenses Employee compensation 116,967 93,220 Occupancy 1,772 1,870 Office and other operating 36,083 23,697 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,204 2,768 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,594 1,255 Amortization of intangibles 10,685 5,517 Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 1,861 5,182 Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (606) 389 Restructuring costs (recovery) 8,356 (49) (Gain) loss on investments (166) (188) Finance costs (income), net - leases 497 570 Finance costs (income), net - other 1,479 578 Profit (loss) before income taxes (14,142) 2,349 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,686) (288) Profit (loss) for the period $ (11,456) $ 2,637 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Non-controlling interest 62 - Shareholders of the Company (11,518) 2,637 $ (11,456) $ 2,637 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (9,354) (4,509) Items that are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax (862) (258) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (10,216) (4,767) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ (21,672) $ (2,130) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax, attributable to: Non-controlling interest 62 - Shareholders of the Company (21,734) (2,130) $ (21,672) $ (2,130) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26) $ 0.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26) $ 0.06

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,844 $ 51,271 Trade receivables and other 212,724 223,315 Income taxes recoverable 7,236 3,280 Derivative financial instruments 1,731 5,868 268,535 283,734 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 2,527 2,818 Derivative financial instruments 9,324 15,661 Investments 19,585 20,806 Investment in joint venture 17,102 16,496 Deferred tax assets 22,964 24,089 Right-of-use assets 53,126 59,992 Property, plant and equipment 20,872 21,624 Intangibles 271,037 286,670 Goodwill 458,944 467,310 875,481 915,466 Total Assets $ 1,144,016 $ 1,199,200 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 162,589 $ 193,388 Income taxes payable 1,988 2,629 Lease liabilities 13,228 13,914 177,805 209,931 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 18,994 24,913 Lease liabilities 54,328 57,225 Borrowings 306,190 286,924 Deferred tax liabilities 27,135 27,864 Non-controlling interest 2,867 2,980 409,514 399,906 Total Liabilities 587,319 609,837 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 725,011 726,325 Contributed surplus 39,430 42,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,223 38,439 Other equity (229) (244) Retained earnings (deficit) (235,685) (217,406) Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 556,750 589,478 Non-controlling interest (53) (115) Total Shareholders’ Equity 556,697 589,363 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,144,016 $ 1,199,200

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes $ (14,142) $ 2,349 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,204 2,768 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,594 1,255 Amortization of intangibles 10,685 5,517 Finance costs (income), net - leases 497 570 Finance costs (income), net - other 1,479 578 Share-based compensation 6,040 3,448 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 610 419 (Gain) loss on investments (166) (188) (Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (13) (238) (Gain) loss on derivatives 10,474 (2,503) Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (606) 389 Impairment of right-of-use assets 3,752 - Net changes in operating working capital (27,249) (8,253) Net cash generated by (used in) operations (3,841) 6,111 Less: interest paid on borrowings (1,394) (511) Less: interest paid on leases (497) (570) Less: income taxes paid (1,620) (1,366) Add: income taxes refunded 152 67 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,200) 3,731 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 1,012 7,065 Financing fees paid (8) - Proceeds from borrowings 30,500 8,000 Repayment of borrowings (4,489) (3,000) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (3,374) (2,873) Dividends paid (6,031) (5,437) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (3,511) (5,607) Cancellation of shares (7,695) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,404 (1,852) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (145) (36) Purchase of intangibles (1,409) (948) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,096) (489) Proceeds from investment 21 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,629) (1,473) Effect of foreign currency translation (1,002) (971) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,427) (565) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,271 69,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,844 $ 69,072

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Profit (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and profit (loss):

Quarter ended March 31,

In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,741 $ 17,240 Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (1) 3,183 3,119 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (3,204) (2,768) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles (12,279) (6,772) Acquisition and related transition (costs) income (1,861) (5,182) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (2) (610) (419) Gain (loss) on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (2) 13 238 Share of profit (loss) of joint venture 606 (389) Non-cash share-based compensation costs (3) (4,620) (2,432) Gain (loss) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged (3) (2,441) 625 Restructuring (costs) recovery (8,356) 49 Gain (loss) on investments (4) 166 188 Other non-operating and/or non-recurring income (costs) (5) (504) - Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes (12,166) 3,497 Finance (costs) income, net - leases (497) (570) Finance (costs) income, net - other (1,479) (578) Profit (loss) before income taxes (14,142) 2,349 Income tax (expense) recovery 2,686 288 Profit (loss) for the period $ (11,456) $ 2,637





(1) Management uses the non-GAAP occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 when analyzing financial and operating performance. (2) Included in office and other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (3) Included in employee compensation expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (4) Gain (loss) on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships. (5) Other non-operating and/or non-recurring income (costs) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 relate to legal, advisory, and other consulting costs related to initiatives including those related to the leadership transition. These are included in office and other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Profit (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted EPS and profit (loss):

Quarter ended March 31,

In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2022 2021 Profit (loss) for the period $ (11,456) $ 2,637 Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (1) (3,183) (3,119) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,204 2,768 Finance costs (income), net - leases 497 570 Amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses 10,432 5,498 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 610 419 Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (13) (238) Non-cash share-based compensation costs 4,620 2,432 Loss (gain) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged 2,441 (625) Interest accretion on contingent consideration payables 6 - Restructuring costs (recovery) 8,356 (49) Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 1,861 5,182 Loss (gain) on investments (166) (188) Share of loss (profit) of joint venture (606) 389 Other non-operating and/or non-recurring costs (income) 504 - Tax impact on above (5,151) (1,936) Adjusted earnings (loss) for the period $ 11,956 $ 13,740 Weighted average number of shares - basic 44,170,613 40,551,803 Weighted average number of restricted shares 680,772 393,859 Weighted average number of shares - adjusted 44,851,385 40,945,662 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 0.27 $ 0.34



