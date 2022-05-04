Centennial Resource Development Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced first quarter 2022 financial and operational results.



First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Generated record free cash flow 1 of $89 million

of $89 million Fully repaid all borrowings under the credit facility

Delivered strong well results

Reduced leverage 1 for the fourth consecutive quarter

for the fourth consecutive quarter Continued to drive operational efficiencies



Financial Results

For the first quarter, Centennial generated net cash from operating activities of $160.1 million and free cash flow of $88.8 million. The Company reported net income during the quarter of $15.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Average daily crude oil production for the first quarter was 32,741 barrels of oil per day (“Bbls/d”) compared to 28,239 Bbls/d in the prior year period. Total equivalent production during the quarter averaged 61,359 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) compared to 54,202 Boe/d in the prior year period.

“During the first quarter, Centennial generated strong well results across both the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin while continuing to drive additional operational efficiencies. This execution, coupled with supportive commodity prices, enabled us to achieve record free cash flow and reduce leverage during the quarter,” said Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “We are well-positioned to deliver on our key 2022 objectives of generating strong production growth, further strengthening our balance sheet and initiating our share repurchase program.”

First Quarter Operational Results

Through larger well packages and extended laterals, Centennial continues to efficiently develop its Delaware Basin acreage position. During the quarter, the Company completed eighteen wells through four separate developments, including two six-well developments. Located on the southern portion of the Company’s Miramar acreage in Reeves County, Texas, the Powdered Donut State (average 93% working interest (“WI”)) four-well development was drilled in the Third Bone Spring Sand (1), Wolfcamp A (1) and Wolfcamp C (2) intervals with average 9,800-foot laterals. The wells delivered an average 30-day initial production (“IP”) rate of 2,411 Boe/d (42% oil) per well. Notably, the maximum IP-24 hour rate for the four-well pad was over 41 MMcf of natural gas.

In Lea County, New Mexico, the Chimichangas and Queso Blanco (average 75% WI) six-well development was drilled in the Second Bone Spring Sand interval with average 8,400-foot laterals. The wells delivered an average 30-day IP rate of 2,160 Boe/d (82% oil) per well and averaged 212 Bbls/d of oil per 1,000 foot of lateral per well.

Also in Lea County, the Pac-Man and Donkey Kong (average 93% WI) wells represent another six-well development, drilled using a stacked-staggered pattern in the upper and lower portions of the Second Bond Spring Sand interval with 8,500-foot average lateral lengths. The wells averaged 1,749 Boe/d, or 1,433 Bbls/d of oil, per well for the 30-day IP period.

“First quarter well performance highlights the quality of Centennial’s portfolio across the Delaware Basin. The higher natural gas and NGL mix on our Texas asset provides enhanced economics at current prices. In New Mexico, our successful execution of larger scale development targeting the Bone Spring Sand interval continues to produce strong returns,” said Smith. “As a result, we expect our average completed well during the quarter to pay-out in approximately four months, assuming strip pricing.”

Smith continued, “Additionally, our field personnel have done an excellent job navigating the challenging oilfield service environment. We have experienced no operational delays or cost overruns year-to-date. Going forward, we will continue our focus on developing larger well packages and driving further efficiencies in an effort to partially offset future cost inflation.”

Total capital expenditures (“capex”) incurred for the quarter were $114.7 million, inclusive of $111.6 million in drilling, completion and facilities costs with an additional $3.1 million spent on infrastructure, land and other.

“Building on the efficiencies gained last year, our operations team increased completed stages per day by 14% compared to the prior quarter. As a result, we completed six more wells than anticipated during the quarter while still delivering capex in-line with our expectations,” said Smith. “With over half of our first quarter completions brought online during March, we expect to generate significant oil production growth next quarter.”

Capital Structure and Liquidity

During the first quarter, Centennial repaid all of the outstanding borrowings under its $750 million revolving credit facility and had $51 million in cash on its balance sheet at March 31, 2022. Total net debt and total debt at the end of the quarter were $765 million and $816 million, respectively. Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX at March 31, 2022 was 1.1x compared to 1.4x at December 31, 2021.

Hedge Position Update

For the remaining three quarters of 2022, Centennial has a total of 12,489 Bbls/d of oil hedged, consisting of approximately 75% fixed price swaps with the remainder in costless collars. The Company has 15,500 Bbls/d of oil hedged for the second quarter of 2022 and 11,000 Bbls/d of oil hedged for the second half of 2022.

In recent months, Centennial has added to its 2023 crude oil hedge position. For the full year 2023, the Company has a total of 5,736 Bbls/d of oil hedged, consisting of approximately 70% costless collars. The Company currently has 3,992 Bbls/d of WTI oil collars in place with a weighted average floor and ceiling price of $73.13 per barrel and $85.67 per barrel, respectively. Also for 2023, the Company has 1,744 Bbls/d of WTI oil hedged at a fixed price of $73.26 per barrel.

In addition to the hedge positions discussed above, Centennial has certain other natural gas hedges, crude oil and natural gas basis swaps and crude oil roll differential swaps in place. (For a summary table of Centennial’s derivative contracts as of April 30, 2022, please see the Appendix to this press release.)

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Centennial’s financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 5, 2022.

1) Free Cash Flow and Net Debt-to-LTM EBITDAX, also referred to as "leverage" in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included within the Appendix of this press release for related disclosures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues (in thousands): Oil sales $ 262,767 $ 133,726 Natural gas sales 39,018 35,451 NGL sales 45,492 23,214 Oil and gas sales $ 347,277 $ 192,391 Average sales prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 89.17 $ 52.62 Effect of derivative settlements on average price (per Bbl) (12.82 ) (9.43 ) Oil net of hedging (per Bbl) $ 76.35 $ 43.19 Average NYMEX price for oil (per Bbl) $ 94.40 $ 57.84 Oil differential from NYMEX (5.23 ) (5.22 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 3.93 $ 3.79 Effect of derivative settlements on average price (per Mcf) (0.51 ) 0.12 Natural gas net of hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.42 $ 3.91 Average NYMEX price for natural gas (per Mcf) $ 4.60 $ 3.44 Natural gas differential from NYMEX (0.67 ) 0.35 NGL (per Bbl) $ 49.37 $ 29.78 Net production: Oil (MBbls) 2,947 2,542 Natural gas (MMcf) 9,925 9,343 NGL (MBbls) 921 780 Total (MBoe)(1) 5,522 4,878 Average daily net production: Oil (Bbls/d) 32,741 28,239 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 110,280 103,806 NGL (Bbls/d) 10,238 8,662 Total (Boe/d)(1) 61,359 54,202

_______________

(1) Calculated by converting natural gas to oil equivalent barrels at a ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Boe.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating costs (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 28,734 $ 25,861 Severance and ad valorem taxes 25,051 12,583 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 21,891 20,625 Operating cost metrics: Lease operating expenses (per Boe) $ 5.20 $ 5.30 Severance and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) 7.2 % 6.5 % Gathering, processing and transportation expenses (per Boe) $ 3.96 $ 4.23

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating revenues Oil and gas sales $ 347,277 $ 192,391 Operating expenses Lease operating expenses 28,734 25,861 Severance and ad valorem taxes 25,051 12,583 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 21,891 20,625 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 71,009 63,783 General and administrative expenses 30,603 25,256 Impairment and abandonment expense 2,627 9,200 Exploration and other expenses 2,307 1,095 Total operating expenses 182,222 158,403 Net gain (loss) on sale of long-lived assets 82 44 Income (loss) from operations 165,137 34,032 Other income (expense) Interest expense (13,154 ) (17,485 ) Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (129,523 ) (51,199 ) Other income (expense) 118 7 Total other income (expense) (142,559 ) (68,677 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 22,578 (34,645 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,776 ) — Net income (loss) $ 15,802 $ (34,645 ) Income (loss) per share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.12 )

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,624 $ 9,380 Accounts receivable, net 131,837 71,295 Prepaid and other current assets 6,973 5,860 Total current assets 189,434 86,535 Property and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Unproved properties 1,032,096 1,040,386 Proved properties 4,742,872 4,623,726 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (2,059,679 ) (1,989,489 ) Total oil and natural gas properties, net 3,715,289 3,674,623 Other property and equipment, net 11,774 11,197 Total property and equipment, net 3,727,063 3,685,820 Noncurrent assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,714 16,385 Other noncurrent assets 27,321 15,854 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,958,532 $ 3,804,594 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 178,940 $ 130,256 Operating lease liabilities 1,728 1,413 Derivative Instruments 117,689 35,150 Other current liabilities 1,370 1,080 Total current liabilities 299,727 167,899 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, net 801,203 825,565 Asset retirement obligations 17,647 17,240 Deferred income taxes 8,834 2,589 Operating lease liabilities 14,473 16,002 Other noncurrent liabilities 45,571 24,579 Total liabilities 1,187,455 1,053,874 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 620,000,000 shares authorized; 294,135,384 shares issued and 284,991,150 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 294,260,623 shares issued and 284,696,972 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 3,017,572 3,013,017 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (246,524 ) (262,326 ) Total Shareholders' equity 2,771,077 2,750,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,958,532 $ 3,804,594

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,802 $ (34,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 71,009 63,783 Stock-based compensation expense - equity awards 5,545 4,585 Stock-based compensation expense - liability awards 13,720 10,414 Impairment and abandonment expense 2,627 9,200 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 6,776 — Net (gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets (82 ) (44 ) Non-cash portion of derivative (gain) loss 86,645 28,313 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,492 1,847 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (53,824 ) (14,997 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets (415 ) (264 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 10,825 4,154 Net cash provided by operating activities 160,120 72,346 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (1,928 ) (433 ) Drilling and development capital expenditures (81,156 ) (46,152 ) Purchases of other property and equipment (1,052 ) (181 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 48 168 Net cash used in investing activities (84,088 ) (46,598 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 135,000 70,000 Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (160,000 ) (240,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 170,000 Debt issuance costs (8,530 ) (5,444 ) Premiums paid on capped call transactions — (14,688 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1 — Restricted stock used for tax withholdings (1,259 ) (477 ) Net cash used in financing activities (34,788 ) (20,609 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 41,244 5,139 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,935 8,339 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 51,179 $ 13,478

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash presented on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,624 $ 10,936 Restricted cash 555 2,542 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51,179 $ 13,478

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), our earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures as described below.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDAX as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and other expenses, impairment and abandonment expense, non-cash gains or losses on derivatives, stock-based compensation (not cash-settled), gain/loss from the sale of assets and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

Our management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful as it allows them to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income: Net income (loss) $ 15,802 $ 160,751 $ 37,124 $ (25,055 ) $ (34,645 ) Interest expense 13,154 13,931 14,690 15,182 17,485 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,776 569 — — — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 71,009 75,863 76,047 73,429 63,783 Impairment and abandonment expenses 2,627 6,400 7,712 9,199 9,200 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 22,156 — Non-cash derivative (gain) loss 86,645 (44,790 ) 15,731 17,446 28,313 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 18,834 5,594 17,421 18,681 14,624 Exploration and other expenses 2,307 3,185 1,839 1,764 1,095 (Gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets (82 ) (34,422 ) 290 8 (44 ) Proceeds from terminated sale of assets — — — (5,983 ) — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 217,072 $ 187,081 $ 170,854 $ 126,827 $ 99,811

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation for equity awards and also for cash-based liability awards that have not yet been settled in cash, both of which relate to general and administrative employees only. Stock-based compensation amounts for geographical and geophysical personnel are included within the Exploration and other expenses line item.

Net Debt-to-LTM EBITDAX (Leverage)

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX, also referred to as “leverage" in this press release, is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define net debt as long-term debt, net, plus unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs on our senior notes minus cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX as net debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined and reconciled in the section above) for the last twelve months. We refer to this metric to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding our ability to service our debt. This metric is widely used by professional research analysts, including credit analysts, in the valuation and comparison of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The following table presents a reconciliation of net debt to long-term debt, net and the calculation of net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX for each period presented:

(in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Long-term debt, net 801,203 825,565 Unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs on senior notes 14,596 15,234 Long-term debt 815,799 840,799 Less: cash and cash equivalents (50,624 ) (9,380 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) 765,175 831,419 LTM EBITDAX(1) 701,834 584,573 Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX 1.1 1.4

_______________

(1) Represents adjusted EBITDAX (defined and reconciled in the section above) for the preceding twelve month period ended.

We do not provide guidance on the items used to reconcile between forecasted net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX to forecasted long-term debt, net, or forecasted net income due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of certain items. Therefore, we cannot reconcile forecasted net debt-to-LTM EBITDAX to long-term debt, net, or net income without unreasonable effort.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, less incurred capital expenditures.

Our management believes free cash flow is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund its exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, without regard to the timing of settlement of either operating assets and liabilities or accounts payable related to capital expenditures. The Company believes that this measure, as so adjusted, presents a meaningful indicator of the Company’s actual sources and uses of capital associated with its operations conducted during the applicable period. Our computations of free cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicator of our operating performance or liquidity.

Free cash flow is not a financial measure that is determined in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 160,120 $ 72,346 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 53,824 14,997 Prepaid and other assets 415 264 Accounts payable and other liabilities (10,825 ) (4,154 ) Discretionary cash flow 203,534 83,453 Less: total capital expenditures incurred (114,700 ) (72,900 ) Free cash flow $ 88,834 $ 10,553

We do not provide guidance on the items used to reconcile between forecasted free cash flow to forecasted net cash provided by operating activities due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of certain items. Therefore, we cannot reconcile forecasted free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities without unreasonable effort.

The following table summarizes the approximate volumes and average contract prices of the hedge contracts the Company had in place as of March 31, 2022 and additional contracts entered into through April 30, 2022:

Period Volume (Bbls) Volume

(Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Crude Price ($/Bbl)(1) Crude oil swaps April 2022 - June 2022 1,092,000 12,000 $ 65.28 July 2022 - September 2022 782,000 8,500 65.46 October 2022 - December 2022 690,000 7,500 65.63 January 2023 - March 2023 225,000 2,500 73.51 April 2023 - June 2023 227,500 2,500 73.25 July 2023 - September 2023 92,000 1,000 72.98 October 2023 - December 2023 92,000 1,000 72.98 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume

(Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Collar Price Ranges ($/Bbl)(2) Crude oil collars NYMEX WTI April 2022 - June 2022 227,500 2,500 $63.20 - $72.41 July 2022 - September 2022 276,000 3,000 75.00 - 92.46 October 2022 - December 2022 276,000 3,000 75.00 - 92.46 January 2023 - March 2023 450,000 5,000 73.00 - 85.68 April 2023 - June 2023 455,000 5,000 73.00 - 85.68 July 2023 - September 2023 276,000 3,000 73.33 - 85.66 October 2023 - December 2023 276,000 3,000 73.33 - 85.66 ICE Brent April 2022 - June 2022 91,000 1,000 $90.00 - $105.20 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume

(Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential ($/Bbl)(3) Crude oil basis differential swaps April 2022 - June 2022 637,000 7,000 $ 0.34 July 2022 - September 2022 552,000 6,000 0.29 October 2022 - December 2022 552,000 6,000 0.29 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume

(Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential

($/Bbl)(4) Crude oil roll differential swaps April 2022 - June 2022 910,000 10,000 $ 0.71 July 2022 - September 2022 920,000 10,000 0.71 October 2022 - December 2022 920,000 10,000 0.71

_______________

(1) These crude oil swap transactions are settled based on the NYMEX WTI index price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual swap price for the volumes stipulated.

(2) These crude oil collars are settled based on the NYMEX WTI or ICE Brent index price, as applicable, on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual floor and ceiling prices for the volumes stipulated.

(3) These crude oil basis swap transactions are settled based on the difference between the arithmetic average of ARGUS MIDLAND WTI and ARGUS WTI CUSHING indices, during each applicable monthly settlement period.

(4) These crude oil roll swap transactions are settled based on the difference between the arithmetic average of NYMEX WTI calendar month prices and the physical crude oil delivery month price.

Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd. Avg. Gas Price

($/MMBtu)(1) Natural gas swaps April 2022 - June 2022 2,730,000 30,000 $ 3.24 July 2022 - September 2022 2,760,000 30,000 3.24 October 2022 - December 2022 1,540,000 16,739 3.15 Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential

($/MMBtu)(2) Natural gas basis differential swaps April 2022 - June 2022 1,820,000 20,000 $ (0.45 ) July 2022 - September 2022 1,840,000 20,000 (0.45 ) October 2022 - December 2022 1,840,000 20,000 (0.45 ) January 2023 - March 2023 2,250,000 25,000 (1.11 ) April 2023 - June 2023 2,275,000 25,000 (1.11 ) July 2023 - September 2023 2,300,000 25,000 (1.11 ) October 2023 - December 2023 2,300,000 25,000 (1.11 ) Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd. Avg. Collar Price Ranges

($/MMBtu)(3) Natural gas collars April 2022 - June 2022 1,820,000 20,000 $3.50 - $3.97 July 2022 - September 2022 1,840,000 20,000 3.50 - 3.97 October 2022 - December 2022 2,450,000 26,630 3.87 - 5.06 January 2023 - March 2023 4,500,000 50,000 4.00 - 7.12 April 2023 - June 2023 3,640,000 40,000 3.56 - 6.86 July 2023 - September 2023 3,680,000 40,000 3.56 - 6.86 October 2023 - December 2023 3,680,000 40,000 3.60 - 7.28 January 2024 - March 2024 1,820,000 20,000 3.25 - 5.31

_______________

(1) These natural gas swap contracts are settled based on the NYMEX Henry Hub price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual swap price for the volumes stipulated.

(2) These natural gas basis swap contracts are settled based on the difference between the Inside FERC’s West Texas WAHA price and the NYMEX price of natural gas, during each applicable monthly settlement period.

(3) These natural gas collars are settled based on the NYMEX Henry Hub price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual floor and ceiling prices for the volumes stipulated.