Monday, May 9, 2022 : Triller Fight Club Presents “The Rising”, New Monday Night Fight Series Live From Tijuana, Mexico, And Broadcast On Fite

Click Here for Sizzle Reel / Triller Fight Club



TIJUANA, Mexico, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Fight Club has announced ‘The Rising,’ an entertaining Monday Night Fight Series debuting on May 9, 2022, and emanating from the beautiful Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico in addition to being broadcast globally on FITE .

The Monday Night Fight Series commences Triller Fight Club’s robust future for broadcasting world-class professional boxing from Mexico and Latin America. Additionally, Triller Fight Club will unveil an extensive fight library including numerous world championship fights from Mexico and Latin America in the coming months.

The May 9 eight-bout card kicks off a full fight week of exciting events leading up to Triller Fight Club’s highly anticipated TrillerVerz 5 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller, said, “We are thrilled to partner with No Puedes Jugar Boxeo and Grupo Caliente as we expand our global reach. Triller Fight Club is poised to develop shows and events with exceptional fighters at landmark stadiums and arenas throughout Latin America and Mexico.”

The inaugural May 9 broadcast from the City of Champions will feature special guest Three-Time Junior Middleweight World Champion Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas who will be guiding ‘The Vargas Dynasty’; his three sons Fernando Jr., Amado, and Emiliano into the ring at TrillerVerz 5. Broadcasters on the event include Three-Time World Champion and Mexican Boxing Legend Israel ‘Magnifico’ Vazquez and Ernesto Amador, a leading boxing commentator for over three decades of No Puedes Jugar Boxeo Promotions.

Headlining the boxing event on May 9 in a ten-round lightweight clash, Antonio Lozado (40-5-1 34 KOs), of Baja California, battles Eduard Leonel (9-2-1, 4 KOs), of Aguascaliente, Mexico. Lozado is best known for his upset knockout victory over then-undefeated fast-rising Puerto Rican star Felix Verdejo in March 2018.

A unique feature attraction will see Justin Mayweather (6-0, 5 KOs) competing in a four-round junior middleweight bout against an opponent to be announced. Justin is the son of former perennial contender Jeff Mayweather and nephew of Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather.

In a ten-round women’s junior flyweight fight, Marilyn ‘La Mexicana’ Badillo (11-0, 2 KO’s) faces Cindy Corona (5-3).

Competing in a ten-round super flyweight bout, Victor Efrain Sandoval (35-3-0, 23 KOs) faces off against Jose Javier Torres (15-2, 9 KOs).

In a six-round super welterweight battle, Jorge Luis Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Luis Guerrero Ochoa (4-3-1, 1 KOs).

Middleweight newcomer Terryl Johnson (1-0, 1KO) battles Ernesto Cardona Sanchez (3-12) in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

Competing in a scheduled four-round super welterweight bout, Brian Landeros Juarez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) faces Rafael Carmona Mendez (4-2, 2 KOs).

Rounding out the card in the super lightweight division, Jesus Resendiz (5-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Alberto Artiga Perez (6-8, 2 KOs) over six scheduled rounds.

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

Follow Triller Fight Club on social media:

Instagram: @Triller, @TrillerFightClub

Twitter: @Triller, @TrillerFight

Facebook: @TrillerFightClub

Media Contact:

Bernie Bahrmasel

Triller Fight Club

BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.com

+1 773 592-2986



About Triller:



Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment, offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn, and Facebook . FITE: It’s ON.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96664627-b84c-4a03-ba77-c509832524c5



