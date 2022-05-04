Nephros Announces Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

First Quarter Net Revenue of $2.2 Million;

Active Customer Sites Climb 17% to New Record

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Water Filtration Business Segment Highlights*

Net revenue of $2.2 million, a decrease of 21%

Net loss of $1.4 million, compared to $0.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.0 million), compared with ($0.3) million

Consolidated Highlights*

Net revenue of $2.2 million, a decrease of 20%

Net loss of $2 million, compared to $0.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5 million), compared to ($0.7 million)

*Stated performance is relative to same period prior year (first quarter of 2021)

“Revenue in 2022 got off to a slow start in Q1. First quarters are typically impacted by the reduced frequency of outbreaks in colder months; this quarter we saw a seasonal contraction to our outbreak response business that was greater than anticipated,” said Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While this result represents a decrease over the same period last year, we are encouraged by our growth in active customer sites, which increased 17% year overyear to 1,276. We believe the number of active customer sites is a good proxy for the underlying health of our business and future growth potential.”

Mr. Astor continued, “In light of lower revenue and the higher than expected volatility of our recovery, we are withdrawing our 2022 revenue guidance to better reflect current market conditions. Our optimism for the year remains high, and we maintain that our current cash balances are expected to suffice for the foreseeable future. Looking ahead, we feel strongly that our strategic investments over the past six months have built the commercial and digital infrastructure necessary to better reach a wider customer base, continue strong growth within our active customer sites, and ultimately, achieve our expected revenue growth and profitability.”

Consolidated Financial Performance for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.7 million in the corresponding period in 2021, a decrease of 20%.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $2.0 million, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 266%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was ($1.5 million), compared to ($0.7 million) during the same period in 2021.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1.16 million, compared with $1.15 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 1%. Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 47%, compared with 58% in the same period in 2021. The gross margin reduction was largely driven by higher shipping costs – a consistent trend in the current economy – as well as inflationary pressures in our cost of goods sold, and inventory expiration.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $52,000, compared with approximately $50,000 for the corresponding period 2021, an increase of 4%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $2.3 million, compared with $2 million during the same period in 2021, an increase of 17%.

As of March 31, 2022, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net (loss) income calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter of the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years for both Nephros (on a consolidated basis) and the Water Filtration Business Segment:

3 Months Ended Mar 31, Water Filtration Business Segment 2022 2021 Net loss (1,392) (132) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 17 7 Amortization of other assets 75 46 Interest expense 7 13 Interest income (2) (3) Stock based compensation 254 265 PPP loan forgiveness - (482) Other noncash items 49 5 Adjusted EBITDA (992) (281) 3 Months Ended Mar 31, Consolidated Results 2022 2021 Net loss (1,967) (537) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 17 7 Amortization of other assets 75 46 Interest expense 7 13 Interest income (2) (3) Noncash compensation 272 276 PPP loan forgiveness - (482) Other noncash items 49 5 Adjusted EBITDA (1,549) (675)

Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’s financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’s expected future revenue, gross margins and other future financial performance for 2022, expected future growth in demand and the timing of such growth, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty in clinical outcomes, potential delays in the regulatory approval process, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,421 $ 6,973 Accounts receivable, net 1,293 1,641 Inventory 4,679 4,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 264 225 Total current assets 11,657 13,634 Property and equipment, net 384 366 Operating right-use-of assets 644 730 Intangible assets, net 1,498 1,536 Goodwill 759 759 License and supply agreement, net 502 536 Other assets 84 89 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,528 $ 17,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of secured note payable $ 253 $ 248 Accounts payable 897 1,334 Accrued expenses 263 444 Current portion of lease liabilities 335 364 Total current liabilities 1,748 2,390 Secured note payable, net of current portion 24 95 Equipment financing, net of current portion 3 4 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 351 412 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,126 2,901 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 10,318,818 and 10,258,444 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 147,781 147,346 Accumulated other comprehensive income 61 64 Accumulated deficit (137,692) (135,725) Subtotal 10,160 11,695 Noncontrolling interest 3,242 3,054 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 13,402 14,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 15,528 $ 17,650



