EnerSys Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

READING, Pa., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.enersys.com/. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 AM (ET) Thursday, May 26, 2022 to review the results.

Webcast Information

A live broadcast as well as a replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.enersys.com/.

Conference Call Information

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-359-9508 (domestic) or +1-224-357-2393 (international); Passcode: 8598259. The replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on May 26, 2021, through 12:00 p.m. (ET) on June 25, 2022. The replay numbers are 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international); Passcode: 8598259.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive Power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

