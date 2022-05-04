Trean Insurance Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income of $12.3 Million, Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.24



Adjusted Net Income of $8.3 Million, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.16

Provides Second Quarter and Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook

WAYZATA, Minn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Gross written premiums were $161.4 million, a $14.7 million, or 10.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.

Net earned premiums were $64.2 million, a $23.0 million, or 56.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.

Net income was $12.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

Adjusted net income ( 1) was $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

was $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the same prior-year period. Underwriting income was $6.7 million, a $2.3 million, or 53.2%, increase compared to the same prior-year period

Loss and expense ratios were 61.1% and 28.5%, respectively, compared to 60.5% and 28.9%, respectively, in the same prior-year period.

Combined ratio was 89.6%, compared to 89.4% for the same prior-year period.

Return on equity of 11.8%; adjusted return on equity(1) of 7.9%; return on tangible equity of 24.1%; and adjusted return on tangible equity(1) of 16.2%.



(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of “Key Metrics” below.

“We are very pleased with our first quarter performance,” said Andrew O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “Our first quarter loss ratio exceeded our expectations, leading to a solid double-digit adjusted return on tangible equity for the quarter. We are continuing to focus on our strategic plan, emphasizing strong partner relationships, efficient claims processes and expense management.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 10.0% to $161.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $146.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was attributable to growth in our existing Program Partner business, primarily in the accident & health, commercial auto and commercial lines as a result of continuing our line of business diversification.

Gross unearned premiums increased $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $18.4 million in the same prior-year period. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had net unearned premiums reflected on its balance sheet of $101.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 12.5%, compared to December 31, 2021 and up $35.7 million, or 53.9%, from March 31, 2021. This continued growth in net unearned premium represents a material source of deferred potential profit.

Net earned premiums increased 56.0% to $64.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in gross earned premiums and the strategic decision to retain more gross written premiums.

General and administrative expenses were $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $11.9 million for the same prior-year period. The Company’s expense ratio was 28.5% for the first quarter of 2022, a 40 basis-point improvement compared to 28.9% for the same prior-year period.

Net income was $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.4 million for the same prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.24. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation and the change in fair value of embedded derivatives and their related tax impact, was $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $8.1 million for the same prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.16.

Underwriting income of $6.7 million resulted in a combined ratio of 89.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to underwriting income of $4.4 million and a combined ratio of 89.4% for the same prior-year period. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $39.2 million, which resulted in a 61.1% loss ratio, compared to 60.5% in the same prior-year period. Prior period favorable loss development for the first quarter 2022 totaled $0.4 million.

Investment Results

Net investment income was $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million in the same prior-year period. Cash and invested assets consist primarily of fixed maturities, equity securities and cash equivalents. The Company’s investment portfolio totaled $481.5 million at March 31, 2022 and was primarily comprised of fixed maturity securities that were classified as available-for-sale. The Company also had $103.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2022. The Company’s fixed maturities portfolio had an average rating of “AA” at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Other

Other revenue was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the same prior-year period, due primarily to a year-over-year reduction in brokerage revenue.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Total stockholders’ equity was $416.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $421.9 million at December 31, 2021. Return on equity was 11.8% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 9.2% for the same prior-year period, and adjusted return on equity(1) was 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, comparable with the same prior-year period. Return on tangible equity was 24.1% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 19.2% for the same prior-year period and adjusted return on tangible equity was 16.2% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 16.5% for the same prior-year period.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2022, including raising its outlook for net earned premium and total revenue, to the following:

Gross written premium is still expected to be between $655 million and $670 million





Net earned premium outlook has been raised to be between $255 million and $265 million, from the previous range of between $240 million and $250 million. The new outlook represents year-over-year growth of 28% on the lower end and 33% on the upper end, and reflects an expected increased retention rate throughout 2022 based on current contracts in-force





Total revenue has been raised to be between $268 million and $278 million, from the previous range of between $253 million and $263 million





Expense ratio between 32% and 33% of net earned premium. Expense ratio reflects the aforementioned expected increase in retention, which would reduce the Company’s ceding commission offset to general and administrative expenses, as well as additional reductions in ceding commissions resulting from adding more short-tail lines of business, which typically have lower front fees, and expected continued operational investments in the Company.



Second Quarter 2022 Outlook

The company is providing the following outlook for the second quarter 2022:

Gross written premium between $158 million and $163 million





Adjusted net income between $4.3 million and $5.3 million, which implies flat to 23% growth on a year-over-year basis.



The Company reminds investors that its outlook is forward-looking information and is based on management’s assumptions and expectations as of the date of this release and is inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including as to the Company’s level of losses and loss development, many of which are beyond the Company’s immediate control.

Key Metrics

The Company discusses certain key financial and operating metrics, described below, which provide useful information about its business and the operational factors underlying its financial performance.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before taxes excluding net investment income, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, IPO-related expenses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of underwriting income to income before taxes in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of various specific events, including the consummation of the reorganization transactions in connection with our IPO, noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company does not believe reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability of the Company’s results across periods. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income in accordance with GAAP.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of general and administrative expenses to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measured defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

Return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on tangible equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical or current facts. These statements may discuss the Company’s net income, cash flow, financial condition, impairments, expenditures, growth, strategies, plans, achievements, capital structure, organizational structure, market opportunities and general market and industry conditions. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “can have,” “likely” and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company, our program partners and other business relations. Other factors that may cause such differences include the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other filings and public statements of the Company.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for percentages, share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Percentage 2022 2021 Change Change(1) Revenues Gross written premiums $ 161,403 $ 146,730 14,673 10.0 % Increase in gross unearned premiums (2,864 ) (18,431 ) 15,567 (84.5 )% Gross earned premiums 158,539 128,299 30,240 23.6 % Ceded earned premiums (94,362 ) (87,165 ) (7,197 ) 8.3 % Net earned premiums 64,177 41,134 23,043 56.0 % Net investment income 2,576 2,272 304 13.4 % Net realized gains (losses) (1,047 ) 13 (1,060 ) NM Other revenue 3,201 4,655 (1,454 ) (31.2 )% Total revenue 68,907 48,074 20,833 43.3 % Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 39,193 24,881 14,312 57.5 % General and administrative expenses 18,300 11,891 6,409 53.9 % Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,414 85 6.0 % Noncash stock compensation 156 211 (55 ) (26.1 )% Interest expense 408 427 (19 ) (4.4 )% Total expenses 59,556 38,824 20,732 53.4 % Gains on embedded derivatives 6,236 2,676 3,560 133.0 % Other income 23 121 (98 ) (81.0 )% Income before taxes 15,610 12,047 3,563 29.6 % Income tax expense 3,270 2,605 665 25.5 % Net income $ 12,340 $ 9,442 2,898 30.7 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 51,177,908 51,148,782 Diluted 51,177,908 51,179,820 (1) The Company defines increases or decreases greater than 200% as “NM” or not meaningful.

Key Metrics

(in thousands, except for percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Key metrics: Underwriting income (1) $ 6,684 $ 4,362 Adjusted net income (1) $ 8,304 $ 8,109 Loss ratio 61.1 % 60.5 % Expense ratio 28.5 % 28.9 % Combined ratio 89.6 % 89.4 % Return on equity 11.8 % 9.2 % Adjusted return on equity (1) 7.9 % 7.9 % Return on tangible equity (1) 24.1 % 19.2 % Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) 16.2 % 16.5 % (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted return on equity, return on tangible equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Fixed maturities, available for sale $ 447,349 $ 471,061 Equity securities, at fair value 34,162 969 Total investments 481,511 472,030 Cash and cash equivalents 103,865 129,577 Restricted cash 478 407 Accrued investment income 2,610 2,344 Premiums and other receivables 153,053 141,920 Income taxes receivable - 460 Reinsurance recoverable 380,587 377,241 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 121,072 129,411 Deferred policy acquisition cost, net 15,547 13,344 Property and equipment, net 7,689 7,632 Right of use asset 4,167 4,530 Goodwill 142,347 142,347 Intangible assets, net 71,615 73,114 Other assets 10,173 8,658 Total assets $ 1,494,714 $ 1,503,015 Liabilities Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 550,981 $ 544,320 Unearned premiums 222,902 219,940 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 196,025 199,410 Reinsurance premiums payable 46,895 45,130 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,424 29,448 Lease liability 4,554 4,976 Income Taxes Payable 553 - Deferred tax liability 3,991 7,520 Debt 29,992 30,362 Total liabilities 1,078,317 1,081,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (600,000,000 authorized; 51,192,196 and 51,176,877 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 512 512 Additional paid-in capital 288,771 288,623 Retained earnings 140,730 128,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,616 ) 4,384 Total stockholders' equity 416,397 421,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,494,714 $ 1,503,015

Supplemental Table of Other Revenue Components

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Other Revenue Brokerage $ 2,593 $ 3,455 Managing general agent fees 84 289 Third-party administrator fees 323 378 Consulting and other fee-based revenue 201 533 Total Other Revenue 3,201 4,655 (1) Includes a $2.2 million brokerage revenue increase related to an increase in estimated premiums and the timing of effective dates on brokered reinsurance contracts recognized in the third quarter of 2020.

Supplemental Table of Net Investment Income Components

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Fixed maturities $ 1,754 $ 1,560 Income on funds held investments 668 680 Equity securities 154 30 Interest on cash and short-term investments - 2 Total net investment income $ 2,576 $ 2,272

Supplemental Table of Gains (Losses) on Embedded Derivative Components

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives $ 6,896 $ 3,356 Effect of net investment income on funds held investments (668 ) (680 ) Effect of realized gains on funds held investments 8 - Total gains on embedded derivatives $ 6,236 $ 2,676

Supplemental Table of Net G&A Components

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Direct commissions $ 27,908 $ 23,108 Ceding commissions (26,997 ) (28,208 ) Net commissions 911 (5,100 ) Insurance-related expense 5,771 4,276 G&A operating expenses 11,618 12,715 Total G&A expense $ 18,300 $ 11,891 G&A operating expense - % of GWP 7.2 % 8.7 % Retention rate(1) 40.5 % 32.1 % Direct commission rate(2) 17.6 % 18.0 % Ceding commission rate(3) 28.6 % 32.4 % (1) Net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums. (2) Direct commissions as a percentage of gross earned premiums. (3) Ceding commissions as a percentage of ceded earned premiums.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting income

The Company defines underwriting income as income before taxes excluding net investment income, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of the Company’s underwriting operations and allows management to evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance without regard to investment income, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. The Company uses this metric because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s underwriting business performance by adjusting for these expenses and sources of income. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

Three Months Ended March 31,

(unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 12,340 $ 9,442 Income tax expense 3,270 2,605 Income before taxes 15,610 12,047 Other revenue (3,201 ) (4,655 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (6,236 ) (2,676 ) Net investment income (2,576 ) (2,272 ) Net realized (gains) losses 1,047 (13 ) Interest expense 408 427 Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,414 Noncash stock compensation 156 211 Other income (23 ) (121 ) Underwriting income $ 6,684 $ 4,362

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income outlook



The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of certain items, including noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability the Company’s results across periods. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments that would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the effective tax rate at the end of each period. The Company uses adjusted net income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives its management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by eliminating the effects of these items. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently.

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 12,340 $ 9,442 Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,414 Noncash stock compensation 156 211 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (6,896 ) (3,356 ) Total adjustments (5,241 ) (1,731 ) Tax impact of adjustments 1,205 398 Adjusted net income $ 8,304 $ 8,109

The Company’s outlook for second quarter 2022 adjusted net income constitutes forward-looking information and the Company believes that it cannot reconcile such forward-looking information to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. Certain of the GAAP components cannot be reliably quantified due to the combination of variability and volatility of such components and may, depending on the size of the components, have a significant impact on the reconciliation.



Adjusted return on equity

The Company defines adjusted return on equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company uses adjusted return on equity as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Adjusted return on equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on equity differently.

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Adjusted return on equity calculation: Numerator: adjusted net income $ 8,304 $ 8,109 Denominator: average stockholders' equity 419,153 411,541 Adjusted return on equity 7.9 % 7.9 % Return on equity 11.8 % 9.2 %

Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity



The Company defines tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company defines return on tangible equity as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company defines adjusted return on tangible equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company regularly evaluates acquisition opportunities and have historically made acquisitions that affect stockholders’ equity. The Company uses return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity as internal performance measures in the management of the Company’s operations because the Company believes they give management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for the effects of acquisitions on the Company’s stockholders’ equity and, in the case of adjusted return on tangible equity, by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity should not be viewed as substitutes for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity differently.

Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Return on tangible equity calculation: Numerator: net income $ 12,340 $ 9,442 Denominator: Average stockholders' equity 419,153 411,541 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 214,712 215,250 Average tangible stockholders' equity 204,441 196,291 Return on tangible equity 24.1 % 19.2 % Return on equity 11.8 % 9.2 % Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 Adjusted return on tangible equity calculation: Numerator: adjusted net income $ 8,304 $ 8,109 Denominator: average tangible stockholders' equity 204,441 196,291 Adjusted return on tangible equity 16.2 % 16.5 % Return on equity 11.8 % 9.2 %



