HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 - Financial Results

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.8 million or $0.09 diluted earnings per share compared with net income of $6.8 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.5 million or $0.34 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $7.0 million or $0.77 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Consolidated gross written premiums of $177.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 40.9% from $125.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums grew from $81.0 million to $91.1 million, and TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew from $44.8 million to $86.2 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $178.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 36.6% from $130.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew from $102.1 million to $118.3 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew from $28.8 million to $60.6 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $53.2 million from $43.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and represented 29.7% and 32.9%, respectively, of gross premiums earned. The increase in reinsurance costs primarily reflects premium growth at both Homeowners Choice and TypTap.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million compared with $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $2.7 million decrease in income from real estate investments primarily due to a gain from a legal settlement in the first quarter of 2021, offset by a $1 million increase in income from limited partnership investments.

Net realized investment losses were $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $1.1 million of net realized investment gains in the first quarter of 2021. Net unrealized investment losses were $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with net unrealized investment losses of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $72.7 million compared with $45.8 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s growing premium base and weather-related losses in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $29.4 million compared with $23.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase primarily relates to premium growth for both Homeowners Choice and TypTap.

General and administrative personnel expenses increased to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to higher stock-based compensation expense and an increase in payroll related to growth of the business.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million compared with $2.1 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease resulted from conversions of our 4.25% convertible senior notes to common stock during the second half of 2021.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter, results across our geographic footprint again validated the effectiveness of the technology that we’ve built,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We continue to execute on our nationwide expansion plan and because of the confidence we have in our technology capabilities, we plan to take advantage of potential opportunities in the future.”

Conference Call

- Tables to follow -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $153,776 and $41,953, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 150,684 $ 42,583 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $39,316 and $46,276, respectively) 41,204 51,740 Limited partnership investments 28,166 28,133 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 350 363 Real estate investments 73,387 73,896 Total investments 293,791 196,715 Cash and cash equivalents 569,040 628,943 Restricted cash 2,400 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 674 353 Income taxes receivable — 4,084 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $2,459 and $1,750, respectively) 39,890 68,157 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 11,561 26,355 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 14,720 11,985 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $79 and $90, respectively) 54,876 64,665 Deferred policy acquisition costs 53,670 57,695 Property and equipment, net 15,469 14,232 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 2,673 2,204 Intangible assets, net 15,105 10,636 Funds withheld for assumed business 84,068 73,716 Other assets 17,313 14,717 Total assets $ 1,175,250 $ 1,176,857 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 234,792 $ 237,165 Unearned premiums 365,112 366,744 Advance premiums 23,898 13,771 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 6,657 4,017 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 20,899 19,318 Accrued expenses 16,899 15,453 Income tax payable 3,061 — Deferred income taxes, net 4,834 11,739 Revolving credit facility 15,000 15,000 Long-term debt 45,295 45,504 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,662 2,203 Other liabilities 24,418 31,485 Total liabilities 763,527 762,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 89,695 89,955 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,125,927 and 10,131,399

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 79,131 76,077 Retained income 243,647 246,790 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (2,185 ) 498 Total stockholders' equity 320,593 323,365 Noncontrolling interests 1,435 1,138 Total equity 322,028 324,503 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,175,250 $ 1,176,857

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 178,925 $ 130,942 Premiums ceded (53,162 ) (43,099 ) Net premiums earned 125,763 87,843 Net investment income 2,868 4,594 Net realized investment (losses) gains (314 ) 1,113 Net unrealized investment losses (3,576 ) (269 ) Policy fee income 1,057 970 Other 1,242 623 Total revenue 127,040 94,874 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 72,704 45,751 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 29,408 23,065 General and administrative personnel expenses 14,034 9,650 Interest expense 601 2,079 Other operating expenses 6,292 4,227 Total expenses 123,039 84,772 Income before income taxes 4,001 10,102 Income tax expense 1,210 3,257 Net income $ 2,791 $ 6,845 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,248 ) (794 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 97 Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 903 $ 6,148 Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.75 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended GAAP March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 2,791 $ 6,845 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,248 ) (794 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 360 97 Net income attributable to HCI 903 6,148 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (52 ) (18 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 851 9,479 $ 0.09 6,130 7,474 $ 0.82 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 135 — 96 Convertible senior notes* — — 1,312 2,288 Warrants — 153 — 72 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 851 9,767 $ 0.09 $ 7,442 9,930 $ 0.75 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP Net income $ 2,791 $ 6,845 Net unrealized investment losses $ 3,576 $ 269 Less: Tax effect at 25.345% and 24.52182%, respectively $ (906 ) $ (66 ) Net adjustment to Net income $ 2,670 $ 203 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 5,461 $ 7,048

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Non-GAAP March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,461 $ 7,048 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,248 ) $ (794 Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 340 97 Net income attributable to HCI 3,553 6,351 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (222 ) (31 Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 3,331 9,479 $ 0.35 6,320 7,474 $ 0.85 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 135 — 96 Convertible senior notes* — — 1,312 2,288 Warrants — 153 — 72 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 3,331 $ 9,767 $ 0.34 $ 7,632 $ 9,930 $ 0.77 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.75 Net unrealized investment losses $ 0.37 $ 0.03 Less: Tax effect at 25.345% and 24.52182%, respectively $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.77



