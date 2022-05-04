UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

FREEHOLD, NJ, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reported Total Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $45.9 million as compared to $43.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 6%. Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders amounted to $4.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to a Net Income of $6.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (“FFO”), was $8.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $8.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (“Normalized FFO”), was $9.0 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $8.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A summary of significant financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total Income $ 45,868 $ 43,132 Total Expenses $ 37,824 $ 36,188 Gain (Loss) on Sales on Marketable Securities $ 30,721 $ (730 ) Increase (Decrease) in Fair Value of Marketable Securities $ (31,750 ) $ 10,219 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ (4,325 ) $ 6,839 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.16 FFO (1) $ 8,544 $ 8,381 FFO (1) per Diluted Common Share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Normalized FFO (1) $ 8,975 $ 8,701 Normalized FFO (1) per Diluted Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.20 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 52,301 43,275

A summary of significant balance sheet information as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross Real Estate Investments $ 1,221,700 $ 1,205,091 Marketable Securities at Fair Value $ 56,971 $ 113,748 Total Assets $ 1,413,826 $ 1,270,820 Mortgages Payable, net $ 474,466 $ 452,567 Loans Payable, net $ 41,874 $ 46,757 Bonds Payable, net $ 98,821 $ -0- Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 769,614 $ 742,140

Samuel A. Landy, President and CEO, commented on the results of the first quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of operating results and an excellent start to 2022. During the quarter, we:

Increased Rental and Related Income by 7%;

Increased Community Net Operating Income (“NOI”) by 9%;

Improved our Operating Expense ratio by 80 basis points to 43.5%;

Increased Same Property NOI by 5%;

Increased Same Property Occupancy by 70 basis points from 86.0% to 86.7%;

Increased our rental home portfolio by 52 homes from yearend 2021 to approximately 8,800 total rental homes, representing an increase of 3%;

Acquired one community containing 97 homesites for a total cost of approximately $5.8 million;

Issued $102.7 million of 4.72% Series A Bonds due 2027 in an offering to investors in Israel, for total proceeds of $98.7 million, net of offering expenses;

Completed the addition of approximately 1,100 homes to our Fannie Mae credit facility, for total proceeds of approximately $25.6 million;

Raised our quarterly common stock dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per share or $0.80 annually;

Issued and sold approximately 1.6 million shares of Common Stock through At-the-Market Sale Programs for our Common Stock at a weighted average price of $24.59 per share, generating gross proceeds of $39.0 million and net proceeds of $38.4 million, after offering expenses;

Reduced our Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization from 16% at yearend 2021 to 13% at quarter end;

Subsequent to quarter end, issued and sold approximately 739,000 shares of Common Stock through an At-the-Market Sale Program for our Common Stock at a weighted average price of $24.32 per share, generating gross proceeds of $18.0 million and net proceeds of $17.7 million, after offering expenses; and

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one community containing 132 homesites for a total cost of approximately $7.4 million.”

Mr. Landy stated, “UMH is well positioned for future earnings growth through reduced capital costs and improved operations. We had a busy quarter in both the debt and capital markets in anticipation of the recapitalization of our 6.75% Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock. We currently have over $290 million in cash resulting from the Israeli bond issuance, equity raised through the ATM and the addition of rental homes to our Fannie Mae credit facility. The carrying costs of this capital negatively impacted Normalized FFO this quarter. Without the Series C Preferred dividends, our FFO would have been $0.25 per share, or an additional $0.08 per share. We are happy to have raised the capital for the redemption given the rising interest rates and volatility in the market.”

“Over the past few years UMH has grown into a much larger company with a stable and growing income stream derived from our 24,100 manufactured home sites and our 8,800 rental units. We are proud that the strength of our company and this stable income stream has been recognized through our corporate level investment grade rating of il.A+ from S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd.”

“The addition of rental homes to our Fannie Mae credit facility is a major milestone for the company and for the industry. We have been working to obtain GSE acceptance of rental homes in land-lease communities for years. We have over $380 million in rentals on our balance sheet that may now qualify for financing at reasonable rates to fund growth initiatives.”

“Our communities continue to experience strong demand for both sales and rentals. Our biggest challenge remains the delay in procurement of homes from our manufacturers. We have over 1,300 homes on order, including 300 new homes that have been delivered and are in various stages of setup. This inventory, as well as future deliveries, will allow us to deliver strong occupancy and revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year. Our expense increases should be offset by additional revenue growth from increased occupancy and rent increases.”

“We have significant internal upside that can be realized through the infill of vacant sites, development of our vacant land and increased sales profitability. We also have a strong acquisition pipeline of both existing communities and development opportunities that will allow us to grow externally. We have a proven business plan designed to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 129 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Note:

(1) Non-GAAP Information: We assess and measure our overall operating results based upon an industry performance measure referred to as Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (“FFO”), which management believes is a useful indicator of our operating performance. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental operating performance measure of a REIT. FFO, as defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), represents net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), excluding extraordinary items, as defined under U.S. GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, impairment charges related to depreciable real estate assets, the change in the fair value of marketable securities, and the gain or loss on the sale of marketable securities plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization. Included in the NAREIT FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, is an option pertaining to assets incidental to our main business in the calculation of NAREIT FFO to make an election to include or exclude gains and losses on the sale of these assets, such as marketable equity securities, and include or exclude mark-to-market changes in the value recognized on these marketable equity securities. In conjunction with the adoption of the FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, for all periods presented, we have elected to exclude the gains and losses realized on marketable securities investments and the change in the fair value of marketable securities from our FFO calculation. NAREIT created FFO as a non-U.S. GAAP supplemental measure of REIT operating performance. We define Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (“Normalized FFO”), as FFO excluding certain one-time charges. FFO and Normalized FFO should be considered as supplemental measures of operating performance used by REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO exclude historical cost depreciation as an expense and may facilitate the comparison of REITs which have a different cost basis. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO and Normalized FFO and, accordingly, our FFO and Normalized FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. The items excluded from FFO and Normalized FFO are significant components in understanding the Company’s financial performance.

FFO and Normalized FFO (i) do not represent Cash Flow from Operations as defined by U.S. GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

The reconciliation of the Company’s U.S. GAAP net loss to the Company’s FFO and Normalized FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 are calculated as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ (4,325 ) $ 6,839 Depreciation Expense 11,717 11,008 Depreciation Expense from Unconsolidated Joint Venture 81 -0- Loss on Sales of Depreciable Assets 42 23 (Increase) Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities 31,750 (10,219 ) (Gain) Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net (30,721 ) 730 FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders 8,544 8,381 Non- Recurring Other Expense (2) 431 320 Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 8,975 $ 8,701

The diluted weighted shares outstanding used in the calculation of FFO per Diluted Common Share and Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share were 53.7 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 43.3 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 1.4 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were excluded from the computation of Diluted Net Loss per Share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 898,000 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were included in the computation of Diluted Net Income per share.

The following are the cash flows provided (used) by operating, investing and financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

2022 2021 Operating Activities $ 5,608 $ 13,215 Investing Activities 34,617 (18,726 ) Financing Activities 138,461 16,971

(2) Consists of special bonus and restricted stock grants for the August 2020 groundbreaking Fannie Mae financing.

