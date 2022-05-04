CVG Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Sales of $244.4 million.

Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Adjusted net income of $5.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Operating Income of $8.4 million, adjusted operating income of $9.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5%.

14 new business wins worth an estimated $89 million of net new annualized business.

CVG continues to execute its Leadership Strategy, and is making substantial progress.

Win New Business . CVG continued to win more business in the first quarter with $89 million of new annualized business added to its existing wins which now total over $2 billion lifetime and over $500 million when fully ramped up. CVG is very focused on electrification and Electric Vehicles and the majority of its wins are in this area. The company has also won business in all of its segments and added over 100 new products and many new customers in the last 27 months. The company is expensing its one-time startup costs in the period incurred.

Update Legacy Business . CVG reached mutual agreement with its top two customers collectively representing approximately 30% of the Company's revenue. The new agreements are significant improvement in profitability. CVG also is implementing a targeted investment program to advance competitiveness. As inflation has inflected upwards, CVG is focused on timely pass-through of these economics.

Modernize Global Footprint . CVG has multiple projects underway to redesign its manufacturing systems with new capacity, repositioned capacity and lower total cost locations. The company is expensing these costs in the period incurred. The company expects to lower its invested capital and these efforts are expected to start showing up in our results during the second half of this year.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, "CVG made big advancements in the quarter – starting up new Electric Vehicle business, winning brand-new business, increasing prices on legacy business, and adding a few new impactful leaders. Like most global manufacturers, we are contending with many global events – COVID disrupted supply chains, labor scarcity, inflation, Shanghai lockdown, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These events are impeding our financial performance but we are implementing workarounds in each case. We have increased our commitment to electrification and Electric Vehicles and are opening our 1st electrical products R&D center in Phoenix, Arizona. This location is just north of our 2,000+ employee electrical products plant in Agua Prieta, Mexico. This is the center of our Electric Vehicle business. We expect significant improvement to our profits in the second half of 2022, and plan to begin our debt paydown program."

First Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

First Quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 244.4 $ 245.1 (0.3)% Gross profit $ 25.4 $ 31.1 (18.3)% Gross margin 10.4 % 12.7 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 26.3 $ 31.1 (15.4)% Adjusted gross margin 1 10.8 % 12.7 % Operating income (loss) $ 8.4 $ 15.4 (45.5)% Operating margin 3.4 % 6.3 % Adjusted operating income 1 $ 9.5 $ 15.8 (39.9)% Adjusted operating margin 1 3.9 % 6.4 % Net income (loss) $ 4.0 $ 8.5 (52.9)% Adjusted net income 1 $ 5.3 $ 8.8 (39.8)% Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.26 (53.8)% Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.16 $ 0.27 (40.7)% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 13.5 $ 21.1 (36.0)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 5.5 % 8.6 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation

Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter 2022 revenues were $244.4 million compared to $245.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 0.3%. The decrease in revenues is due to lower shipments caused by the COVID lockdowns in China, the Ukraine conflict and lower demand in the warehouse automation business. These impacts were nearly offset by price increases in all of the business segments. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted first quarter of 2022 revenues by $1.1 million, or by 0.5%.

Operating income for the first quarter 2022 was $8.4 million, which includes startup costs of $3.1 million, compared to an operating income of $15.4 million in the prior year period. The first quarter of 2022 adjusted operating income was $9.5 million, excluding special charges.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.0 million and $5.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022 compared to net income $8.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $80.2 million outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility and had $38.2 million of cash and $43.6 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in liquidity of $81.8 million.

Segment Results

First Quarter 2022 Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues were $140.2 million compared to $124.3 million for the prior year period, an increase of 13% primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and new business wins offset by lower shipments caused by the COVID lockdowns in China.

Operating income for the first quarter 2022 was $6.3 million compared to operating income of $7.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 15.6%. Adjusted operating income decreased 12.8%, to $6.5 million, primarily driven by a lag in price-cost offsets and increased new business startup costs. In April, the Company has reached new mutual economic agreements with its largest customers in this segment.

Warehouse Automation Segment

Revenues were $34.1 million compared to $44.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 23.1% due to lower demand levels.

Operating income was $3.7 million compared to operating income of $3.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to lower volumes. Adjusted operating income was $4.1 million, a decrease of 2.0%.

Electric Systems Segment

Revenues were $39.9 million compared to $46.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14.2% due to lower volume caused by the war in the Ukraine, supply chain constraints and semi-conductor chip shortages at our customers' plants.

Operating income was $1.8 million compared to operating income of $4.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to new business startup costs, lower volumes, and a lag in price-cost offsets. The Company is underway with a footprint investment program in this segment and increased its prices at top accounts.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

Revenues were $30.2 million compared to $29.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 1%.

Operating income was $2.6 million compared to operating income of $4.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to supply chain constraints and material cost inflation incurred in advance of price increases. Adjusted operating income was $3.1 million, a decrease of 26.6%. The Company is underway with a footprint investment program in this segment and increased its prices at top accounts.

2022 Demand Outlook

The Company expects Class 8 truck production to be 275,000 to 295,000 trucks. According to the April 2022 report by ACT Research, a publisher of industry market research, 2022 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 296,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 256,000 units. This outlook supports the Company's 2022 outlook.

According to LogisticsIQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 14% per year through 2026. This outlook supports demand for the Company's warehouse automation products.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 244,374 $ 245,122 Cost of revenues 218,991 214,001 Gross profit 25,383 31,121 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,999 15,718 Operating income 8,384 15,403 Other (income) expense 1,041 (656 ) Interest expense 1,961 5,041 Income before provision for income taxes 5,382 11,018 Provision for income taxes 1,400 2,528 Net income $ 3,982 $ 8,490 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,065 31,264 Diluted 32,685 32,307

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 38,208 $ 34,958 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $340 and $243, respectively 210,378 174,472 Inventories 158,355 141,045 Other current assets 22,951 20,201 Total current assets 429,892 370,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 64,751 63,126 Intangible assets, net 17,407 18,283 Deferred income taxes, net 23,538 24,108 Other assets, net 30,200 31,500 Total assets $ 565,788 $ 507,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 128,942 $ 101,915 Accrued liabilities and other 46,412 50,840 Current portion of long-term debt 10,313 9,375 Total current liabilities 185,667 162,130 Long-term debt 213,608 185,581 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 9,423 9,905 Other long-term liabilities 22,689 23,424 Total liabilities 431,387 381,040 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value (60,000,000 shares authorized; 32,157,210 and 32,034,592 shares issued and outstanding respectively) 322 321 Treasury stock, at cost: 1,764,351 and 1,708,981 shares, respectively (13,636 ) (13,172 ) Additional paid-in capital 256,683 255,566 Retained deficit (69,642 ) (73,624 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,326 ) (42,438 ) Total stockholders’ equity 134,401 126,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 565,788 $ 507,693



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Vehicle Solutions Warehouse Automation Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Corporate / Other Total 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 140,157 $ 124,342 $ 34,126 $ 44,372 $ 39,876 $ 46,462 $ 30,215 $ 29,946 $ — $ — $ 244,374 $ 245,122 Gross profit 12,907 13,808 4,991 5,440 3,401 6,324 4,086 5,585 (2 ) (36 ) 25,383 31,121 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,588 6,325 1,324 1,531 1,640 1,468 1,465 1,422 5,982 4,972 16,999 15,718 Operating income $ 6,319 $ 7,483 $ 3,667 $ 3,909 $ 1,761 $ 4,856 $ 2,621 $ 4,163 $ (5,984 ) $ (5,008 ) $ 8,384 $ 15,403



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Gross profit $ 25,383 $ 31,121 Restructuring 906 — Adjusted gross profit $ 26,289 $ 31,121 % of revenues 10.8 % 12.7 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 8,384 $ 15,403 Restructuring 989 — Deferred consideration purchase accounting 78 248 Investigation — 194 Total operating income (loss) adjustments 1,067 442 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 9,451 $ 15,845 % of revenues 3.9 % 6.5 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 3,982 $ 8,490 Operating income (loss) adjustments 1,067 442 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts 675 — Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (436 ) (111 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,288 $ 8,821 Diluted EPS $ 0.12 $ 0.26 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.27

Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 3,982 $ 8,490 Interest expense 1,961 5,041 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,400 2,528 Depreciation expense 3,575 3,781 Amortization expense 857 861 EBITDA $ 11,775 $ 20,701 % of revenues 4.8 % 8.4 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 989 $ — Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts 675 — Deferred consideration purchase accounting 78 248 Investigation — 194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,517 $ 21,143 % of revenues 5.5 % 8.6 %



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Vehicle Solutions Warehouse Automation Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 6,319 $ 3,667 $ 1,761 $ 2,621 $ (5,984 ) $ 8,384 Restructuring 204 350 — 435 — 989 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 78 — — — 78 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 6,523 $ 4,095 $ 1,761 $ 3,056 $ (5,984 ) $ 9,451 % of revenues 4.7 % 12.0 % 4.4 % 10.1 % 3.9 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Vehicle Solutions Warehouse Automation Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 7,483 $ 3,909 $ 4,856 $ 4,163 $ (5,008 ) $ 15,403 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 248 — — — 248 Investigation — — — — 194 194 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 7,483 $ 4,157 $ 4,856 $ 4,163 $ (4,814 ) $ 15,845 % of revenues 6.0 % 9.4 % 10.5 % 13.9 % 6.5 %

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.



