Laredo Petroleum Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, OK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today announced its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Complete details can be found within this release.



First-Quarter 2022 Highlights

Reported a net loss of $86.8 million and cash flows from operating activities of $170.9 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $222.1 million and Free Cash Flow 1 of $23.2 million

of $222.1 million and Free Cash Flow of $23.2 million Reduced Net Debt 1 /Consolidated EBITDAX 1 ratio to 1.9x

/Consolidated EBITDAX ratio to 1.9x Produced 40,295 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") and 85,118 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), in line with guidance and an increase of 66% and 8%, respectively, versus first-quarter 2021

Incurred capital expenditures of $171 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, in line with guidance

Subsequent Highlights

Secured pricing and supply for majority of second-half 2022 expenditures, increasing 2022 capital budget by 6% to ~$550 million

Increased the borrowing base and elected commitment of the Company's senior secured credit facility to $1.25 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively

Achieved Project Canary2 TrustWell™ Gold certification for approximately 31,500 BOEPD of gross operated production to become the first Permian producer to receive TrustWell™ certified responsibly sourced oil and natural gas production

"We have executed extremely well year-to-date, generating Free Cash Flow and further reducing our leverage ratio," commented Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Well performance from Howard and western Glasscock counties is driving our strong oil production and capital efficiency. The exceptional returns of our development program in the current commodity environment enabled Free Cash Flow generation in the quarter."

"Free Cash Flow during 2022 is still expected to exceed $300 million, despite the highly inflationary environment" continued Mr. Pigott. "We plan to utilize the majority of our free cash this year to reduce debt by $300 million and expect to achieve our leverage targets of 1.5x in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.0x by the first quarter of 2023. As we reduce our leverage ratio, absolute debt levels and interest expense, we anticipate that we will be in a position to institute measures to return cash to shareholders by early 2023."

First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $86.8 million, or $5.18 per diluted share, which included a non-cash loss on derivatives, net, of $200.4 million, or $11.95 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $88.2 million, or $5.17 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $222.1 million.

Operations Summary

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's total and oil production averaged 85,118 BOEPD and 40,295 BOPD, respectively. Both metrics were in-line with guidance, driven by solid execution and well performance, including results from wells in the Middle Spraberry and Wolfcamp D formations.

Lease operating expenses ("LOE") in first-quarter 2022 were $5.34 per BOE, higher than original guidance, reflecting inflation and integration costs from recently acquired assets. The increase is primarily related to artificial lift and flowback management on new wells in Howard and western Glasscock counties. This includes higher costs for generators and fuel to operate electric submersible pumps on wells in Howard County and higher compression and fuel gas costs for gas lifted wells in western Glasscock County.

Laredo is working to offset these cost pressures by reallocating power generation systems to high-line power as it becomes available in its operating areas, switching to liquefied natural gas generator systems and consolidating production in Howard County to upgraded, Laredo-built facilities. The Company anticipates these cost pressures will persist for the remainder of 2022 and expects total LOE will be consistent with first quarter levels, with unit LOE varying with production levels.

During the first quarter of 2022, Laredo maintained its improved venting/flaring performance on its acquired properties in Howard County. The Company vented/flared 0.64% of produced gas during first-quarter 2022, roughly flat compared to the 0.61% vented/flared in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed and TIL'd 18 wells. Laredo released one drilling rig and one completions crew during the quarter. The Company is currently operating two drilling rigs and one completions crew and expects to complete 11 wells and TIL seven wells during the second quarter of 2022.

First-Quarter 2022 Incurred Capital Expenditures

During the first quarter of 2022, total incurred capital expenditures were $171 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures. Total investments included $146 million in drilling and completions activities, including $4 million of non-operated capital, $5 million in land, exploration and data related costs, $13 million in infrastructure, including Laredo Midstream Services investments, and $7 million in other capitalized costs. Non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures were $8 million.

2022 Capital Investment Outlook

Laredo is working to mitigate the impact of inflationary and supply chain pressures impacting both the energy industry and global economy. The Company's initial capital budget anticipated approximately 15% inflation, with a significant portion of required goods and services contracted through the first half of 2022. Although first-quarter 2022 capital expenditures were in-line with the Company's guidance of $170 million, the price increases are impacting Laredo's full-year outlook.

The Company recently contracted the majority of its services related to its capital program for the second half of 2022 and now has pricing and supply secured for approximately 85% of its required goods and services for the remainder of 2022. Incorporating inflation to date and the price increases associated with contracted second-half pricing, the Company adjusted its full-year 2022 capital budget to ~$550 million, up from ~$520 million.

Responsibly Sourced Gas/Oil Certification

In November 2021, Laredo further demonstrated its commitment to ESG leadership as the first operator in the Permian Basin to seek TrustWell™ certification for its responsibly sourced oil and natural gas production. The third-party certification covers the Company's operating standards and practices for horizontal wells in its Howard and western Glasscock County development areas. After significant work demonstrating its sustainable operating practices, the Company has been awarded Gold certification for production from 73 horizontal wells in the certification area, representing approximately 31,500 BOEPD of its gross operated production. In addition to the recognition of its sustainable operating practices, the Company is uniquely positioned among Permian Basin operators to benefit as premium markets are developed for certified responsibly sourced natural gas and oil production.

Liquidity

At March 31, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $100 million on its $725 million senior secured credit facility, resulting in available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit, of $581 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $65 million, total liquidity was $646 million.

On April 13, 2022, as part of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, the Company's borrowing base was increased to $1.25 billion from $1.0 billion and the elected commitment was increased to $1.0 billion from $725 million. At May 3, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $50 million, resulting in available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit, of $906 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $104 million, total liquidity was $1.01 billion.

Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for total and oil production and incurred capital expenditures for second-quarter and full-year 2022.

2Q-22E FY-22E Total production (MBOE per day) 85.0 - 88.0 82.0 - 86.0 Oil production (MBOPD) 40.0 - 42.0 39.5 - 42.5 Incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM) ~$125 ~$550

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for select revenue and expense items for the second quarter of 2022.

2Q-22E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 100 % NGL (% of WTI) 34 % Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 68 % Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM): Oil $ (119 ) NGL $ (16 ) Natural gas $ (20 ) Other ($ MM): Net income (expense) of purchased oil $ 0 Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $ 5.35 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 6.50 % Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $ 1.65 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP, $/BOE) $ 1.65 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $/BOE) $ 0.45 General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $/BOE) $ 0.25 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $ 9.75

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CT, Laredo will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter financial and operating results and management's outlook, the content of which is not part of this earnings release. A slide presentation providing summary financial and statistical information that will be discussed on the call will be posted to the Company's website and available for review.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Selected operating data

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 3,627 2,183 NGL (MBbl) 1,994 2,321 Natural gas (MMcf) 12,243 15,630 Oil equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 7,661 7,109 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/D)(2) 85,118 78,989 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/D)(2) 40,295 24,261 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 95.81 $ 58.48 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 32.68 $ 17.96 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 3.15 $ 2.12 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 58.90 $ 28.48 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 67.24 $ 45.03 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 26.04 $ 11.25 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 2.46 $ 1.66 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 42.54 $ 21.15 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 5.34 $ 2.66 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.59 1.87 Transportation and marketing expenses 1.92 1.71 Midstream service expenses 0.18 0.12 General and administrative (excluding LTIP) 1.75 1.36 Total selected operating expenses $ 12.78 $ 7.72 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ 0.85 $ 0.23 LTIP non-cash $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 9.59 $ 5.36

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts that are not rounded.

(3) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(4) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods in accordance with GAAP and an adjustment to reflect premiums incurred previously or upon settlement that are attributable to commodity derivatives that settled during the respective periods.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,137 $ 56,798 Accounts receivable, net 213,549 151,807 Derivatives 5,899 4,346 Other current assets 17,767 22,906 Total current assets 302,352 235,857 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 9,149,982 8,968,668 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 156,899 170,033 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (7,089,265 ) (7,019,670 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 2,217,616 2,119,031 Midstream service assets, net 94,632 96,528 Other fixed assets, net 35,374 34,590 Property and equipment, net 2,347,622 2,250,149 Derivatives 33,862 32,963 Other noncurrent assets, net 42,494 32,855 Total assets $ 2,726,330 $ 2,551,824 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 73,228 $ 71,386 Accrued capital expenditures 69,018 50,585 Undistributed revenue and royalties 162,233 117,920 Derivatives 365,256 179,809 Other current liabilities 105,767 107,213 Total current liabilities 775,502 526,913 Long-term debt, net 1,421,821 1,425,858 Derivatives 17,450 — Asset retirement obligations 69,677 69,057 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,092 16,216 Total liabilities 2,302,542 2,038,044 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized and 17,302,320 and 17,074,516 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 173 171 Additional paid-in capital 2,785,415 2,788,628 Accumulated deficit (2,361,800 ) (2,275,019 ) Total stockholders' equity 423,788 513,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,726,330 $ 2,551,824

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 347,443 $ 127,701 NGL sales 65,155 41,678 Natural gas sales 38,589 33,078 Midstream service revenues 2,344 1,296 Sales of purchased oil 78,864 46,477 Total revenues 532,395 250,230 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 40,876 18,918 Production and ad valorem taxes 27,487 13,283 Transportation and marketing expenses 14,743 12,127 Midstream service expenses 1,414 858 Costs of purchased oil 82,964 49,916 General and administrative 21,944 13,073 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 73,492 38,109 Other operating expenses 1,019 1,143 Total costs and expenses 263,939 147,427 Operating income 268,456 102,803 Non-operating income (expense): Loss on derivatives, net (325,816 ) (154,365 ) Interest expense (32,477 ) (25,946 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (260 ) (72 ) Other income, net 2,439 1,379 Total non-operating expense, net (356,114 ) (179,004 ) Loss before income taxes (87,658 ) (76,201 ) Income tax (expense) benefit: Current (1,218 ) — Deferred 2,095 762 Total income tax benefit 877 762 Net loss $ (86,781 ) $ (75,439 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (5.18 ) $ (6.33 ) Diluted $ (5.18 ) $ (6.33 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,767 11,918 Diluted 16,767 11,918

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (86,781 ) $ (75,439 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,053 2,068 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 73,492 38,109 Mark-to-market on derivatives: Loss on derivatives, net 325,816 154,365 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (125,370 ) (41,174 ) Premiums received for commodity derivatives — 9,041 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,541 989 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,025 2,997 Deferred income tax benefit (2,095 ) (762 ) Other, net 425 1,491 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (61,742 ) (3,728 ) Other current assets 5,092 (10,264 ) Other noncurrent assets, net (15,227 ) (1,636 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,842 9,065 Undistributed revenue and royalties 44,294 7,290 Other current liabilities (1,471 ) (19,622 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 3,988 (1,639 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 170,882 71,151 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net (7,870 ) — Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (143,500 ) (68,329 ) Midstream service assets (293 ) (329 ) Other fixed assets (2,052 ) (551 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 2,019 189 Net cash used in investing activities (151,696 ) (69,020 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 50,000 15,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (55,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs — 26,866 Stock exchanged for tax withholding (5,847 ) (1,290 ) Other — 2,798 Net cash used in financing activities (10,847 ) (6,626 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,339 (4,495 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,798 48,757 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 65,137 $ 44,262

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Total incurred capital expenditures

The following table presents the components of the Company's incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs, for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Oil and natural gas properties $ 168,368 $ 68,449 Midstream service assets 459 876 Other fixed assets 2,072 600 Total incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs $ 170,899 $ 69,925

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDAX, Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net, less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for future debt service, capital expenditures, acquisitions, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 170,882 $ 71,151 Less: Change in current assets and liabilities, net (11,985 ) (17,259 ) Change in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (11,239 ) (3,275 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 194,106 91,685 Less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 168,368 68,449 Midstream service assets(1) 459 876 Other fixed assets 2,072 600 Total incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 170,899 69,925 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 23,207 $ 21,760

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (86,781 ) $ (75,439 ) Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: Loss on derivatives, net 325,816 154,365 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (125,370 ) (41,174 ) Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) — (11,005 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 260 72 Income tax benefit (877 ) (762 ) Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 113,048 26,057 Adjusted income tax expense(2) (24,871 ) (5,733 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 88,177 $ 20,324 Net loss per common share: Basic $ (5.18 ) $ (6.33 ) Diluted $ (5.18 ) $ (6.33 ) Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 5.26 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 5.26 $ 1.71 Adjusted diluted $ 5.17 $ 1.69 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,767 11,918 Diluted 16,767 11,918 Adjusted diluted 17,040 12,040

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

(2) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, accretion expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. The Company's measurements of Adjusted EBITDA for financial reporting as compared to compliance under its debt agreements differ.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (86,781 ) $ (75,439 ) Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,053 2,068 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 73,492 38,109 Mark-to-market on derivatives: Loss on derivatives, net 325,816 154,365 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (125,370 ) (41,174 ) Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) — (11,005 ) Accretion expense 1,019 1,143 Loss on disposal of assets, net 260 72 Interest expense 32,477 25,946 Income tax benefit (877 ) (762 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 222,089 $ 93,323

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for extraordinary gains (or losses), non-cash recurring gains (or losses), depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, any provisions for (or benefit from) income or franchise taxes, exploration expenses and other non-cash charges. Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance and compliance under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on the calculation of Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Eighth Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility as filed with the SEC on April 19, 2022.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (86,781 ) $ 216,276 $ 136,832 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,053 2,066 1,811 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 73,492 74,592 62,678 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 325,816 (15,372 ) 96,240 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (125,370 ) (129,361 ) (92,726 ) Accretion expense 1,019 1,026 906 Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties, net — — (95,223 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 260 8,903 22 Interest expense 32,477 31,163 30,406 Income tax (benefit) expense (877 ) 3,052 2,677 Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 222,089 $ 192,345 $ 143,623

Net Debt (Unaudited)

Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as the face value of long-term debt plus any outstanding letters of credit, less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. Net Debt as of March 31, 2022 $1.418 billion.

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as Net Debt, including letters of credit, divided by Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility. For the purposes of calculating Consolidated EBITDAX for the period ended March 31, 2022, the calculation is the annualization of the three quarters ended March 31, 2022. Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.