RAINCATCHER Represents Denver-Based BLUE DOG DESIGNS On the Successful Sale of Their Company to 3GP Capital

DENVER, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative dog harness company Blue Dog Designs worked exclusively with Raincatcher to represent and advise them on the successful sale of their business.



The decision to sell came after co-founders Lindsey and Cary Zimmerman had grown the business to a point where they understood its market potential and wanted to seek out a buyer with the capital and resources to continue to grow the business towards its future.

Blue Dog Designs, LLC manufactures and distributes the Help‘EmUp® Harness, a patented full-body harness for injured, aging, and rehabilitating dogs that lifts them with comfort and ease for both the animal and the owner. Founded in 2005, the Zimmermans are the inventors and patent holders of the Company’s revolutionary flagship product.

The Company, which generated revenue via D2C and B2B channels, had grown steadily since its inception, despite limited marketing efforts. Sales increased by 12.7% during the COVID pandemic. The increase in sales was a combination of a 15% national spike in pet adoptions in 2020, as well as the fact that 47% of dog owners now own a dog who is seven years or older.

When the Zimmermans first contacted Raincatcher, they had many questions and concerns about selling their business, ranging from financial to emotional.

“It’s easy to sell a product,” said Cary Zimmerman, who comes from a storied marketing background with major sports brands. “But selling your business is a completely different story. Raincatcher really took the time to not only study our business but truly empathize with our own customers. We really didn’t know what to expect, but the step-by-step selling process they took us through not only left us feeling confident and secure, but also presented us with many more potential buyers than we had ever imagined.”

When it came to choosing the correct buyer, both the Zimmermans and Raincatcher had chosen the same candidate independently of one another.

“That’s the strength of the partnership [with Raincatcher],” said Lindsey Zimmerman. “Without knowing it, the bond and the trust that we had led us to the same choice. The Raincatcher team became our trusted business partners and confidantes who led the way and told us what to expect. They also had a creative team who worked with us - who knew that a brokerage would have that?”

The Blue Dog Designs purchase was made by 3GP Capital. Raincatcher Managing Director Aaron Linnebach led the Raincatcher deal team.

Click here to learn more about the sale.

Are you interested in buying or selling a business? Raincatcher is here to help you create the next successful chapter in your entrepreneurial journey.

To learn more call 1-855-724-6228 or email support@raincatcher.com

About Raincatcher

Raincatcher is a national business brokerage that specializes in small and mid-market businesses. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs buy and sell remarkable companies.

To locally serve national business owners at every stage of their journey, Raincatcher has specialized directors to suit different business needs.

Director of Business Growth, Susan Frew

Managing Director - Midwest, Cameron Bishop

Managing Director - East Coast, Steve Fisher

Managing Director - West, Aaron Linnebach

Managing Director - Digital, Mark Woodbury

About Blue Dog Designs

In 2005, founders Cary and Lindsey Zimmerman conceived of a full-body harness product to help their dog Blue who was having mobility issues. Over sixteen years later, the product has been perfected, patented, and trademarked in targeted countries around the world. The product’s design lifts from beneath the pelvis, to minimize the forced separation of the hips which most alternative products exacerbate. Sold in five sizes that can also be mix-and-matched for dogs 10-225 lbs, the Help‘EmUp® Harness is the most trusted harness by vets, surgeons, neurologists, canine rehab therapists, and passionate dog owners.