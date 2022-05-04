Sophos Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced it has been named a April 2022 Customers’ Choice Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls report. Sophos earned the highest overall customer rating among vendors with at least 150 verified customer reviews as of Feb. 28, 2022.



Sophos is the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice in both the 2022 Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls and 2021 Voice of the Customer: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) reports. In the new Network Firewalls report, Sophos is the only Customers’ Choice for Public Sector, Government and Education customers. It further received Customers’ Choice distinctions across Midsize Enterprise, Manufacturing, Services, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market segments.

“Networking has evolved substantially over the last few years: more users working remotely, networks becoming more distributed, and cloud application usage exploding,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos Firewall combines best-in-class security with integrated SD-WAN, VPN, and networking capabilities, enabling customers to easily meet their networking goals, while stopping ransomware, command-and-control channels, and other advanced threats. We feel this customer recognition is a true testament to the unparalleled protection, superior visibility and outstanding total return on investment that Sophos Firewall delivers to frontline partners and their customers worldwide.”

Sophos Firewall delivers powerful performance and advanced protection against cyberattacks. The latest version of Sophos Firewall, launched in April 2022, now also provides Xstream software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) capabilities and best-in-class virtual private network (VPN) enhancements. Sophos Firewall is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which is capable of integrating Sophos’ entire portfolio of products, services and threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. Users can easily managed it in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, set and manage policies, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.



The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products rated by their customers. Only vendors with at least 20 eligible reviews from end users of companies with more than $50 million in revenue during the specified 18-month submission period are included.



A complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls report is available at https://www.sophos.com/en-us/whitepaper/customers-choice-for-network-firewalls.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

