DIRTT Releases Q1 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this news release is presented in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.



First Quarter 2022

Revenue of $38.3 million

Gross profit margin of 8.6%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 1 of 17.7%

of 17.7% Net loss of $23.0 million

Net loss margin of (60.2%)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($12.0) million

of ($12.0) million Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of (31.2%)

of (31.2%) Unrestricted cash balance of $38.9 million

Note: (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Management Commentary

“First quarter revenue was at the low end of our estimates but was an increase of 30% over the same period in 2021 and we believe mark a shift in activity levels as the pandemic moves to endemic with the easing of health restrictions across North America,” said Geoff Krause, CFO and co-interim CEO. “While the beginning of the year temporarily sent many employees back to their home offices and delayed return dates, we experienced a strong uptick in activity that began to translate into orders in March. Approximately 46% of our first quarter revenues were generated in March and we have seen improved sales activity continue into the second quarter. March marked the highest revenue month since October of 2020 and the second highest revenue month since the beginning of the pandemic. Our twelve-month forward pipeline, including leads, increased by 5% to $318 million from $302 million at January 1, 2022.”

“In early April, we completed our final shift at the Phoenix Facility and commenced decommissioning activities,” said Jeffrey Calkins, COO and co-interim CEO. “While this closure temporarily impacted labor capacity in April as a result of hiring challenges in Savannah, we are actively focused on increasing staff levels at Savannah and Calgary required to expand aluminum manufacturing at those facilities to support the activity levels that we are seeing build and to meet our delivery timeline commitments.”

“We expected high cash usage in the first quarter,” added Mr. Krause, “driven by the slow start to the quarter which resulted in working capital build combined with one-time restructuring costs and professional fees associated with the contested director elections. Full year revenue guidance is consistent with improvements in cash usage as 2022 progresses as a result of sequential improvements in revenues and a lower fixed cost base, approaching monthly cashflow breakeven in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.”

Mr. Krause concluded, “As an organization, we are relieved to have the proxy fight behind us and enthusiastically welcome our new board of directors. It is with the unwavering belief in the opportunity for DIRTT, in our employees who have repeatedly demonstrated extraordinary resilience and loyalty for our company and in our partners with whom we are grateful to work with every day, that Jeff Calkins and I assumed the role of co-CEO during this interim period. We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Metcalf to interim CFO, effective May 9th, 2022, to enable me to better focus on my new responsibilities working alongside Jeff Calkins.”

Ken Sanders commented, “We have been humbled by the support from the employees and partners during the early stages of the transition to the new board of directors. The board of directors is grateful for the commitment and leadership of Geoff Krause and Jeff Calkins who stepped up to the role of co-interim CEO and, along with the rest of our very talented leadership team are providing strategic insight and strong guidance for developing the path forward for the organization. The CEO search process has been immediately prioritized and we have picked up and accelerated the Company’s search process already underway. We anticipate being able to welcome a new CEO by mid-year.”

“In our early observations, we strongly believe that together with our leadership, our re-energized employees and our partners, we can unlock meaningful value for shareholders, customers and other stakeholders under the stewardship of the new board. We have confidence in the financial guidance provided previously by the organization and believe the second quarter revenue range between $43M - $47M and full year revenue range between $175M - $185M are achievable” Mr. Sanders continued. “On behalf of the board of directors, we are enthusiastically looking forward to leveraging our industry experience to be of service to DIRTT in promoting its growth and financial performance as a public company.”

First Quarter Financial Review

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $38.3 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 30% from $29.5 million for the period ended March 31, 2021. While the resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant at the beginning of the year temporarily sent many employees back to their home offices and delayed return dates, DIRTT and its partners experienced an uptick in planning activity and opportunities growth which began to translate into orders in March 2022.

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $3.3 million or 8.6% of revenue, a decrease of $0.1 million or 2% from $3.4 million or 11.4% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in gross profit margin largely reflects significant inflationary increases in the realized cost of materials, transportation and packaging partially offset by improved labor utilization and fixed cost leverage on higher revenues. Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 also included $1.1 million of accelerated depreciation and amortization arising from a change in useful life of assets.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $6.8 million or 17.7%, respectively, a decrease from $7.2 million or 24.3%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to the reasons described above.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increases were largely related to an increase of $0.4 million in travel, meals and entertainment expenses as business activity has increased and restrictions on travel have eased, a $0.3 million increase in commissions due to higher sales volumes and increased facilities costs related to the Dallas DXC which opened in the third quarter of 2021, offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits costs.

General and administrative expenses increased $0.8 million to $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase reflects $1.5 million of incremental professional fees associated with the contested director elections offset by a $0.7 million decrease in salaries and benefits costs.

Operations support expenses increased by $0.2 million from $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due to lower costs capitalized to internal projects with the completion of the Rock Hill manufacturing facility and Dallas DXC.

Technology and development expenses increased by $0.2 million to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily related to a decrease in capitalized software development costs.

During the quarter we incurred $3.7 million in reorganization costs associated with salaried workforce reductions and initial costs associated with the closure of the Phoenix Facility. Overall one-time costs were initially estimated to be $5 million, we now anticipate a further $4.4 million of reorganization costs in the second quarter, as the Company incurred a $3.1 million charge for incremental insurance on change of control of the board on April 26, 2022.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $23.0 million compared to $12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The higher net loss is primarily the result of a $0.1 million decrease in gross profit, a $5.6 million increase in operating expenses including $3.7 million of reorganization expenses and $1.5 million of incremental professional fees as described previously, a $0.8 million increase in interest expense, a $0.6 million increase in foreign exchange loss and a $3.5 million decrease in government subsidies.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was a $12.0 million loss or (31.2)%, a decline of $0.6 million from a $11.4 million loss or (38.6)% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for the above noted reasons.

Statement of Operations

(Unaudited – Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product revenue 37,451 28,542 Service revenue 835 923 Total revenue 38,286 29,465 Product cost of sales 34,607 23,551 Costs of under-utilized capacity - 1,756 Service cost of sales 392 788 Total cost of sales 34,999 26,095 Gross profit 3,287 3,370 Expenses Sales and marketing 7,228 6,670 General and administrative 7,993 7,241 Operations support 2,498 2,297 Technology and development 2,140 1,935 Stock-based compensation 1,302 1,094 Reorganization 3,692 - Total operating expenses 24,853 19,237 Operating loss (21,566 ) (15,867 ) Government subsidies 575 4,068 Foreign exchange loss (732 ) (180 ) Interest income 11 19 Interest expense (1,330 ) (500 ) (1,476 ) 3,407 Loss before tax (23,042 ) (12,460 ) Income taxes Deferred tax expense - 39 - 39 Net loss (23,042 ) (12,499 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.27 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic and Diluted 85,451 84,681





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These GAAP financial statements include non-cash charges and other charges and benefits that we believe are unusual or infrequent in nature or that we believe may make comparisons to our prior or future performance difficult.

As a result, we also provide financial information in this news release that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its review and evaluation of the financial performance of the Company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures also provide additional insight to investors and securities analysts as supplemental information to our GAAP results and as a basis to compare our financial performance period over period and to compare our financial performance with that of other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of our core operating results from period to period and to other companies by removing the effects of our capital structure (net interest income on cash deposits, interest expense on outstanding debt and debt facilities, or foreign exchange movements), asset base (depreciation and amortization), the impact of under-utilized capacity on gross profit, tax consequences, reorganization expense and stock-based compensation. We remove the impact of all foreign exchange from Adjusted EBITDA. Foreign exchange gains and losses can vary significantly period-to-period due to the impact of changes in the U.S. and Canadian dollar exchange rates on foreign currency denominated monetary items on the balance sheet and are not reflective of the underlying operations of the Company. We remove the impact of under-utilized capacity from gross profit, and fixed production overheads are allocated to inventory on the basis of normal capacity of the production facilities. In periods where production levels are abnormally low, unallocated overheads are recognized as an expense in the period in which they are incurred. In addition, management bases certain forward-looking estimates and budgets on non-GAAP financial measures, primarily Adjusted EBITDA.

Government subsidies, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, reorganization expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment expenses are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because management considers them to be outside of the Company’s core operating results, even though some of those receipts and expenses may recur, and because management believes that each of these items can distort the trends associated with the Company’s ongoing performance. We believe that excluding these receipts and expenses provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of the business operations, enhances consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not, or future periods that may not, include such items, and facilitates comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this news release, and a description of the calculation for each measure is included.

Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit before deductions for costs of under-utilized capacity, depreciation, and amortization Adjusted Gross Profit Margin Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue EBITDA Net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA adjusted to remove foreign exchange gains or losses; impairment expenses; reorganization expenses; stock-based compensation expense; government subsidies; and any other non-core gains or losses Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue

You should carefully evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures, the adjustments included in them, and the reasons we consider them appropriate for analysis supplemental to our GAAP information. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider any of these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. You should also be aware that we may recognize income or incur expenses in the future that are the same as, or similar to some of the adjustments in these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

(Unaudited Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Net loss for the period (23,042 ) (12,499 ) Add back (deduct): Interest Expense 1,330 500 Interest Income (11 ) (19 ) Income Tax Expense - 39 Depreciation and Amortization 4,622 3,402 EBITDA (17,101 ) (8,577 ) Foreign Exchange Losses 732 180 Stock-Based Compensation 1,302 1,094 Government Subsidies (575 ) (4,068 ) Reorganization Expense 3,692 - Adjusted EBITDA (11,950 ) (11,371 ) Net Loss Margin(1) (60.2 )% (42.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (31.2 )% (38.6 )%

(1) Net loss divided by revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 of Adjusted Gross Profit to our gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

(Unaudited Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Gross profit 3,287 3,370 Gross profit margin 8.6 % 11.4 % Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,472 2,029 Add: Costs of under-utilized capacity - 1,756 Adjusted Gross Profit 6,759 7,155 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 17.7 % 24.3 %

