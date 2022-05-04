Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2022 on May 4, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



The Company reported net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 of $24.0 million, or $1.20 per share, on revenue of $197.9 million. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $23.2 million, or $1.16 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, on revenues of $198.4 million. Net income from continuing operations includes $13.9 million of “Other income” primarily related to favorable foreign exchange rate changes during the quarter totaling $5.6 million and both realized and unrealized gains of $8.2 million on the value of our stock holdings in Select Energy Services.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $53.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 32% compared to $40.1 million in fourth quarter 2021. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our positive first quarter results showcase the strength of our brands, their leaders, and teams as well as our continued execution of last year’s transformation initiatives. These efforts narrowed our operational focus to businesses with strong market positions, particularly in our Rentals segment, and enabled us to significantly reduce our cost structure, which has had a meaningful impact on margin expansion in these times of labor and supply chain costs inflation. We remain encouraged by our prospects for near-term and longer-term market opportunities and will continue to increase pricing as market capacity is absorbed, while remaining disciplined in our capital expenditure and market participation decisions.”

“The strategic transformation resulting from our Business Unit Review in 2021 weighted our product offerings toward businesses critical to our customer’s oil and gas operations. These businesses have limited competition with the three largest global oilfield service companies; require deep technical expertise, specifically in premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly rentals; and have strong cash flow generating capacity as was delivered in our first quarter results.”

First Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $38.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 12% compared to revenue of $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by both increased utilization and pricing in our Rentals Segment. Our premium drill pipe and downhole assemblies businesses benefited from increased customer demand and a tightening of the tool rental market where the most desirable assets within our substantial tool inventories were near full utilization.

U.S. offshore revenue was $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 17% compared to revenue of $52.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore results were positively impacted by increased activity and pricing for both our premium drill pipe and hydraulic workover and snubbing businesses. We look forward to increased activity levels where we have the capacity for the highly specialized equipment required for deep water drilling and completion applications.

International revenue was $98.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12% compared to revenue of $111.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. International results were negatively impacted by the completion of a project in Brazil and generally lower levels of activity in certain key geographies. We continue to assess our international footprint and will be focusing our efforts on servicing those markets where we can generate a competitive return and support longstanding customer relationships.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $88.8 million, a 7% increase compared to revenue of $82.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million contributed 75% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including Corporate costs. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 9) within Rentals was 56% benefiting from increasing pricing and higher utilization.

The Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $109.2 million, a 6% decrease compared to revenue of $115.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $16.5 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15%. Although revenues were lower sequentially, our margins increased primarily due to the revenue mix in our hydraulic workover and snubbing business, with higher margin service revenue replacing mobilization revenue and pass-through work with lower margins. Also, the strategic shift of our more labor-intensive service businesses to U.S. offshore and International operations reduces our exposure to the most significant wage inflation pressures in this segment given our lower U.S. Land headcount.

Both segments are experiencing supply chain tightness and inflation, particularly for raw materials associated with downhole completion and drilling bottom hole accessory components. This primarily impacts our ability to bring new tools to market in late 2022 and beyond as we experience long delivery lead times and increased pricing for capital expenditures.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $439.1 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $84.4 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. The Board of Directors continues to evaluate optimal uses of cash on hand, including potential returns of capital to shareholders.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets during the quarter were $13.4 million. Additionally, at March 31, 2022, the Company owned 3.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

First quarter capital expenditures were $11.3 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2022 to be approximately $75 million with substantially all of the remaining spend occurring in the second and third quarters. Approximately 65% of total 2022 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, over 60% will be invested in the Rentals segment.

Engagement of Strategic Advisor

The Company has engaged Evercore to review potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

The Board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review, nor has it made any decisions related to any further actions or potential strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 2779221. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 2779221. The call will be available for replay until June 3, 2022 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 through 11 of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q filed on May 4, 2022 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021(1) Revenues $ 197,930 $ 198,436 $ 151,771 Cost of revenues 112,380 125,099 97,810 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,085 61,603 48,388 General and administrative expenses 32,018 33,158 29,490 Restructuring expenses 1,555 2,419 9,653 Other (gains) and losses, net 1,147 17,459 (169 ) Income (loss) from operations 16,745 (41,302 ) (33,401 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 1,179 937 414 Reorganization items, net - - 335,560 Other income (expense) 13,947 (629 ) (4,950 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 31,871 (40,994 ) 297,623 Income tax benefit (expense) (7,884 ) 17,748 (55,718 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 23,987 (23,246 ) 241,905 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 1,739 (6,102 ) (9,758 ) Net income (loss) $ 25,726 $ (29,348 ) $ 232,147 Income (loss) per share -basic Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.20 $ (1.16 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.09 (0.31 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.29 $ (1.47 ) Income (loss) per share - diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.20 $ (1.16 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.08 (0.31 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.28 $ (1.47 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 19,999 19,999 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 20,056 19,999

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,511 $ 314,974 Accounts receivable, net 197,602 182,432 Income taxes receivable 5,578 5,099 Prepaid expenses 16,037 15,861 Inventory 59,830 60,603 Investment in equity securities 26,605 25,735 Other current assets 5,748 6,701 Assets held for sale 28,491 37,528 Total current assets 699,402 648,933 Property, plant and equipment, net 331,499 356,274 Notes receivable 61,566 60,588 Restricted cash 79,561 79,561 Other long-term assets, net 52,331 54,152 Total assets $ 1,224,359 $ 1,199,508 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,573 $ 43,080 Accrued expenses 107,027 108,610 Income taxes payable 12,990 8,272 Liabilities held for sale 3,678 5,607 Total current liabilities 167,268 165,569 Decommissioning liabilities 193,041 190,380 Deferred income taxes 9,725 12,441 Other long-term liabilities 86,281 89,385 Total Liabilities 456,315 457,775 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 768,044 741,733 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,224,359 $ 1,199,508





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021(1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 25,726 $ 232,147 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,085 63,304 Reorganization items, net - (354,279 ) Other non-cash items (17,251 ) 43,840 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (7,470 ) 41,772 Net cash from operating activities 35,090 26,784 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (11,297 ) (7,154 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 13,379 7,923 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 7,365 - Net cash from investing activities 9,447 769 Cash flows from financing activities Other - (1,934 ) Net cash from financing activities - (1,934 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - 311 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44,537 25,930 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 394,535 268,184 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 439,072 $ 294,114

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 U.S. land Rentals $ 33,962 $ 29,907 $ 16,026 Well Services 4,548 4,588 5,505 Total U.S. land 38,510 34,495 21,531 U.S. offshore Rentals 32,753 27,356 28,599 Well Services 28,321 24,661 26,792 Total U.S. offshore 61,074 52,017 55,391 International Rentals 22,041 25,530 16,162 Well Services 76,305 86,394 58,687 Total International 98,346 111,924 74,849 Total Revenues $ 197,930 $ 198,436 $ 151,771





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Revenues Rentals $ 88,756 $ 82,793 $ 60,787 Well Services 109,174 115,643 90,984 Corporate and other - - - Total Revenues $ 197,930 $ 198,436 $ 151,771 Income (Loss) from Operations Rentals $ 28,785 $ 2,311 $ (180 ) Well Services 4,135 (25,560 ) (10,898 ) Corporate and other (16,175 ) (18,053 ) (22,323 ) Total Income (Loss) from Operations $ 16,745 $ (41,302 ) $ (33,401 ) Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 49,774 $ 44,179 $ 32,149 Well Services 16,502 9,511 3,931 Corporate and other (13,252 ) (13,581 ) (11,440 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,024 $ 40,109 $ 24,640 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 56 % 53 % 53 % Well Services 15 % 8 % 4 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA 27 % 20 % 16 %

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 23,987 $ (23,246 ) $ 241,905 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,085 61,603 48,388 Interest income, net (1,179 ) (937 ) (414 ) Income taxes 7,884 (17,748 ) 55,718 Reorganization items, net - - (335,560 ) Restructuring expenses 1,555 2,419 9,653 Other (gains) and losses, net (2) 1,147 17,459 (169 ) Other (income) expense (13,947 ) 629 4,950 Other adjustments (3) (508 ) (70 ) 169 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,024 $ 40,109 $ 24,640

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(2) Other gains and losses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.2 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.3 million related to our Rentals segment. Other gains and losses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets.

(3) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Income (loss) from operations $ 28,785 $ 4,135 $ (16,175 ) $ 16,745 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,989 11,728 1,368 34,085 Restructuring expenses - - 1,555 1,555 Other gains and losses (1) - 639 - 639 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,774 $ 16,502 $ (13,252 ) $ 53,024 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Income (loss) from operations $ 2,311 $ (25,560 ) $ (18,053 ) $ (41,302 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 40,467 19,083 2,053 61,603 Restructuring expenses - - 2,419 2,419 Other gains and losses and other adjustments (1)(2) 1,401 15,988 - 17,389 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,179 $ 9,511 $ (13,581 ) $ 40,109 Three months ended March 31, 2021 (3) Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Income (loss) from operations $ (180 ) $ (10,898 ) $ (22,323 ) $ (33,401 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 32,329 14,829 1,230 48,388 Restructuring expenses 9,653 9,653 Other gains and losses (1) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,149 $ 3,931 $ (11,440 ) $ 24,640

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.

(1) Other gains and losses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.2 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.3 million related to our Rentals segment. Other gains and losses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets.

(2) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

(3) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Wendell York, VP – IR, Corporate Development & Treasury

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900

Houston, TX 77002

Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200