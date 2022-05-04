Jason Momoa’s Mananalu Goes Plastic Negative and Fights Ocean Plastic with rePurpose Global

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rePurpose Global, the world’s leading plastic action platform, announced their partnership with Mananalu, actor and environmental activist Jason Momoa’s drinking water company. This innovative collaboration will fund the removal of ocean-bound plastic from Indonesia’s vulnerable coastal communities, support local waste workers, and qualify Mananalu as a Certified Plastic Negative brand.

Mananalu’s mission is to reduce the devastating impact of plastic waste on the environment and provide an alternative to single-use plastic water bottles, particularly for consumers on-the-go. In addition to using infinitely recyclable aluminum cans that produce no plastic waste, the company has taken its impact one step further and partnered with rePurpose Global to remove the equivalent of one plastic bottle from nature for every can sold.

rePurpose’s Plastic Negative Certification is awarded to brands with ambitious plastic reduction commitments within their supply chains, and who enable the elimination of at least twice as much plastic waste from nature as their own plastic footprint. Specifically, Mananalu funds the recovery and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste through rePurpose’s Laut Yang Tenang Project in Bekasi, Indonesia, where garbage is rescued and processed from dumpsites, rivers, households, and other locations within 50 kilometers of the coastline.

This partnership not only creates a positive social impact by enabling the expansion of waste collection in coastal communities highly impacted by plastic pollution, but also supports a crucial income stream for over 200 waste workers, many of whom were previously marginalized by the informal sector.

"The U.S. is the world’s largest market for plastic water bottles, with statistics showing that Americans purchase around 50 billion of them every year.” said Peter Wang Hjemdahl, Chief Advocacy Officer and Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. "Progress is never perfect and there is no silver bullet solution to the ocean plastic crisis, but we are so glad that Jason Momoa and the Mananalu team decided to take action and join our movement.”

To amplify Mananalu’s mission, Jason Momoa launched a social media campaign on Earth Day this year to ‘unplastic our planet’. His call-to-action, under the hashtag #makewaves and #imwithmomoa, urged consumers and corporations to make changes, big or small, and switch to plastic-free alternatives. To date, the campaign has gained over 60 million impressions, and attracted dozens of other influencers and celebrities to participate.

David Cuthbert, CEO of Mananalu said, “Single-use plastic is bad for people and the planet. By partnering with rePurpose Global, we don't just offer an alternative, but actively remove plastic from the environment. That's impact. That's change. That’s what we are a part of.”

Learn more about Mananalu’s partnership with rePurpose Global on this page. A video tour of rePurpose Global’s impact project in Indonesia is available here.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to reducing waste, reviving lives, and restoring nature’s balance. Through its comprehensive ecosystem of solutions across the value chain, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint, while empowering innovators on the cutting edge of advancing a circular economy.

To date, rePurpose has been creating change in partnership with hundreds of companies across 26 countries, such as Clorox, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Google, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization is removing over 14 million pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impact the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide.





