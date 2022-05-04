Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Rep. Bobby Scott Tour Newport News Shipbuilding’s Apprentice School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) hosted Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., Monday for a tour of The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding. Funded by HII to train and develop the next generation of shipbuilders, The Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs.



“The Apprentice School is a model program for workforce development,” said Xavier Beale, vice president of Human Resources and Trades for Newport News Shipbuilding. “Our apprentices complete a rigorous program of course work and shipbuilding training while working in the shipyard to ensure we deliver capable, reliable ships for the fleet.”



Beale and The Apprentice School Director of Education Latitia McCane led the tour through training demonstrations and classrooms where Walsh and Scott were able to interact with trainers and apprentices, including first-day students.

“The Apprentice School is a model of how successful partnerships, scaling up apprenticeships, and upskilling can create a stronger, more prepared workforce of the 21st century,” Walsh said.

Scott highlighted The Apprentice School’s role in equipping students with the skills they need to be successful in the workforce. “The Apprentice School is not only delivering on that goal, but is a national example of how to prepare workers for high-demand jobs,” Scott said. “For more than a century, The Apprentice School has prepared students to work at Newport News Shipyard. As a result, thousands of workers have the tools they need to access a rewarding career.”

Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, The Apprentice School is certified to offer associate’s degrees of applied science in maritime technology in 26 educational programs. Through partnerships with Thomas Nelson Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, The Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering. For more information, visit: www.as.edu.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

