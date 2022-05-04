Don't Forget the Flowers This Mother's Day

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sending flowers is one of the easiest ways to put a smile on mum's face this Mother's Day, says Amazing Graze Flowers, who offers same-day flower delivery in Melbourne. From bright bunches featuring chrysanthemums, roses, hydrangeas, snapdragons and more, to native bouquets, roses and lilies, Amazing Graze Flowers has something for everyone.

Even if someone doesn't know their mum's favourite flower varieties, Amazing Graze Flowers explains that knowing her personality makes it simple to choose a stunning bunch sure to make mum feel special. Amazing Graze Flowers has a specific Mother's Day category on their website, making it even easier to order the perfect arrangement.

Stand-out options for mum this Mother's Day from Amazing Graze Flowers include a native flower bunch featuring a distinctive mix of Australian wildflowers and natives. A bunch of sunflowers will surely brighten anyone's day with vibrant yellows, while a bunch of elegant premium tulips is perfect for any occasion. Browse the Mother's Day collection online, where bouquets showcase premium flower varieties in a range of beautiful colours, such as shades of pink, creams and whites.

Amazing Graze Flowers explains that indoor plant varieties such as monsteras and devil's ivy also make a surprising and unique option sure to impress mum. Additionally, everlasting arrangements made of dried flowers and foliage are also a great choice.

Amazing Graze Flowers offers limited-edition Mother's Day cookies available from May 7 to May 9. These sweet vanilla-flavoured cookies feature fun messages for mum like 'Thankful, grateful, blessed', 'Queen' and 'I got it from my mama'. Cookies can be ordered in 6- or 12-piece packs. Other options to add-on to mum's flower delivery include soy candles, chocolate brownies, doughnuts, croissants, chocolates, beautifully designed greeting cards and more.

To ensure delivery in time for Mother's Day, visit Amazing Graze Flowers online today and place an order for flower delivery Melbourne-wide.

