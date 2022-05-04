Real Salt Lake - Arizona (RSL AZ), One of Arizona's Leading Youth Soccer Clubs, Announced Today a Partnership With Earnhardt Auto Centers

PHOENIX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Auto Centers, one of the Nation's top 20 ranked dealer groups despite being solely AZ-based, will serve as the club's Exclusive Automotive Partner and Official Jersey Sponsor starting with the 2022-23 season.

This partnership brings together two Phoenix-based organizations that are committed to the growth and development of soccer in the Phoenix community.

"We are so thrilled to grow our grass-roots efforts in supporting RSL-AZ; the largest youth soccer club in Arizona," says Nature Bradshaw, Director of Media & Promotions. "Earnhardt is a locally owned and family operated company [for over 70 years] that endeavors to support our local communities."

As part of the partnership, Earnhardt Auto Centers will be the front-of-jersey sponsor on all RSL-AZ home and away kits. Earnhardt Auto Centers will also have a presence at RSL-AZ events throughout the year.

"At our club, we want to focus on community and within the first minutes of meeting the team at Earnhardt Automotive Group, we knew we found a partner that shared the same values as us. The values of the Earnhardt family and their late patriarch Tex Earnhardt," said RSL AZ Executive Director, Brent Erwin. "They care for the state of Arizona and have a strong desire to serve the community. We are proud to represent the entire Earnhardt Automotive Group family while our teams will compete across the state. RSL AZ will carry with us the same care for others and humility that is synonymous with the Earnhardt name."

RSL-AZ families and Earnhardt Auto Center employees will benefit from this partnership as Earnhardt Auto Center employees will receive a registration credit with RSL-AZ for any level of play.

RSL-AZ families will become a part of No Bull VIP; a program designed to make buying, leasing and servicing a vehicle a truly "No Bull" experience. By May 15, 2022, families will be able to visit and utilize a special website: RSL.NoBullVIP.com to register for benefits when they need sales or service assistance at an Earnhardt facility. Additionally, Earnhardt will work with RSL to grow our community impact in creating forthcoming programs for things like registration or even scholastic scholarships.

About RSL-AZ

RSL-AZ is the only youth soccer club in Arizona with a direct pathway to Major League Soccer. Its teams compete from the highest levels of soccer in the U.S. down to recreational leagues. Equally important to our mission of developing talent is our mission to develop compassionate and educated men and women. We will provide the necessary social experiences for them to succeed off the field. We will instill in our young men and women a "Giver" mentality that puts service, whether to your team, club, family, or community, ahead of oneself.

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Earnhardt Auto Centers has been a family auto dealer in the Valley since our founder, Tex Earnhardt, opened his first dealership back in 1951. With 17 convenient locations across and around Phoenix, AZ, Earnhardt Auto Centers continues to be the premier destination for all things automotive.

Learn more about Earnhardt Auto Centers at NoBull.com.

Media Contact:

Earnhardt Marketing

press@earnhardt.com

Related Images











Image 1: Real Salt Lake - Arizona Logo





Earnhardt Auto Centers custom sponsorship logo (left) displayed with Real Salt Lake - Arizona (RSL AZ) youth soccer club logo.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment