CMC Materials Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Record Company Revenue of $324.1 Million, 11.6% Higher than Last Year and 2.2% Higher Sequentially

Electronic Materials Segment Revenue of $274.5 Million, 13.2% Higher than Last Year and 2.6% Higher Sequentially

Net Income of $34.6 Million; Adjusted Net Income of $56.4 Million, 11.1% Higher Than Last Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3 Million, 13.6% Higher Than Last Year

AURORA, Ill., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased to report strong results for our second fiscal quarter, which represents our sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue, driven by continued robust demand for our Electronic Materials offerings and improving demand for our Performance Materials solutions,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials. “I am appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the CMC Materials team, who continue to successfully navigate global supply chain complexities and meet global customer demand in full and on time, while maintaining strong profitability. Looking ahead to the remainder of the fiscal year, we remain on track to deliver against our financial targets and are reiterating our expectation for Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $355 million to $385 million.”

Regarding the company’s previously announced pending transaction with Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), under which Entegris will acquire the company in a cash and stock transaction (“Entegris Transaction”), Mr. Li stated, “On March 3, 2022, our stockholders voted to approve the merger agreement for the Entegris Transaction. We continue to work through integration planning activities with the Entegris team to create an industry-leading electronic materials provider.”

Key Financial Information for the Second Quarter

Revenue was $324.1 million, 11.6% higher than the same quarter last year with an increase of 13.2% in Electronic Materials and 3.4% in Performance Materials. Revenue was up 2.2% sequentially, driven by both volume and price.



Gross margin was 39.6% versus 42.6% in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin 1 was 40.8%, versus 43.3% in the prior year. This decline was primarily due to the exit of the wood treatment business and an increase in the cost of a key raw material in the pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) business.

was 40.8%, versus 43.3% in the prior year.

Net income was $34.6 million compared to a net loss of $149.8 million in the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company recorded $12.2 million in transaction expenses related to the Entegris Transaction. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the company recorded $208.2 million of non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment charges for the PIM and wood treatment businesses.



Adjusted net income 1 was $56.4 million, 11.1% higher compared to the prior year driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Benefits from the company’s previously announced Future Forward cost optimization program resulted in a 10.5% year-over-year decline in adjusted operating expenses 1 . The company remains committed to continued investment in product development, operations, and quality across its businesses.

was $56.4 million, 11.1% higher compared to the prior year driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Diluted EPS was $1.19 compared to loss per diluted share of $5.13 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.94, 13.5% higher compared to the same quarter last year.



Adjusted EBITDA1 was $96.3 million, 13.6% higher compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the quarter was 29.7%, compared to 29.2% in the same quarter last year due to higher revenue and lower adjusted operating expenses.



1Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $274.5 million, 13.2% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year due to growth across all businesses in the segment. Sequentially, revenue was 2.6% higher driven by growth in CMP pads and electronic chemicals, while CMP slurries revenue was approximately flat.

CMP slurries increased 4.5% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2021 due to a continued healthy semiconductor environment and strong demand from both logic and memory customers.

CMP pads increased 20.5% year-over-year due to robust market growth and new position wins.

Electronic chemicals increased 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year driven by strong customer demand.



Adjusted EBITDA was $94.0 million, or 34.2% of revenue, compared to $81.3 million, or 33.5% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 increase was due to the benefit from higher revenue from all businesses in the segment. Global price increases implemented during fiscal year 2022 largely offset the higher costs for raw materials, freight and logistics in the second fiscal quarter.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $49.6 million for the quarter, 3.4% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year as higher revenue in the PIM business more than offset the impact of the exit of the wood treatment business. Revenue was essentially flat sequentially.

PIM revenue increased 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year, and 14.1% sequentially. The PIM business reached its highest quarter revenue since the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and benefited from stronger customer demand, including the ramp of new domestic and international orders.

The PIM business continues to execute against its strategic initiatives by pursuing new customer opportunities and achieving additional R&D progress to drive profitability improvement.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company successfully completed its exit of the wood treatment business.



Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million, or 28.0% of revenue1, compared to $18.8 million, or 39.1% of revenue1, in the same quarter last year. The Adjusted EBITDA decline was primarily the result of the exit of the wood treatment business and an increase in the cost of a key raw material in the PIM business.

Please refer to the financial table below titled “Segment Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA” for more information.

Current Financial Guidance

The company currently expects Electronic Materials revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be up low single digits compared to revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Primarily because the company completed its exit of the wood treatment business in the second quarter of 2022, Performance Materials revenue is expected to be down approximately 20% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the wood treatment business, Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up low single digits sequentially.

Company revenue is expected to be approximately flat sequentially. Excluding the wood treatment business, company revenue is expected to be up low single digits sequentially.

The company is reiterating full fiscal year 2022 guidance, which includes Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $355 million to $385 million, depreciation and amortization to be between $50 million to $55 million, interest expense to be between $38 million to $40 million, tax rate to be between 20% to 23%, and capital spending to be between $60 million to $80 million.

The company’s outlook includes its completed exit of the wood treatment business, which is expected to negatively impact Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $36 million compared to fiscal 2021. The company expects to generally offset this impact with organic growth as well as with the initial impact of the Future Forward program.

Additionally, for fiscal year 2022, the global pricing actions taken are expected to largely offset the increased costs for raw materials, freight and logistics. The company continues to evaluate further pricing actions to mitigate additional inflationary headwinds as needed.

For additional details on the company’s exit of the wood treatment business, please refer to the company’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 earnings slides and remarks document, which can be accessed here , or by visiting the Investor Relations Quarterly Results section of the company’s website.

Future Forward Strategic Cost Optimization Program

The Future Forward program is proceeding as planned, and the company continues to expect the program to drive savings of approximately $15 million in fiscal year 2022, which should be a direct benefit to the company’s Adjusted EBITDA, and ongoing annualized savings in the range of $20 million-$25 million by approximately the end of fiscal 2023.

Entegris Transaction

Please refer to www.EntegrisCMCTransaction.com for more information about the Entegris Transaction.

Conference Call

In light of the Entegris Transaction, the company has not scheduled a conference call to discuss its quarterly financial results.

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Revenue $ 324,127 $ 317,046 $ 290,528 $ 641,173 $ 578,391 Cost of sales 195,904 191,210 166,782 387,114 331,741 Gross profit 128,223 125,836 123,746 254,059 246,650 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 12,337 13,328 12,925 25,665 25,353 Selling, general and administrative 47,111 56,483 58,538 103,594 114,458 Impairment charges — 9,435 208,221 9,435 215,568 Entegris Transaction-related expenses 12,243 6,050 — 18,293 — Total operating expenses 71,691 85,296 279,684 156,987 355,379 Operating income (loss) 56,532 40,540 (155,938 ) 97,072 (108,729 ) Interest expense, net 9,537 9,743 9,495 19,280 19,080 Other (expense) income, net (1,445 ) (152 ) (484 ) (1,597 ) 968 Income (loss) before income taxes 45,550 30,645 (165,917 ) 76,195 (126,841 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,979 3,217 (16,109 ) 14,196 (8,563 ) Net income (loss) $ 34,571 $ 27,428 $ (149,808 ) $ 61,999 $ (118,278 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ (5.13 ) $ 2.17 $ (4.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.19 $ 0.95 $ (5.13 ) $ 2.14 $ (4.06 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 28,609 28,451 29,210 28,526 29,164 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 28,999 28,821 29,210 28,909 29,164





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,685 $ 185,979 Accounts receivable, net 169,345 150,099 Inventories 184,730 173,464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,460 25,439 Total current assets 627,220 534,981 Property, plant and equipment, net 346,344 354,771 Other long-term assets 1,227,042 1,261,133 Total assets $ 2,200,606 $ 2,150,885 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,540 $ 52,748 Current portion of long-term debt 10,650 13,313 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 132,738 139,797 Total current liabilities 198,928 205,858 Long-term debt, net of current portion 899,153 903,031 Other long-term liabilities 158,444 163,059 Total liabilities 1,256,525 1,271,948 Stockholders' equity 944,081 878,937 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,200,606 $ 2,150,885





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,207 $ 123,508 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,310 ) (21,119 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 10 363 Net cash used in investing activities (23,300 ) (20,756 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (26,524 ) (26,115 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 16,834 10,279 Repurchases of common stock under Share Repurchase Program (10,600 ) (10,002 ) Repurchases of common stock withheld for taxes (3,724 ) (5,436 ) Repayment of long-term debt (7,987 ) (5,325 ) Other financing activities (264 ) (72 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,265 ) (36,671 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,936 ) 1,401 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 51,706 67,482 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 185,979 257,354 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 237,685 $ 324,836





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

SEGMENT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment Revenue: Electronic Materials: CMP slurries $ 146,540 $ 140,194 $ 292,681 $ 274,915 Electronic chemicals 95,111 80,098 186,250 160,104 CMP pads 26,815 22,255 50,854 44,326 Materials technologies 6,045 — 12,377 — Total Electronic Materials 274,511 242,547 542,162 479,345 Performance Materials: PIM 30,394 25,987 57,029 51,894 Wood treatment 10,907 15,546 25,865 32,869 QED 8,315 6,448 16,117 14,283 Total Performance Materials 49,616 47,981 99,011 99,046 Consolidated Revenue $ 324,127 $ 290,528 $ 641,173 $ 578,391 Segment adjusted EBITDA: Electronic Materials $ 93,957 $ 81,315 $ 182,039 $ 162,071 Performance Materials 13,901 18,750 28,902 41,725 Unallocated corporate expenses (11,542 ) (15,261 ) (22,738 ) (27,436 ) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 96,316 $ 84,804 $ 188,203 $ 176,360





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 34,571 $ 1.19 $ (149,808 ) $ (5.13 ) $ 61,999 $ 2.14 $ (118,278 ) $ (4.06 ) Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 19,618 0.68 19,695 0.67 39,263 1.36 39,896 1.35 Entegris Transaction-related expenses 12,243 0.42 — — 18,293 0.63 — — Impairment charges — — 208,221 7.02 9,435 0.33 215,568 7.27 Future Forward-related expenses 45 — — — 3,024 0.10 — — Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 219 0.01 46 — 245 0.01 72 — Costs related to Pandemic, net of grants received — — (421 ) (0.01 ) — — 841 0.03 Acquisition and integration-related expenses (540 ) (0.02 ) 2,167 0.07 (233 ) (0.01 ) 4,536 0.15 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of recoveries (3,500 ) (0.12 ) (1,076 ) (0.04 ) (3,500 ) (0.12 ) (1,076 ) (0.04 ) Tax effect on adjustments to net income1 (6,291 ) (0.22 ) (28,109 ) (0.95 ) (12,789 ) (0.44 ) (34,057 ) (1.15 ) Adjustment for the dilutive impact of securities — 0.08 — 0.08 Adjusted net income $ 56,365 $ 1.94 $ 50,715 $ 1.71 $ 115,737 $ 4.00 $ 107,502 $ 3.63 Diluted common shares outstanding 28,999 29,210 28,909 29,164 Effect of dilutive securities — 444 — 458 Adjusted diluted common shares outstanding 28,999 29,654 28,909 29,622





Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 324,127 $ 290,528 $ 641,173 $ 578,391 Cost of sales 195,904 166,782 387,114 331,741 Gross profit $ 128,223 $ 123,746 $ 254,059 $ 246,650 Gross margin 39.6 % 42.6 % 39.6 % 42.6 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 3,762 3,130 7,525 6,362 Future Forward-related expenses 2 — 971 — Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 219 46 245 72 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of recoveries — (1,076 ) — (1,076 ) Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received — 8 — 1,184 Adjusted gross profit $ 132,206 $ 125,854 $ 262,800 $ 253,192 Adjusted gross margin 40.8 % 43.3 % 41.0 % 43.8 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research, development and technical $ 12,337 $ 12,925 $ 25,665 $ 25,353 Selling, general, and administrative 47,111 58,538 103,594 114,458 Impairment charges — 208,221 9,435 215,568 Entegris Transaction-related expenses 12,243 — 18,293 — Operating expenses $ 71,691 $ 279,684 $ 156,987 $ 355,379 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles2 (15,856 ) (16,565 ) (31,738 ) (33,534 ) Entegris Transaction-related expenses (12,243 ) — (18,293 ) — Impairment charges — (208,221 ) (9,435 ) (215,568 ) Future Forward-related expenses2 (43 ) — (2,053 ) — Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received2 — 429 — 343 Acquisition and integration-related expenses2 540 (2,167 ) 233 (4,536 ) Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of recoveries2 3,500 — 3,500 — Adjusted operating expenses $ 47,589 $ 53,160 $ 99,201 $ 102,084





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 34,571 $ (149,808 ) $ 61,999 $ (118,278 ) Interest expense, net 9,537 9,495 19,280 19,080 Provision for income taxes 10,979 (16,109 ) 14,196 (8,563 ) Depreciation & amortization 32,762 32,289 65,464 64,180 EBITDA 87,849 (124,133 ) 160,939 (43,581 ) EBITDA margin 27.1 % (42.7 %) 25.1 % (7.5 %) Adjustments (pre-tax): Entegris Transaction-related expenses 12,243 — 18,293 — Impairment charges — 208,221 9,435 215,568 Future Forward-related expenses 45 — 3,024 — Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 219 46 245 72 Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received — (421 ) — 841 Acquisition and integration-related expenses (540 ) 2,167 (233 ) 4,536 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of recoveries (3,500 ) (1,076 ) (3,500 ) (1,076 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,316 $ 84,804 $ 188,203 $ 176,360 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.7 % 29.2 % 29.4 % 30.5 %





Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Reconciliation3 Fiscal Year 2022 Low High Net income $ 107,000 $ 131,000 Interest expense, net4 39,000 39,000 Provision for income taxes4 44,000 50,000 Depreciation4 53,000 53,000 Amortization 85,000 85,000 EBITDA (Consolidated) $ 328,000 $ 358,000 Entegris Transaction-related expenses5 18,293 18,293 Impairment charges5 9,435 9,435 Future Forward-related expenses5 3,024 3,024 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business5 245 245 Acquisition and integration-related expenses5 (233 ) (233 ) Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of recoveries5 (3,500 ) (3,500 ) Adjusted EBITDA Guidance - Consolidated $ 355,264 $ 385,264

1 Tax effect on the adjustments were calculated using the U.S. Federal and state blended tax rate for the respective periods as the related adjustments are mainly U.S. driven.

2 Adjustment is related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 This is a reconciliation of our indicated full year net income to our adjusted EBITDA. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

4 Amounts represent the mid-point of the financial guidance provided on May 4, 2022.

5 Amounts represent actual Non-GAAP adjustments through the second quarter of fiscal 2022.