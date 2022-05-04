Reunion Gold Reports Additional Strong Drill Results and Accelerates Its Exploration Program at Oko West, Guyana

Hole R22-128 reported 4.17 g/t over 61.0 m within a broader mineralized zone, including four composite intercepts totalling 66.0 m



Hole D22-073 reported 2.4 g/t over 50.3 m and 3.04 g/t over 17.5 m within a broader mineralized zone comprised of six composite intercepts totalling 89.35 m

The continuity of gold mineralization in the Kairuni zone continues to be demonstrated.



LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing drilling of the Kairuni Zone at its Oko West project in Guyana (see table 1 with the note, and figures 1 to 6). Hole R22-128 reported 4.17 g/t over 61.0 m, including 30.35 g/t over 2.0 m and 9.72 g/t over 12.0 m. Mineralization found in this hole is intercepted by four composite intercepts with a combined length of 66.0 m. Hole D22-073 intersected 2.96 g/t over 17.0 m and 2.4 g/t over 50.3 m within a mineralized zone, containing six composite intercepts totalling 89.35 m of combined length. Mineralization in hole D22-075 is comprised of six intercepts totalling 63.7 m in combined length and including composites of 9.35 g/t over 8.0 m and 3.04 g/t over 17.5 m. Hole D22-066 intersected eight intercepts with a total length of 85.36 m, including intervals of 2.65 g/t over 18.0 m and 3.29 g/t over 28.0 m. Carlos Bertoni, the interim CEO, stated: "The results from this release continue to show the strong continuity of gold mineralization in the Kairuni zone, particularly in the block 4 area where much more deep drilling has occurred. The next phases of drilling will include more detailed drilling in the areas of blocks 1, 5 and 6, following up on our recent mapping programs."

Table 1: Highlight composite intercepts summary table (see note below)

(g/t) R22-128 The mineralized zone is comprised of four composites totalling 66.0 m in combined length – one composite is highlighted below: (see note below) 14.00 75.00 61.00 4.17 Including 22.00 24.00 2.00 30.35 and 38.00 50.00 12.00 9.72 D22-073 The mineralized zone is comprised of six composites totalling 89.35 m in combined length – three of these composites are highlighted below: (see note below) 124.30 141.30 17.00 2.96 and 148.00 198.30 50.30 2.40 and 211.00 214.50 3.50 3.49 D22-066 The mineralized zone is comprised of eight composites totalling 85.36 m in combined length – four of these composites are highlighted below: (see note below) 133.00 151.00 18.00 2.65 and 180.80 187.47 6.67 3.13 and 191.00 214.00 23.00 1.76 and 217.00 245.00 28.00 3.29 D22-075 The mineralized zone is comprised of six composites totalling 63.70 m in combined length – two of these composites are highlighted below: (see note below) 9.20 17.20 8.00 9.35 and 21.50 39.00 17.50 3.04

Note: To better represent the length of the entire mineralized zone, which typically is made of several composite intercepts from each hole, we have reported the combined length of the mineralized zone, which is represented by adding together the individual intercept lengths of all the composites present in a particular hole. There are areas of varying length between the composites below the 0.3 g/t cutoff grade used to calculate composites, which can be seen by looking at the full reporting of the composites (including how they are calculated) on the Company website. This is also illustrated in the cross-sections (figures 2 to 5).

2022 drill program to be accelerated and expanded

The Company has added a diamond drill rig from Major Drilling to accelerate the pace of drilling and enhance its ability to drill deeper holes. This brings the total number of drill rigs at Oko West to four, including three diamond drill rigs and one reverse circulation (RC) drill rig. In addition, Reunion Gold's board of directors has approved a 7,000-meter increase in combined diamond drilling and RC drilling for the 2022 drill budget for Oko West resulting in approximately 16,000 meters remaining to be drilled. It is expected that this increased drill program will be completed in August and will be included in the estimate of the project's maiden resource, currently planned for late Q3. Following this, the Company expects to undertake follow-up drill programs to the end of 2022 and has funding to continue drilling past the approved budget.

Geology and exploration – Kairuni zone

Drilling at Oko West only started in July 2021, and Reunion Gold's exploration team continues to build on their knowledge of the deposit as new data is collected. Applying this improved knowledge of the Kairuni zone's geology, hydrothermal alteration, structure, and recent petrographic studies, the exploration team has begun a program of re-logging the core and re-mapping the Kairuni zone. A higher proportion of volcanoclastic rocks are now interpreted to host gold mineralization. This can be seen in figure 1 and the cross-sections in figures 2 to 5. The detailed mapping of blocks 5 and 6 at the southern end of the Kairuni zone (figure 1) outlined a much wider and more continuous sequence of volcanics and sediments. The work also identified the presence of shear zones within this favourable sequence. In addition to drilling block 4 down to approximately 200 – 250 m, the upcoming program will continue to test the depth continuity of blocks 1 and 2 and increase the amount of drilling on blocks 5 and 6 with the help of an improved understanding of the geology.

Geology and exploration - Other targets at Oko West

As part of our program of investigating targets at Oko West outside of the Kairuni zone, the Company has initiated a detailed mapping and sampling program on blocks 7 and 8 in the 3.5 km long Takutu zone located south of the Kairuni zone. The goal is to get an improved knowledge of geology, hydrothermal alteration, structure and gold mineralization in this area prior to trenching and or scout drilling. The Company has also completed a fence of scout RC holes (assays pending) along a road that lies immediately west of the Kairuni zone. The scout drilling is intended to improve our knowledge of geology and structure in this area of Oko West. A second fence of holes is planned on a road that crosses the target area south of the first fence of scout holes.

Advancing the Oko West Project

In addition to the exploration underway, the Company is advancing the project with the following work:

G Mining Services has been engaged to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on Oko West, expected in early Q3. The report will provide a summary of material scientific and technical information from the exploration done by the Company to date. For this work, the Company surveyed all of its drill collars with differential GPS and contracted a Lidar survey to obtain detailed topographic information about the area.

G Mining Services has also been engaged to help design a program for the next phase of metallurgical studies, which will be performed at the Basemet Lab in British Columbia, Canada. This program will include three dedicated HQ-sized metallurgical holes.

An initial environmental baseline study is also being designed and is expected to begin in May 2022.



Sample collection, assaying and data management

The Company calculated drill results composites with a minimum length of 2 m, a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t, and up to 3 m maximum length of internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths. Complete drilling results and drill hole data are being posted on the Company's website. Diamond drill samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged, and labelled at the site core shed. Reverse circulation drill samples are obtained from a rotary splitter attached to a Metzke cyclone, weighed, bagged, and tagged at the drill site. Samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at 5% of samples shipped to the laboratory. Field duplicates and umpire pulp duplicates are also generated at 5% of samples. Pulp umpire duplicates are analyzed at MSALabs certified laboratory in Georgetown. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 350 meters. The deposit appears to be open-pit amenable with a strong grade profile and favourable initial metallurgy. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 827.8 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Figure 1: Map of schematic geology, mineralized zones, drilling program, and drill holes highlighted in this press release. Note changes of exploration block formats.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzk91

Figure 2: Geological cross section along 701650N showing mineralized intervals for DD holes 64, 65, 73, 75 and 76. Hole 65 was drilled at azimuth south and hole 76 at azimuth north.



Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzkd

Figure 3: Geological cross section along 701600N showing mineralized intervals for DD holes 76 and 78. Hole 76 was drilled at azimuth north.



Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzkf

Figure 4: Geological cross section along 701850N showing mineralized intervals for RC drill holes 128 and 129.



Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzkf1

Figure 5: Geological cross section along 701540N showing mineralized intervals for DD hole 66.



Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzkf2

Figure 6: Gold grade (g/t) voxel block model shown as plan and longitudinal section (looking west) using 0.3 g/t cutoff grade and 8 by 8 m blocks. Planned DD holes are red dots, and planned RC holes are blue squares.



Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220504-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l2rtkzkg