U.S. Accounts for Over 37% Revenue Share of the Global Microplate Systems Market: Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global microplate systems market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2026 and reaching US$ 1.1 Billion by 2026. The demand for Microplate Systems is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 922.3 Million by the end of 2022.

Microplate systems are widely recognized as one of the most important tools for studying how bacteria interact. Continuous focus on the miniaturization of diagnostic assays is projected to drive the microplate systems market considerably. Introduction of high-throughput assays and integrated systems is a crucial factor that is predicted to contribute to market growth. The market will benefit from equipment manufacturers' high focus on design advancements.

Rising government initiatives across various emerging nations to implement advanced, automated diagnostics in healthcare systems are likely to bolster market growth. Significant advancements in assays in developed countries are projected to open up new opportunities in microplate system manufacturers.

Rising investments in genomics and proteomics R&D, as well as increased use of immunoassays in the discovery and development of new treatments to combat various diseases, are propelling also market growth.

Why is North America a Leading Market for Microplate Systems?

“Government Initiatives for Cell-based Research to Boost Industry Expansion in North America”

The market in North America is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. Government incentives for cell-based research and the growing acceptance of customized medicine can both be credited for a considerable share in North America.

Increased academic and government funding in diagnostic research, as well as a greater focus on drug discovery and development, are driving the market growth in the region.

Key Segments Covered in the Microplate Washers Industry Survey

Microplate Systems Market by Product : Microplate Readers Microplate Pipetting Systems & Dispensers Microplate Washers Others





Microplate Systems Market by End User :



Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Academic Institutes





Competitive Landscape

Key companies are employing various strategies such as highly-efficient and cost-effective technologies, mergers & acquisitions, and product releases to maintain a substantial position in the global microplate systems market.

These efforts are creating the way for market players to expand their business and client base. With increased demand for microplate systems in the global market, prominent market participants are expected to witness significant opportunities over the coming years.

For instance,

• Beckman Coulter, a global pathfinder in clinical diagnostics, launched the PK7400, a cutting-edge, completely automated microplate system for donor blood testing.

Key players in the Microplate Systems Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biochrom Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Molecular Devices, LLC





Key Takeaways from the Microplate Systems Market Study

Global microplate systems market to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2026.

Microplate washers projected to reach US$ 125.1 million by 2026

Microplate readers projected to record 5.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2026

Market in Latin America to record 4.3% CAGR over forecast period

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Analysis- Despite mounting worries regarding organisms' increasing disinfectant tolerance, the antiseptic and disinfectant business is developing at a faster-than-average rate. Antiseptics and disinfectants are now available in a variety of formulations, including sprays, ointments, wipes, gels, and liquids, making them more convenient to use for end users.

Dental Infection Control Products Market Trend- The global dental infection control products market is expanding rapidly, owing to increased demand for dental care products. This increase in demand is due to an increase in the incidence of oral diseases, a growing geriatric population with cavity issues, and changing lifestyles and eating habits.

Dental Consumables Market Forecast- The dental consumables market is expected to rise steadily through 2030, driven by rising cases of tooth problems and demand for invasive dental procedures. Increased dental tourism in developing nations like China and India, as well as an increasing senior population, are all contributing to this trend.

Dental Restoratives Market Size- Dental care requirements have resulted in a considerable shift in the type of dental care services, from traditional restorative to cosmetic and preventive. Generic factors, such as rising dental difficulties among the elderly, developing dental tourism, and an increase in the number of certified practitioners, are expected to boost the dental restoratives market.

