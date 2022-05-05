Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2022 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Bay Elected 74,366,926 87.85 10,281,924 12.15 Harry English Elected 81,918,342 96.77 2,730,508 3.23 Ingram Gillmore Elected 84,248,094 99.53 400,756 0.47 Don T. Gray Elected 83,236,223 98.33 1,412,627 1.67 Scott Robinson Elected 82,027,830 96.90 2,621,020 3.10 Wilson Wang Elected 83,240,766 98.34 1,408,084 1.66 Bindu Wyma Elected 82,020,384 96.90 2,628,466 3.11

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore David Hwang President & CEO Vice President Finance & CFO 403-538-8463 403-538-8437 Email: info@gearenergy.com Website: www.gearenergy.com



